Dimensions of Behavior - 1st Edition

Dimensions of Behavior

1st Edition

The Psychiatric Foundations of Medicine

Editors: Leon Wurmser Ellen McDaniel
eBook ISBN: 9781483164212
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 574
Description

Dimensions of Behavior: The Psychiatric Foundations of Medicine provides the general background of the field and lays the foundations of the origins of behavior. It is a modern textbook of psychiatry written specifically for medical students and physicians. In its comprehensive scope, it contains the contributions of all the disciplines that are relevant to the behavioral, psychological, social, and humanistic aspects of medicine, as well as the contributions of clinical psychiatry that constitute an integral part of the healing art and science of medicine. The book is organized into six parts. Parts I and II are introductory and present the historical development of psychological thinking in medicine and the evolving status of psychiatry in the contemporary scene, with an emphasis on the need for a new medical model. They further attempt to sketch a general conceptualization of human behavior that transcends the disciplinary boundaries of biological and psychosocial sciences, through an introduction into the philosophical and epistemological approaches to studying man and his behavior. Part III introduces basic concepts related to an evolutionary understanding of human behavior, together with contributing extrapolations from ethological and laboratory animal studies. Parts IV through VI present the developmental dimension of behavior. Human development is discussed from the point of view of its biological foundations and genetic determinants, from the point of view of the various psychological theories of personality development, and in terms of the developmental stages of man. This longitudinal perspective of behavior provides the fundamental considerations for understanding the uniqueness of the individual.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Introductory Concepts and Evolution

I Psychiatry and Medicine

1 The Need for a New Medical Model: A Challenge for Biomedicine

2 Historical Development of Psychological Thinking in Medicine

3 The Evolving Status of Psychiatry in Medicine

II The Study of Man

4 Philosophical Approaches to Understanding Man

5 Epistemological Foundations for the Study of Man

6 Psychosocial Aspects of Scientific Investigation

7 General Systems Theory and Biosystems: An Introduction

III Evolutionary Dimensions of Behavior

8 Phylogenetic Organization of the Central Nervous System

9 Adaptation and Evolution of Behavior

10 Extrapolations from Ethological Studies

11 Extrapolations from Laboratory Animal Studies

Development

IV Biological Foundations of Human Development

12 Ontogenesis of the Central Nervous System and Behavior

13 Genetic Determinants of Behavior: The Nature-Nurture Controversy

V Theories of Human Development

14 Early Childhood Development: Cognitive

15 Personality Development: Motivational Theories

16 Personality Development: Psychoanalytic Theories

17 Psychosocial Aspects of Development

VI Developmental Stages of Man

18 Infancy

19 The Preschool Child

20 Latency

21 Puberty and Adolescence

22 Adulthood

Index


