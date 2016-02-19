Digital Picture Processing - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780125973021, 9781483294780

Digital Picture Processing, Volume 2

2nd Edition

Authors: Azriel Rosenfeld
eBook ISBN: 9781483294780
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1982
Page Count: 349
Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Contents of Volume I

Introduction

Picture Processing

Scenes, Images, and Digital Pictures

A Guide to the Literature

References

Chapter 9 Matching

9.1 Imaging Geometry

9.2 Registration

9.3 Geometric Transformation

9.4 Match Measurement

9.5 Biblographical Notes

Appendix: Analysis of Time-Varying Imagery

References

Chapter 10 Segmentation

10.1 Pixel Classification

10.2 Edge Detection

10.3 Feature Detection

10.4 Sequential Segmentation

10.5 Iterative Segmentation: "Relaxation"

10.6 Bibliographical Notes

References

Chapter 11 Representation

11.1 Representation Schemes

11.2 Conversion Between Representations

11.3 Geometric Property Measurement

11.4 Bibliographical Notes

References

Chapter 12 Description

12.1 Properties

12.2 Models

12.3 Bibliographical Notes

Appendix: Analysis of Three-Dimensional Scenes

References

Index

Description

Computer Science and Applied Mathematics: Digital Picture Processing, Second Edition, Volume 2 focuses on picture or image processing, which is concerned with the manipulation and analysis of pictures by computer.

This book emphasizes the three major subareas in picture processing—digitization and compression; enhancement, restoration, and reconstruction; and matching, description, and recognition. This volume is organized into four chapters. Chapter 9 discusses registration and matching, while Chapter 10 considers segmentation into parts. The representation of parts and geometric property measurement is elaborated in Chapter 11. The last chapter is devoted to the non-geometric properties, picture descriptions, and models for classes of pictures.

This publication is suitable for specialists and professionals working in the field of digital picture processing.

About the Authors

Azriel Rosenfeld Author

The late Azriel Rosenfeld was a tenured research professor, a distinguished university professor, and the Founding Director of the Center for Automation Research at the University of Maryland in College Park, where he also held affiliate professorships in the departments of computer science, electrical engineering, and psychology. Dr. Rosenfeld was widely regarded as the leading researcher in the world in the field of computer image analysis. Over a period of nearly 40 years, he made fundamental and pioneering contributions to nearly every area of that field. He wrote the first textbook in the field, was founding editor of its first journal, and was co-chairman of its first international conference. He published over 30 books and over 600 book chapters and journal articles, and directed nearly 60 Ph.D. dissertations. Dr. Rosenfeld's research on digital image analysis—specifically on digital geometry and topology and the accurate measurement of statistical features of digital images in the 1960s and 1970s—formed the foundation for a generation of industrial vision inspection systems that have found widespread applications from the automotive to the electronics industry. He was a Fellow of the IEEE and the Washington Academy of Sciences; a Founding Fellow of the AAAI, the ACM, and the IAPR. Among his numerous awards and honors are the IEEE's Emanuel Piore Award, its Third Millennium Medal, and its Distinguished Service Award for Lifetime Achievement in Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.

