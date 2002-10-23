Digital Signal Processing: A Practical Guide for Engineers and Scientists
1st Edition
Description
In addition to its thorough coverage of DSP design and programming techniques, Smith also covers the operation and usage of DSP chips. He uses Analog Devices' popular DSP chip family as design examples.
Key Features
- Covers all major DSP topics
- Full of insider information and shortcuts
- Basic techniques and algorithms explained without complex numbers
Readership
Electronics design engineers; engineering students; scientists requiring DSP in their experiments and research; engineering technicians
Table of Contents
The Breadth and Depth of DSP; Statistics, Probability and Noise; ADC and DAC; DSP Software; Linear Systems; Convolution; Properties of Convolution; The Discrete Fourier Transform; Applications of the DFT; Fourier Transform Properties; Fourier Transform Pairs; The Fast Fourier Transform; Continuous Signal Processing; Introduction to Digital Filters; Moving Average Filters; Windowed-Sinc Filters; Custom Filters; FFT Convolution; Recursive Filters; Chebyshev Filters; Filter Comparison; Audio Processing; Image Formation and Display; Linear Image Processing; Special Imaging Techniques; Neural Networks (and more!); Data Compression; Digital Signal Processors; Getting Started with DSPs; Complex Numbers; The Complex Fourier Transform; The Laplace Transform; The z-Transform; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2002
- Published:
- 23rd October 2002
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080477329
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750674447
About the Author
Steven Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Spectrum, Inc., San Diego, CA, U.S.A.