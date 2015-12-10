Digital Information Strategies
1st Edition
From Applications and Content to Libraries and People
Description
Digital Information Strategies: From Applications and Content to Libraries and People provides a summary and summation of key themes, advances, and trends in all aspects of digital information at the present time.
This helpful resource explores the impact of developing technologies on the information world. Written from an international perspective, the book emphasizes key current topics and future developments. The publication is based on a dynamic set of contents that respond to, and anticipate, what is happening—and what may well happen—in the field of digital information.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive overview of the major aspects of contemporary digital information provision
- Serves as a useful reference work for the subject area
- Features input written from an international perspective
- Explores the impact of developing technologies on the information world, emphasizing key, current topics and future developments
Readership
All those involved in digital information provision, library development and digital collections and services (whether or not library based), including managers, subject specialists, project directors, technical staff, content creators and editors. Researchers, lecturers and students of library and information science and students, researchers and lecturers of the Internet and of digital provision.
Table of Contents
- List of Figures
- List of Tables
- Foreword
- Preface
- References
- About the Authors
- Acknowledgements
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 1. Digital Information Strategies
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Next Five Years
- Enduring Elements
- Necessary Change
- Key Drivers
- Technology
- Key User Needs
- Future Physical Space
- Future Skills Needs of Library and Information Services Professionals
- Conclusion: Evolution and Revolution
- Notes
- References
- Part I: Strategy
- Chapter 2. Strategic Futures for Digital Information Services
- Abstract
- Introduction
- A Digital Library is Not a Library
- Challenges to Progress
- The Future is not what it used to be
- The View Across Three Horizons
- Conclusions: To Lead or be Led?
- Notes
- References
- Part II: Research
- Chapter 3. Great Libraries? Good Libraries? Digital Collection Development and What it Means for Our Great Research Collections
- Abstract
- Introduction: What Makes a Great Research Library?
- Building Digital Collections
- Commercially Published Research Publications â€“ Moving from Physical to Digital Connecting
- Legal Deposit â€“ the Evolution to Digital Collecting
- New Born-Digital â€“ Collecting the Web
- Unique and Special Collections â€“ Born-Digital Heritage
- Rediscovering Legacy Collections â€“ Digitisation of Historic Analogue Collections
- Conclusion
- Notes
- References
- Chapter 4. Research Information Management
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Drivers
- Responses
- Next Steps
- Conclusion
- Notes
- References
- Chapter 5. Digital Research Data: Where are we Now?
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Data Sharing
- What is Data and what Constitutes Big Data?
- Data Quality
- Ethical Considerations in Using Big Data
- Data Management and Data Curation Today
- Data Citation
- Research Data and the Library
- Data-Related Literacies: In Search of a Name
- Conclusion
- Notes
- References
- Selected Online Resources
- Part III: Linked Data
- Chapter 6. From Linked Open Data to Linked Open Knowledge
- Abstract
- Introduction
- From Cataloguing to Catalinking: Re-Imagining Annotation
- Controlled Vocabularies: Trenches to Triples
- Visualisation: Linked Data in Archive Maps
- Lessons Learned
- Notes
- Part IV: Technology
- Chapter 7. Transforming Libraries from Physical to Virtual
- Abstract
- Introduction: Digital Revolutions
- Web Presence
- Social Media
- Mobile Technology
- Digital Collections
- Digital Libraries
- Digital Reference
- Virtual Instruction
- Digital Alerts
- Virtual Exhibitions
- Conclusion
- Notes
- References
- Chapter 8. Peopleâ€™s Technology: Where is the Line?
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Conception of Technology
- Pattern of Technology Use
- How Libraries in Nigeria are Coping
- Challenges to Technology Deployment
- Conclusion
- Notes
- References
- Chapter 9. Swedish Local Politiciansâ€™ Views on Public Library Digital Services
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Some Background Information
- Collecting the Empirical Data
- Local Politiciansâ€™ Views on Public Library Digital Services
- Discussion
- Some Conclusions
- Note
- References
- Chapter 10. Conceptualising the Library Collection for the Digital World
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Defining Collection
- Concepts and Models
- Alternative Terminology
- Searching, Sharing â€¦ Collecting?
