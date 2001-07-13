Digital Signal Processing: DSP and Applications

This book is a uniquely practical DSP text which places the emphasis on understanding the principles and applications of DSP with a minimum of mathematics. In one volume, it covers a broad area of digital signal processing systems such as A/D and D/A converters, adaptive filters, spectral estimation, neural networks, Kalman filters, fuzzy logic, data compression, error correction and DSP programming. Many courses will find that this book will replace several texts currently in use.

The level is ideal for introductory university modules, and similar courses such as HNC/D. As DSP has come to be studied at a lower academic level over recent years this text meets a genuine need. It is also suitable for use on industrial training courses and ideal as a reference text for professionals.