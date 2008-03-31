Digital Information Culture
1st Edition
The Individual and Society in the Digital Age
Table of Contents
Part 1 Culture and technology: The meaning of culture; Representations of technology; Narratives of technology and culture. Part 2 Digital information culture: Textuality; Authenticity; Knowledge; Power; Identity; Memory.
Description
Digital Information Culture is an introduction to the cultural, social and political impact of digital information and digital resources. The book is organised around themes, rather than theories and is arranged into three sections: culture, society and the individual. Each explores key elements of the social, cultural and political impact of digital information. The culture section outlines the origins of cyber culture in fifties pulp-fiction through to the modern day. It explores the issues of information overload, the threat of a digital dark age, and the criminal underbelly of digital culture. Section two, society, explores the economic and social impact of digital information, outlining key theories of the Information Age. Section three explores the impact of digital information and digital resources on the individual, exploring the changing nature of identity in a digital world.
Key Features
- Written by a leading author in the field
- Focuses on digital information and its social, cultural and political impact is unique
- The wider theoretical framework, relying less of sociology, more on cultural theory
Readership
Information management academics and students; Information management professionals
Details
220
- 220
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2008
31st March 2008
- 31st March 2008
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
9781780631677
- 9781780631677
9781843341703
- 9781843341703
9781843341604
- 9781843341604
Reviews
Discussion is enriched by the multiple examples of approaches and fears emerging in fiction and films., Journal of Documentation
…a facinating read that explores the real impact of digital technology on our approach to print and on our traditional ways of working and thinking., Online Information Review
It’s a long time since I read a book as engaging as this one. …offers a dynamic and fascinating discussion of the changing culture of information. …engages with a variety of cultural mediums and examples to liberally illustrate his arguments. …some excellent arguments on the changing aspects of historical culture in the digital age., Journal of Librarianship and information Science
About the Authors
Luke Tredinnick Author
Luke Tredinnick is a Senior Lecturer in Information Management at London Metropolitan University and Course Director for the MSc on Digital Information Management. He teaches on a wide range of topics around the digital information area, including digital libraries, intranets and extranets, knowledge applications and technologies, cyberculture, and the social, political and theoretical aspects of digital information.
Affiliations and Expertise
London Metropolitan University, UK