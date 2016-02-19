Dimensions of Behavior
1st Edition
The Psychiatric Foundations of Medicine
Description
Dimensions of Behavior: The Psychiatric Foundations of Medicine provides the general background of the field and lays the foundations of the origins of behavior. It is a modern textbook of psychiatry written specifically for medical students and physicians. In its comprehensive scope, it contains the contributions of all the disciplines that are relevant to the behavioral, psychological, social, and humanistic aspects of medicine, as well as the contributions of clinical psychiatry that constitute an integral part of the healing art and science of medicine. The book is organized into six parts. Parts I and II are introductory and present the historical development of psychological thinking in medicine and the evolving status of psychiatry in the contemporary scene, with an emphasis on the need for a new medical model. They further attempt to sketch a general conceptualization of human behavior that transcends the disciplinary boundaries of biological and psychosocial sciences, through an introduction into the philosophical and epistemological approaches to studying man and his behavior. Part III introduces basic concepts related to an evolutionary understanding of human behavior, together with contributing extrapolations from ethological and laboratory animal studies. Parts IV through VI present the developmental dimension of behavior. Human development is discussed from the point of view of its biological foundations and genetic determinants, from the point of view of the various psychological theories of personality development, and in terms of the developmental stages of man. This longitudinal perspective of behavior provides the fundamental considerations for understanding the uniqueness of the individual.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Introductory Concepts and Evolution
I Psychiatry and Medicine
1 The Need for a New Medical Model: A Challenge for Biomedicine
2 Historical Development of Psychological Thinking in Medicine
3 The Evolving Status of Psychiatry in Medicine
II The Study of Man
4 Philosophical Approaches to Understanding Man
5 Epistemological Foundations for the Study of Man
6 Psychosocial Aspects of Scientific Investigation
7 General Systems Theory and Biosystems: An Introduction
III Evolutionary Dimensions of Behavior
8 Phylogenetic Organization of the Central Nervous System
9 Adaptation and Evolution of Behavior
10 Extrapolations from Ethological Studies
11 Extrapolations from Laboratory Animal Studies
Development
IV Biological Foundations of Human Development
12 Ontogenesis of the Central Nervous System and Behavior
13 Genetic Determinants of Behavior: The Nature-Nurture Controversy
V Theories of Human Development
14 Early Childhood Development: Cognitive
15 Personality Development: Motivational Theories
16 Personality Development: Psychoanalytic Theories
17 Psychosocial Aspects of Development
VI Developmental Stages of Man
18 Infancy
19 The Preschool Child
20 Latency
21 Puberty and Adolescence
22 Adulthood
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 574
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164212