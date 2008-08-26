Digital Video and DSP: Instant Access - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750689755, 9780080560120

Digital Video and DSP: Instant Access

1st Edition

Authors: Keith Jack
eBook ISBN: 9780080560120
Paperback ISBN: 9780750689755
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 26th August 2008
Page Count: 240
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
34.99
29.74
49.95
42.46
37.95
32.26
50.91
43.27
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
47.95
40.76
35.95
30.56
43.95
37.36
28.99
24.64
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Introduction to Video Chapter 3: Color Spaces Chapter 4: Video Signals Overview Chapter 5: Analog Video Interfaces Chapter 6: Digital Video Interfaces Chapter 7: Digital Video Processing

Description

Digital video is everywhere! The engineers creating HDTV, mp3 players, and smart phones and their components are in need of essential information at a moment's notice. The Instant Access Series provides all the critical content that a digital video engineer needs in his or her daily work.

This book provides an introduction to video as well as succinct overviews of analog and digital interfaces along with signal processing. This book is filled with images, figures, tables, and easy to find tips and tricks for the engineer that needs material fast to complete projects to deadline.

Key Features

Tips and tricks feature that will help engineers get up and running fast and move on to the next issue Easily searchable content complete with tabs, chapter table of contents, bulleted lists, and boxed features *Just the essentials, no need to page through material not needed for the current project

Readership

Communications Engineers; Digital Signal Processing Engineers; Digital Video Engineers

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080560120
Paperback ISBN:
9780750689755

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Keith Jack Author

Keith Jack is Director of Product Marketing at Sigma Designs. Sigma Designs develops and markets high-performance, highly-integrated System-on-a-Chip (SoC) semiconductors for IPTV Set-top Boxes, Blu-ray and HD DVD Players/Recorders, HDTVs, Digital Media Adapters, and Portable Media Players. Prior to joining Sigma Designs, Mr. Jack held various marketing and chip design positions at Harris Semiconductor, Brooktree, and Rockwell International. He has been involved in over 40 multimedia chips for the consumer market.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Product Marketing, Sigma Designs, Fremont, CA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.