Digital Media Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856176781, 9780080957197

Digital Media Processing

1st Edition

DSP Algorithms Using C

Authors: Hazarathaiah Malepati
eBook ISBN: 9780080957197
Paperback ISBN: 9781856176781
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 20th May 2010
Page Count: 768
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
62.95
53.51
83.64
71.09
81.95
69.66
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
75.95
64.56
72.95
62.01
46.99
39.94
58.95
50.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Multimedia processing demands efficient programming in order to optimize functionality. Data, image, audio, and video processing, some or all of which are present in all electronic devices today, are complex programming environments. Optimized algorithms (step-by-step directions) are difficult to create but can make all the difference when developing a new application.

This book discusses the most current algorithms available that will maximize your programming keeping in mind the memory and real-time constraints of the architecture with which you are working. A wide range of algorithms is covered detailing basic and advanced multimedia implementations, along with, cryptography, compression, and data error correction. The general implementation concepts can be integrated into many architectures that you find yourself working with on a specific project. Analog Devices' BlackFin technology is used for examples throughout the book.

Key Features

  • Discusses how to decrease algorithm development times to streamline your programming
  • Covers all the latest algorithms needed for contrained systems
  • Includes case studies on WiMAX, GPS, and portable media players

Readership

Software Engineer, Hardware Engineer, Systems Engineer, System Architect, Embedded Programmer, Field Application Engineer, DSP Engineer, Digital Engineer

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

PART I: Data Processing Chapter 2: Data Security Chapter 3: Data Error Correction Chapter 4: Data Compression

PART II: Digital Signal Processing Chapter 5: Signals and Systems Chapter 6: Transforms and Filters Chapter 7: Advanced Signal Processing Chapter 8: Digital Communications

PART III: Digital Image Processing Chapter 9: Image Processing Tools Chapter 10: Image Processing Algorithms

PART IV: Digital Audio Processing Chapter 11: Audio Coding Technology Chapter 12: Audio Processing Algorithms

PART V: Digital Video Processing Chapter 13: Video Coding Technology Chapter 14: Video Post Processing

PART VI: Embedded Systems Chapter 15: Embedded Systems Chapter 16: Embedded Projects

Appendix A: Reference Embedded Processor Appendix B: Mathematics

Details

No. of pages:
768
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080957197
Paperback ISBN:
9781856176781

About the Author

Hazarathaiah Malepati

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.