Digital Signal Processing: DSP and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080491011

Digital Signal Processing: DSP and Applications

1st Edition

Authors: Dag Stranneby
eBook ISBN: 9780080491011
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 13th July 2001
Page Count: 229
Description

This book is a uniquely practical DSP text which places the emphasis on understanding the principles and applications of DSP with a minimum of mathematics. In one volume, it covers a broad area of digital signal processing systems such as A/D and D/A converters, adaptive filters, spectral estimation, neural networks, Kalman filters, fuzzy logic, data compression, error correction and DSP programming. Many courses will find that this book will replace several texts currently in use.

The level is ideal for introductory university modules, and similar courses such as HNC/D. As DSP has come to be studied at a lower academic level over recent years this text meets a genuine need. It is also suitable for use on industrial training courses and ideal as a reference text for professionals.

Key Features

A readable introduction to the practical application of DSP Broad coverage of the subject means this will cover a typical undergraduate module in just one book Practical focus with maths treated as a practical tool - not an advanced maths text

Readership

Electronics and software engineering students and practitioners.

Table of Contents

Preface; Introduction; The analog-digital interface; Adaptive digital systems; Nonlinear applications; Spectral analysis and modulation; Introduction to Kalman filters; Data compression; Error correcting codes; Digital signal processors; References; Glossary; Index

About the Author

Dag Stranneby

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Orebro, Sweden

