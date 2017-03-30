Digital Disruption and Electronic Resource Management in Libraries
1st Edition
Description
Digital Disruption and Electronic Resource Management in Libraries identifies issues in the management of e-resources. The paradigm shift from Electronic Resources to Electronic Resource Management (ERM) has meant significant change for libraries and their users. One of the most important functions of a library is to provide information in electronic format. Libraries provide access to a wide variety of resources. A major challenge for libraries and librarians is therefore the management of this diversity of e-resources. ERM has emerged in this context.
This book gives theoretical and practical information to assist librarians with ERM. It discusses broad trends and specific topics in the current landscape. It is devoted to theory, history, lifecycle, ERM systems, and the management of e-resources.
Key Features
- Presents current theory and practice of Electronic Resource Management (ERM)
- Offers comprehensive coverage of ERM, including lifecycle, systems, standards
- Includes case studies for ERM
- Provides an international perspective on this critical topic
Readership
Academic librarians; researchers and graduate students in library and information science; technical services professionals in academic libraries
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Background
- 1.3 Role of E-Resources in Higher Education
- 1.4 Role of the Electronic Resource Manager
- 1.5 Parity of Electronic Resource Management in Library Management
- 1.6 Emerging Thoughts on the New Dynamics of Electronic Resource Management
- References
Chapter 2. From Electronic Resources to Electronic Resource Management
- Abstract
- 2.1 Definition of Electronic Resources
- 2.2 Electronic Resources: A Bird’s-Eye View
- 2.3 Advantages of Electronic Resources
- 2.4 Disadvantages of Electronic Resources
- 2.5 Electronic Resource Management
- 2.6 Evolution of Electronic Resource Management
- References
Chapter 3. Lifecycle of Electronic Resource Management
- Abstract
- 3.1 Lifecycle of Electronic Resource Management
- 3.2 Acquisition Management
- 3.3 Access Management
- 3.4 Administration Management
- 3.5 Evaluation and Monitor Management
- References
Chapter 4. An Electronic Resource Management System and Its Best Practice
- Abstract
- 4.1 Electronic Resource Management Systems
- 4.2 Innovative Electronic Resource Management
- 4.3 TDNet Electronic Resource Management Solutions
- 4.4 Alma Electronic Resource Management
- 4.5 Web-Share License Manager
- 4.6 The Semper Tool Digital Library Suite
- 4.7 Centralized Online Resources Acquisition and Licensing
- 4.8 360 Resource Manager
- 4.9 Gold Rush
- 4.10 EBSCONET Electronic Resource Management Essentials
- 4.11 E-Resource Central
- References
Chapter 5. Standards, Compatibility, and Best Practices for Electronic Resource Management
- Abstract
- 5.1 Link Resolvers and Knowledge Bases
- 5.2 The Work, its Manifestations, and Access Points
- 5.3 Integration of Usage and Cost-Related Data
- 5.4 Coding License Terms and Defining Consensus
- 5.5 Data Exchange Using Institutional Identifiers
- References
Chapter 6. Electronic Resource Management Systems: Pros and Cons
- Abstract
- 6.1 Benefits of Electronic Resource Management
- 6.2 Weaknesses of Electronic Resource Management Systems
- 6.3 Some of the Best Practices in Electronic Resource Management Systems
- 6.4 Training/Education in Electronic Resource Management
- Reference
Chapter 7. Implementation of Electronic Resource Management in Libraries: A Case Study
- Abstract
- 7.1 Motivation Behind the Study
- 7.2 The Present Study
- 7.3 Research Questions
- 7.4 Objectives
- 7.5 Hypothesis
- 7.6 Scope of the Study
- 7.7 Limitations of the Study
- 7.8 Design of the Study and Methodology
- 7.9 Section I: General Information
- 7.10 Section II: Electronic Resource Collection Development
- 7.11 Section III: Lifecycle of Electronic Resources
- 7.12 Section IV: IT Infrastructure
- 7.13 Section V: Electronic Resource Management Systems
- 7.14 Conclusions
- 7.15 Suggestions for Improvement in the Management of Electronic Resources
- 7.16 Areas for Further Research
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 178
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 30th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081020463
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081020456
About the Author
Nihar K. Patra
Dr. Nihar K. Patra University Librarian, Nalanda University, Bihar, India. Nihar has carried out extensive research into Electronic Resource Management, and gained substantial experience in this area.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Librarian, Nalanda University, Bihar, India