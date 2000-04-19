"...I found my attention riveted by the paintings and sculptures from the collection of John J. Lanzendorf reproduced in Dinosaur Imagery: The Science of Lost Worlds and Jurassic Art. ...The art tempts one to generalize, stimulates reflection and focuses the reader on what, really, was a dinosaur." @source:—-Dale A. Russell, North Carolina State University, in AMERICAN SCIENTIST (July/August 2001) @qu:"The quality of the artwork and the manner in which it succeeds in bringing dinosaurs back to life is the trademark of this book. ...I highly recommend this book for many reasons, not only its visual spendour and easy reading style, but the fact that it merges the worlds of science and art nearly indistinguishably." @source:—-John Long in DINONEWS (April 2001) @qu:"Dinosaur lovers of all ages will enjoy Dinosaur Imagery...more than a mere coffee-table book. Recommended for college and university libraries, as well as public library collections and the general reader." @source:—-CHOICE (March 2001) @qu:"The current trend in dinosaur art toward realism and scientific accuracy is admirably and beautifully captured in Dinosaur Imagery... The volume features work of many of the best dinosaur artists and is testimony to their diversity, talent, and care. The numerous sculptures are an unexpected delight." @source:—-SCIENCE (October 2000) @qu:"John Lanzendorf is synonymous with dinosaur art because he has made lasting contributions to this growing creative field. My first encounter with his incredible collection was memorable. Every nook and cranny, every wall and counter-top was covered in dinosauriana. I was awestruck by the breadth of the collection and the depth of John's commitment, his limitless energy, enthusiasm, and devotion to dino-art. His collection is without equal and certainly the most important in the country, if not the world." @source:—-John W. McCarter, Jr., President and CEO of the Field Museum in Chicago