Digital and Radiographic Imaging
4th Edition
A Practical Approach
Authors: Chris Gunn
eBook ISBN: 9781455725151
Paperback ISBN: 9780443068638
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 17th December 2008
Page Count: 208
Description
This book covers all the existing imaging modalities currently in use in imaging departments, providing a sound basis for understanding how individual systems work. It is designed to be accessible to students without minimising the content. Although conventional imaging is being phased out, it still exists in certain areas, e.g. dental surgeries, and therefore is reduced in size and placed in an Appendix.
Key Features
- The text has been restructured in list form to increase clarity and aid study
- Pedagogic features include an introduction and summary for each chapter
- Glossaries of imaging terms and computer buzz words, and a key to commonly used abbreviations are included
Details
About the Author
Chris Gunn
Chris Gunn MA, TDCR
