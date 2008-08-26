Digital Video and DSP: Instant Access
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Introduction to Video Chapter 3: Color Spaces Chapter 4: Video Signals Overview Chapter 5: Analog Video Interfaces Chapter 6: Digital Video Interfaces Chapter 7: Digital Video Processing
Description
Digital video is everywhere! The engineers creating HDTV, mp3 players, and smart phones and their components are in need of essential information at a moment's notice. The Instant Access Series provides all the critical content that a digital video engineer needs in his or her daily work.
This book provides an introduction to video as well as succinct overviews of analog and digital interfaces along with signal processing. This book is filled with images, figures, tables, and easy to find tips and tricks for the engineer that needs material fast to complete projects to deadline.
Key Features
Tips and tricks feature that will help engineers get up and running fast and move on to the next issue Easily searchable content complete with tabs, chapter table of contents, bulleted lists, and boxed features *Just the essentials, no need to page through material not needed for the current project
Readership
Communications Engineers; Digital Signal Processing Engineers; Digital Video Engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2008
- Published:
- 26th August 2008
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080560120
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750689755
About the Authors
Keith Jack Author
Keith Jack is Director of Product Marketing at Sigma Designs. Sigma Designs develops and markets high-performance, highly-integrated System-on-a-Chip (SoC) semiconductors for IPTV Set-top Boxes, Blu-ray and HD DVD Players/Recorders, HDTVs, Digital Media Adapters, and Portable Media Players. Prior to joining Sigma Designs, Mr. Jack held various marketing and chip design positions at Harris Semiconductor, Brooktree, and Rockwell International. He has been involved in over 40 multimedia chips for the consumer market.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Product Marketing, Sigma Designs, Fremont, CA, USA