- A New Model of Collection?
- Facilitating Dynamic Collection? Digital Technology for Collection Management
- Conclusion
- Notes
- Acknowledgement
- References
- Chapter 11. From Clients to Participants â€“ How Information Technology Impacts Relationships Between Professionals and Users
- Abstract
- Introduction
- 1972 to 1993/4
- Professional Reactions
- 1994 Onwards
- Reactions of the Profession
- Discussion
- References
- Chapter 12. â€˜Whereâ€™ Matters: Keeping Apace with Geo-Ubiquity in a Digital World
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Initial Perspectives of Our Changing Digital World
- â€˜Digital Divideâ€™ â€“ Connectivity and Growing â€˜Data-Centricityâ€™
- Digital Infrastructures
- Digital Information and Location Geo-Ubiquity
- Perspectives on the Impact of â€˜Digitalâ€™ Trends in the Geospatial Domain
- Growing Access to Geospatial Data and Digital Mapping
- The Growing Importance of Big and Small Data
- Data Analytics, Visualisation and Dashboards for Business Intelligence
- Citizen Science and Crowdsourcing (Volunteered Geographic Information)
- Mobile and Social Media
- Augmented Reality
- The Internet of Things
- Personal Cloud
- Conclusion: Future Developments and Strategic Trends
- Notes
- References
- Chapter 13. Digital Data and the City: An Exploration of the Building Blocks of a Smart City Architecture
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Dreaming of Smart Cities
- Utopia is Becoming Reality
- Building Blocks of the Smart City
- Information Management: Protecting Data â€˜with Your Lifeâ€™
- Information Management: Information Value Chain
- Conclusion
- References
- Part V: The Internet and Users/User Behaviour
- Chapter 14. Thriving in the Digital Age: Conquests, Challenges, and Thoughts on School Libraries
- Abstract
- Introduction
- General Characteristics of Young People
- The Use of Digital Tools in School Libraries
- The Challenges of Using Digital Tools
- The Common Core Standards
- E-Book Concerns
- Getting Past the Filters
- Remaining Viable
- The Development of Literacy Skills
- Forming Community Partnerships
- Being Transformational Leaders
- Conclusion
- Notes
- References
- Chapter 15. Knowing your Users, Discovering your Library: An Overview of the Characteristics of User Generations
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Generations of Users: Definitions
- Generations of Users: Characteristics and Factors Informing Characteristics
- Generations of Users: Impact on Libraries
- Conclusion
- References
- Part VI: Digital Media
- Chapter 16. Presence, Permeability and Playfulness: Future Library Architecture in the Digital Era
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Presence of Libraries
- Physical and Conceptual Permeability
- Spaces of Playfulness
- Concluding Remarks â€“ A Manifesto for Future Library Architecture
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Part VII: Collaboration
- Chapter 17. Strategic Futures: Partnering for Student Success
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Developing Services
- Developing Partnerships
- Virtual Services
- Quiet Space
- Access
- Flexible Planning, Flexible Space
- Marketing
- Data Measurements
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 10th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002674
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081002513
About the Author
David Baker
Professor David Baker has published widely in the field of Library and Information Studies, with eighteen monographs and over 100 articles to his credit. He has spoken worldwide at numerous conferences, led workshops and seminars. His other key professional interest and expertise has been in the field of human resources, where he has also been active in major national projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Strategic Information Management, University of St Mark and St John, Plymouth, Devon, UK
Wendy Evans
Wendy Evans is the Head of Library at the University of St. Mark and St John, UK. She has published and lectured in the field of electronic journal and database usage, access versus ownership of journals, and has already co-edited and co-authored four books with David Baker.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Library, University of St Mark & St John, UK