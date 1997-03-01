Digital Signal Processing Demystified - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781878707161, 9780080504490

Digital Signal Processing Demystified

1st Edition

Authors: James D. Broesch
eBook ISBN: 9780080504490
Paperback ISBN: 9781878707161
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st March 1997
Page Count: 232
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
58.95
50.11
77.95
66.26
74.95
63.71
8000.00
6800.00
46.99
39.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

James D. Broesch is a staff engineer for General Atomics, where he is responsible for the design and development of several advanced control systems used on fusion control programs. He also teaches classes in signal processing and hardware design at the University of California-San Diego.

Key Features

· Integrated book/software package allows readers to simulate digital signal processing (DSP) situations and experiment with effects of different DSP techniques. · Gives an applications-oriented approach to DSP instead of a purely mathematical one. · The accompanying CD includes a DSP "calculator" to help solve design problems

Readership

Electronics and communications engineers.

Table of Contents

Preface; Introduction to DSP; General model of a DSP system; Numerical basis for DSP; Signal acquisition; Some example applications; The fourier series; Orthogonality and quadrature; Transforms; For filter design; The IIR; Tools for working with DSP; DSP and the future; Index

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080504490
Paperback ISBN:
9781878707161

About the Author

James D. Broesch

Affiliations and Expertise

Engineer, General Atomics, San Diego, CA, USA

Reviews

"Until now, digital signal processing has required at least a high-powered education in mathematics, if not an engineering degree. I've seen books on digital signal processing that you could use for weightlifting. Fortunately, a very practical approach to the subject, which explains the math rather than ignoring it, is a remarkable book by James D. Broesch called Digital Signal Processing Demystified. The book comes with a CD-ROM that contains Windows software (DSP Calculator) which allows you to experiment with some of the concepts in the book, and is good enough for professional use." --Nuts and Volts magazine "... the approach is very interactive. The author alternately explains a concept (such as the polynomial series, the Taylor series, convolution, z-transforms, DFTs, and FFTs, FIR filters, and IIR filters) and then challenges the reader to use the interactive software (provided on a CD-ROM provided with the book) to experiment with these concepts. By experimenting with the software, the reader develops an intuitive sense of what is behind the mathematics of DSP." --VMEbus Systems magazine

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.