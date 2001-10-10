Digital Watermarking
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface Example Watermarking Systems 1 Introduction 2 Applications and Properties 3 Models of Watermarking 4 Basic Message Coding 5 Watermarking with Side Information 6 Analyzing Errors 7 Using Perceptual Models 8 Robust Watermarking 9 Watermark Security 10 Content Authentication Appendix A: Background Concepts Appendix B: Selected Theoretical Results Appendix C: Source Code Appendix D: Notationand Common Variables Glossary References Index About the Authors
Description
Digital watermarking is a key ingredient to copyright protection. It provides a solution to illegal copying of digital material and has many other useful applications such as broadcast monitoring and the recording of electronic transactions. Now, for the first time, there is a book that focuses exclusively on this exciting technology. Digital Watermarking covers the crucial research findings in the field: it explains the principles underlying digital watermarking technologies, describes the requirements that have given rise to them, and discusses the diverse ends to which these technologies are being applied. As a result, additional groundwork is laid for future developments in this field, helping the reader understand and anticipate new approaches and applications.
Key Features
- Emphasizes the underlying watermarking principles that are relevant for all media: images, video, and audio.
- Discusses a wide variety of applications, theoretical principles, detection and embedding concepts and the key properties of digital watermarks--robustness, fidelity, data payload, and security
- Examines copyright protection and many other applications, including broadcast monitoring, transaction tracking, authentication, copy control, and device control.
- Presents a series of detailed examples called "Investigations" that illustrate key watermarking concepts and practices.
- Includes an appendix in the book and on the web containing the source code for the examples.
- Includes a comprehensive glossary of watermarking terminology
Readership
multimedia engineers, communications engineers, image and signal processing engineers, A/V specialists, and students of signal/image processing and cryptology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 542
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2002
- Published:
- 10th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080504599
Reviews
@qu:"his book is an immensely valuable contribution. The treatment of error rates, fidelity, quality and related issues is outstanding, being not just rooted in communications theory but also grounded in extensive experiments. Examples drawn from real systems are used to illustrate and motivate, while the inclusion of source code may enable future researchers in this field to start from a common place, and a higher level, than now. I expect that this book will become the standard reference work in the field." @source:—Ross Anderson, Professor, Cambridge University @qu:"he authors provide a comprehensive overview of digital watermarking, rife with detailed examples and grounded within strong theoretical framework. Digital Watermarking will serve as a valuable introduction as well as a useful reference for those engaged in the field." @source:—Walter Bender, Director, M.I.T. Media Lab
About the Authors
Ingemar Cox Author
Ingemar J. Cox holds a B.Sc. from University College London and a Ph.D. from Oxford University. He worked at AT&T Bell Labs from 1984 until 1989 and in 1989 joined NEC Research Institute as a senior research scientist. From 1997 to 1999, he served as CTO of Signafy, an NEC subsidiary responsible for commercialization of watermarking, In 1999, he returned to the NEC Research Institute as a Research Fellow.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University College, London, U.K.
Matthew Miller Author
Matthew L. Miller began working in graphics and image processing at AT&T Bell Labs in 1979. He obtained a B.A. in cognitive science from the University of Rochester in 1986, and has subsequently written several commercial software applications and delivered lecture courses at a number of universities in Europe. Since 1993, he has worked as a researcher at NEC.
Affiliations and Expertise
NEC, Princeton, NJ, U.S.A.
Jeffrey Bloom Author
Jeffrey A. Bloom, a researcher in digital watermarking at the Sarnoff Corporation, began working in the field in 1998 at Signafy, Inc. and later at NEC Research Institute. He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in electrical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Davis. Dr. Bloom has expertise in the areas of signal and image processing, image and video compression, and human visual models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Thomson, Princeton, NJ, U.S.A.
