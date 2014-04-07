Digital Video Surveillance and Security
2nd Edition
Description
The use of digital surveillance technology is rapidly growing as it becomes significantly cheaper for live and remote monitoring. The second edition of Digital Video Surveillance and Security provides the most current and complete reference for security professionals and consultants as they plan, design, and implement surveillance systems to secure their places of business.
By providing the necessary explanations of terms, concepts, and technological capabilities, this revised edition addresses the newest technologies and solutions available on the market today. With clear descriptions and detailed illustrations, Digital Video Surveillance and Security is the only book that shows the need for an overall understanding of the digital video surveillance (DVS) ecosystem.
Key Features
- Highly visual with easy-to-read diagrams, schematics, tables, troubleshooting charts, and graphs
- Includes design and implementation case studies and best practices
- Uses vendor-neutral comparisons of the latest camera equipment and recording options
Readership
Security consultants; security video installers, designers, and engineers; security contractors; tech-savvy small business owners
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- About the Author
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Digital Video Security
- Deterrence
- Efficiency
- Capable Guardian
- Detection
- Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV)
- Big Brother Is in the Restroom
- Convergence
- Digital Video Security (DVS)
- Physical Security
- Case Studies
- Lessons Learned
- Part 1: Choosing the Right Equipment
- Chapter 2. Digital Video Overview
- Analog to Digital
- Analog vs. Digital
- Worldwide Video Standards
- Interlaced Lines
- Progressive Scanning
- Resolution
- Digital Color Depth
- The Wonderful World of Pixels
- Digital Video Surveillance Resolutions
- Digital Video Formats
- Analog Camera and Digital Video Encoder vs. the IP Camera
- Megapixel Cameras
- Chapter Lessons
- Chapter 3. Digital Video Hardware
- The Evolution of Video Surveillance Hardware
- How Cameras Work
- Choosing the Right Cameras for the Job
- Analog vs. Digital vs. Megapixel
- How Weather Can Affect Cameras
- Fixed vs. Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) Cameras
- PTZ Protocols and Communications
- Two-Way Audio
- Configuring Digital Video Encoders and IP Cameras
- Commissioning Digital Video Encoders and IP Cameras
- Resetting to Factory Defaults
- Digital Video Cables and Connectors
- DVS Troubleshooting
- Chapter Lessons
- Chapter 4. Understanding Networks and Networked Video
- The Power of the Network
- Getting Wired
- Ethernet Equipment
- Broadband Over Power Lines (BPL)
- Setting Up a Star Network
- Video Networking
- Networked Video Delivery Methods
- Lessons Learned
- What Usually Can Go Wrong
- Chapter Lessons
- Chapter 5. Wireless Networked Video
- Introduction to RF
- Without Wires?
- Radio Frequency
- Access Points
- Interference
- Line of Sight (LOS)
- Fresnel Zone
- Antennas
- WLAN Standards
- Wireless Mesh Networking
- Wireless Is Half-Duplex
- Full-Duplex Wireless Backhaul Radios
- Cellular and 4G LTE
- Wireless Security Options and Considerations
- Channel Planning
- Configuring Radios
- Wireless Antenna Coaxial Connectors
- Wireless Troubleshooting
- Chapter Lessons
- Part 2: Approaching The Project
- Chapter 6. An Architectural Design Approach
- The Lead Architect
- The Importance of Architectural Design
- Area of Coverage
- An Iterative Approach
- Implementation Processes
- Project Management
- Chapter Lessons
- Chapter 7. Site Surveys
- License Plate Recognition
- Human Recognition
- Power = Camera, No Power = No Camera
- Surge Protectors and Suppressors
- Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)
- Camera Site Surveys
- Network Infrastructure Site Surveys
- Wireless Site Surveys
- Chapter Lessons
- Chapter 8. Choosing the Right Software
- Make the Technology Work Around You
- Video Management System Software (VMS)
- Using Dual VMSs
- Video Analytics
- Troubleshooting
- Chapter Lessons
- Chapter 9. DVS Archiving and Storage
- DVR
- NVR
- The Digital Video Appliance
- Cloud Computing
- Virtualization
- DVS VMS Requirements
- Storage Space
- Power
- Portable Observation Device (POD)
- Edge Recording
- Security
- The Anatomy of a Computer
- Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID)
- Memory
- The Network Operating System (NOS)
- Scalability
- Network Accessibility
- Firewall
- Malicious Software
- DVS Remote Viewing
- Terminal Services and Remote Desktop
- Hard Drive Preventative Maintenance
- Troubleshooting
- Chapter Lessons
- Chapter 10. Project Implementation
- Project Management
- Planning Process
- The Project Plan
- Closing Process
- Chapter Lessons
- Chapter 11. Physical Security Integration
- Superhuman Command and Control
- Physical Security Interface Management Software
- Security Integration
- Centralized Security Management and Monitoring
- Integration Using I/O
- Electronic Relay Connections
- Alarms and Events
- Event Responses
- Input/Output Ports
- Video Motion Detection
- Active Tampering Alarm
- Electronic Access Control and Management
- The Access Control Market
- About Access Card Technologies
- Biometrics
- EAC System Topology
- Integrated Access and Digital Video
- Social Media Integration
- Troubleshooting
- Chapter Lessons
- Appendix A: Site Survey Readiness Checklist and Survey Forms
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 7th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124200432
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124200425
About the Author
Anthony Caputo
Anthony C. Caputo has been a senior technical consultant since 1998, with eight years of hands-on DVS and CCTV experience, and over eighteen years of networking and digital video experience. Worked as a DVS Architect and system engineer in public transportation, education, retail and municipals having worked on homeland security and surveillance projects including City of Chicago; New York City; Dallas; Rochester; and Basra, Iraq. He is also the published author of McGraw-Hill’s Build Your Own Server and has presented at conferences on the importance of a network security plan, and his multi-dimensional view for troubleshooting networked video. Caputo also provided the Keynote Speech "The Future of CCTV" at CCTV World 2011 Conference in Sydney Australia in December 2011.
He is a subject matter expert and is certified in a number of technology disciplines, including project management with PMI (PMP), CCNA, CWNA, Genetec Omnicast and Security Center, Firetide Mesh Network Engineer, object-oriented analysis and design for business process improvement, and a Microsoft Certified Professional. He holds a certification as an IBM e-business Solution Advisor, helping IBM write the exam for certification and in encryption and security from the University of Chicago.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and City-Wide Physical Security Architect at Avrio RMS Group
Reviews
"…if you are in the CCTV and Video Surveillance System industry either as a student, installer, engineer, designer, integrator, sales or consulting – then this book should be within arms-reach and once it is, you are likely to keep it very close to you for your next CCTV and Video Surveillance Project."--Australian Security Magazine, June/July 2014