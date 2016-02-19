Digital Picture Processing, Volume 2
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Contents of Volume I
Introduction
Picture Processing
Scenes, Images, and Digital Pictures
A Guide to the Literature
References
Chapter 9 Matching
9.1 Imaging Geometry
9.2 Registration
9.3 Geometric Transformation
9.4 Match Measurement
9.5 Biblographical Notes
Appendix: Analysis of Time-Varying Imagery
References
Chapter 10 Segmentation
10.1 Pixel Classification
10.2 Edge Detection
10.3 Feature Detection
10.4 Sequential Segmentation
10.5 Iterative Segmentation: "Relaxation"
10.6 Bibliographical Notes
References
Chapter 11 Representation
11.1 Representation Schemes
11.2 Conversion Between Representations
11.3 Geometric Property Measurement
11.4 Bibliographical Notes
References
Chapter 12 Description
12.1 Properties
12.2 Models
12.3 Bibliographical Notes
Appendix: Analysis of Three-Dimensional Scenes
References
Index
Description
Computer Science and Applied Mathematics: Digital Picture Processing, Second Edition, Volume 2 focuses on picture or image processing, which is concerned with the manipulation and analysis of pictures by computer.
This book emphasizes the three major subareas in picture processing—digitization and compression; enhancement, restoration, and reconstruction; and matching, description, and recognition. This volume is organized into four chapters. Chapter 9 discusses registration and matching, while Chapter 10 considers segmentation into parts. The representation of parts and geometric property measurement is elaborated in Chapter 11. The last chapter is devoted to the non-geometric properties, picture descriptions, and models for classes of pictures.
This publication is suitable for specialists and professionals working in the field of digital picture processing.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 349
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th July 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294780
About the Authors
Azriel Rosenfeld Author
The late Azriel Rosenfeld was a tenured research professor, a distinguished university professor, and the Founding Director of the Center for Automation Research at the University of Maryland in College Park, where he also held affiliate professorships in the departments of computer science, electrical engineering, and psychology. Dr. Rosenfeld was widely regarded as the leading researcher in the world in the field of computer image analysis. Over a period of nearly 40 years, he made fundamental and pioneering contributions to nearly every area of that field. He wrote the first textbook in the field, was founding editor of its first journal, and was co-chairman of its first international conference. He published over 30 books and over 600 book chapters and journal articles, and directed nearly 60 Ph.D. dissertations. Dr. Rosenfeld's research on digital image analysis—specifically on digital geometry and topology and the accurate measurement of statistical features of digital images in the 1960s and 1970s—formed the foundation for a generation of industrial vision inspection systems that have found widespread applications from the automotive to the electronics industry. He was a Fellow of the IEEE and the Washington Academy of Sciences; a Founding Fellow of the AAAI, the ACM, and the IAPR. Among his numerous awards and honors are the IEEE's Emanuel Piore Award, its Third Millennium Medal, and its Distinguished Service Award for Lifetime Achievement in Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.