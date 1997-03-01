"Until now, digital signal processing has required at least a high-powered education in mathematics, if not an engineering degree. I've seen books on digital signal processing that you could use for weightlifting. Fortunately, a very practical approach to the subject, which explains the math rather than ignoring it, is a remarkable book by James D. Broesch called Digital Signal Processing Demystified. The book comes with a CD-ROM that contains Windows software (DSP Calculator) which allows you to experiment with some of the concepts in the book, and is good enough for professional use." --Nuts and Volts magazine "... the approach is very interactive. The author alternately explains a concept (such as the polynomial series, the Taylor series, convolution, z-transforms, DFTs, and FFTs, FIR filters, and IIR filters) and then challenges the reader to use the interactive software (provided on a CD-ROM provided with the book) to experiment with these concepts. By experimenting with the software, the reader develops an intuitive sense of what is behind the mathematics of DSP." --VMEbus Systems magazine