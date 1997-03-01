Digital Signal Processing Demystified
1st Edition
Description
James D. Broesch is a staff engineer for General Atomics, where he is responsible for the design and development of several advanced control systems used on fusion control programs. He also teaches classes in signal processing and hardware design at the University of California-San Diego.
Key Features
· Integrated book/software package allows readers to simulate digital signal processing (DSP) situations and experiment with effects of different DSP techniques. · Gives an applications-oriented approach to DSP instead of a purely mathematical one. · The accompanying CD includes a DSP "calculator" to help solve design problems
Readership
Electronics and communications engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface; Introduction to DSP; General model of a DSP system; Numerical basis for DSP; Signal acquisition; Some example applications; The fourier series; Orthogonality and quadrature; Transforms; For filter design; The IIR; Tools for working with DSP; DSP and the future; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1997
- Published:
- 1st March 1997
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080504490
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781878707161
About the Author
James D. Broesch
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineer, General Atomics, San Diego, CA, USA
Reviews
"Until now, digital signal processing has required at least a high-powered education in mathematics, if not an engineering degree. I've seen books on digital signal processing that you could use for weightlifting. Fortunately, a very practical approach to the subject, which explains the math rather than ignoring it, is a remarkable book by James D. Broesch called Digital Signal Processing Demystified. The book comes with a CD-ROM that contains Windows software (DSP Calculator) which allows you to experiment with some of the concepts in the book, and is good enough for professional use." --Nuts and Volts magazine "... the approach is very interactive. The author alternately explains a concept (such as the polynomial series, the Taylor series, convolution, z-transforms, DFTs, and FFTs, FIR filters, and IIR filters) and then challenges the reader to use the interactive software (provided on a CD-ROM provided with the book) to experiment with these concepts. By experimenting with the software, the reader develops an intuitive sense of what is behind the mathematics of DSP." --VMEbus Systems magazine