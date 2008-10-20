Digital Signal Processing: Instant Access
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Why DSP? DSP Definitions The Need for DSP Learning Digital Signal Processing Techniques Instant Summary
Chapter 2 The Analog-Digital Interface Definitions Sampling and Reconstruction Quantization Encoding and modulation Number Representation Digital-to-Analog Conversion Analog-to-Digital Conversion Successive Approximation ADCs Instant Summary
Chapter 3 DSP System General Model Definitions The Big Picture Signal Acquisition More on Sampling Theory Sampling Resolution Instant Summary
Chapter 4 The Math of DSP Definitions Functions Limits Integration Oscillatory Motion Complex Numbers Key Concept Example Applications Filters Causality Convolution The Fourier Series Orthogonality Continuous Functions vs. Discrete Sequences Orthogonality Continued Quadrature Instant Summary
Chapter 5 Transforms Definitions Background The z-Transform and DFT Application of the DFT The Fourier Transform Properties of the Fourier Transform The Laplace Transform Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) Instant Summary
Chapter 6 Digital Filters Definitions FIR Filters The IIR Instant Summary Chapter 7 Applications of DSP Definitions Measurements and Analysis Telecommunications Insider Info Audio and Television Household Appliances and Toys Automotive Nonlinear Applications Instant Summary
Chapter 8 Digital Signal Processors Definitions System Considerations Hardware Implementation Digital Signal Processors versus Microprocessors The Future Instant Summary
Description
Digital signal processing is commonplace in most electronics including MP3 players, HDTVs, and phones, just to name a few of the applications. The engineers creating these devices are in need of essential information at a moment's notice. The Instant Access Series provides all the critical content that a signal or communications engineer needs in his or her daily work.
This book provides an introduction to DSPs as well as succinct overviews of linear systems, digital filters, and digital compression. This book is filled with images, figures, tables, and easy to find tips and tricks for the engineer that needs material fast to complete projects to deadline.
Key Features
- Tips and tricks feature that will help engineers get info fast and move on to the next issue
- Easily searchable content complete with tabs, chapter table of contents, bulleted lists, and boxed features
- Just the essentials, no need to page through material not needed for the current project
Readership
Communications Engineers; DSP Engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2008
- Published:
- 20th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080560137
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750689762
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
James D. Broesch Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineer, General Atomics, San Diego, CA, USA