Digital and Radiographic Imaging - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780443068638, 9781455725151

Digital and Radiographic Imaging

4th Edition

A Practical Approach

Authors: Chris Gunn
eBook ISBN: 9781455725151
Paperback ISBN: 9780443068638
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 17th December 2008
Page Count: 208
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book covers all the existing imaging modalities currently in use in imaging departments, providing a sound basis for understanding how individual systems work. It is designed to be accessible to students without minimising the content. Although conventional imaging is being phased out, it still exists in certain areas, e.g. dental surgeries, and therefore is reduced in size and placed in an Appendix.

Key Features

  • The text has been restructured in list form to increase clarity and aid study
  • Pedagogic features include an introduction and summary for each chapter
  • Glossaries of imaging terms and computer buzz words, and a key to commonly used abbreviations are included

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9781455725151
Paperback ISBN:
9780443068638

About the Author

Chris Gunn

Chris Gunn MA, TDCR

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.