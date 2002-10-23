Digital Signal Processing: A Practical Guide for Engineers and Scientists - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750674447, 9780080477329

Digital Signal Processing: A Practical Guide for Engineers and Scientists

1st Edition

Authors: Steven Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780080477329
Paperback ISBN: 9780750674447
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 23rd October 2002
Page Count: 672
Description

In addition to its thorough coverage of DSP design and programming techniques, Smith also covers the operation and usage of DSP chips. He uses Analog Devices' popular DSP chip family as design examples.

Key Features

  • Covers all major DSP topics
  • Full of insider information and shortcuts
  • Basic techniques and algorithms explained without complex numbers

Readership

Electronics design engineers; engineering students; scientists requiring DSP in their experiments and research; engineering technicians

Table of Contents

The Breadth and Depth of DSP; Statistics, Probability and Noise; ADC and DAC; DSP Software; Linear Systems; Convolution; Properties of Convolution; The Discrete Fourier Transform; Applications of the DFT; Fourier Transform Properties; Fourier Transform Pairs; The Fast Fourier Transform; Continuous Signal Processing; Introduction to Digital Filters; Moving Average Filters; Windowed-Sinc Filters; Custom Filters; FFT Convolution; Recursive Filters; Chebyshev Filters; Filter Comparison; Audio Processing; Image Formation and Display; Linear Image Processing; Special Imaging Techniques; Neural Networks (and more!); Data Compression; Digital Signal Processors; Getting Started with DSPs; Complex Numbers; The Complex Fourier Transform; The Laplace Transform; The z-Transform; Index

Details

No. of pages:
672
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080477329
Paperback ISBN:
9780750674447

About the Author

Steven Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Spectrum, Inc., San Diego, CA, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

