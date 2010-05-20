Digital Media Processing
1st Edition
DSP Algorithms Using C
Description
Multimedia processing demands efficient programming in order to optimize functionality. Data, image, audio, and video processing, some or all of which are present in all electronic devices today, are complex programming environments. Optimized algorithms (step-by-step directions) are difficult to create but can make all the difference when developing a new application.
This book discusses the most current algorithms available that will maximize your programming keeping in mind the memory and real-time constraints of the architecture with which you are working. A wide range of algorithms is covered detailing basic and advanced multimedia implementations, along with, cryptography, compression, and data error correction. The general implementation concepts can be integrated into many architectures that you find yourself working with on a specific project. Analog Devices' BlackFin technology is used for examples throughout the book.
Key Features
- Discusses how to decrease algorithm development times to streamline your programming
- Covers all the latest algorithms needed for contrained systems
- Includes case studies on WiMAX, GPS, and portable media players
Readership
Software Engineer, Hardware Engineer, Systems Engineer, System Architect, Embedded Programmer, Field Application Engineer, DSP Engineer, Digital Engineer
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
PART I: Data Processing Chapter 2: Data Security Chapter 3: Data Error Correction Chapter 4: Data Compression
PART II: Digital Signal Processing Chapter 5: Signals and Systems Chapter 6: Transforms and Filters Chapter 7: Advanced Signal Processing Chapter 8: Digital Communications
PART III: Digital Image Processing Chapter 9: Image Processing Tools Chapter 10: Image Processing Algorithms
PART IV: Digital Audio Processing Chapter 11: Audio Coding Technology Chapter 12: Audio Processing Algorithms
PART V: Digital Video Processing Chapter 13: Video Coding Technology Chapter 14: Video Post Processing
PART VI: Embedded Systems Chapter 15: Embedded Systems Chapter 16: Embedded Projects
Appendix A: Reference Embedded Processor Appendix B: Mathematics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2010
- Published:
- 20th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080957197
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856176781