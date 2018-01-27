Digital and Document Examination
1st Edition
Table of Contents
[All Sections will include Review questions, Discussion questions and Additional readings sections]
Section 1. Introduction
Basic Principles of Forensic Sciences
Forensic Classification of Evidence
Interpretation/The Comparative Method
Section 2. Digital Devices
Digital Imaging and Photography: An Overview
Cellular Phones
Digital Image: Enhancement and Authentication
Audio Enhancement and Authentication
Analysis of Digital Evidence
Section 3. Transportation
Aircraft Flight Data Recorders
Electronic Data Recorders (EDR’s, Black Boxes)
Analog Tachograph Chart Analysis
Section 4. Documents
History of the Forensic Examination Documents
Overview of the Forensic Document Examination
Analytical Methods
Document Dating
Forgery/Counterfeits
Handwriting
Ink Analysis
Paper Analysis
Section 5. Financial
Counterfeit Currency
Identity Theft
Forensic Accounting
Payment Cards
Counterfeit Goods
Section 6. Professional Issues
From Crime Scene to Court
Forensic Laboratory Reports
Health and Safety
Child Pornography
Description
The Advanced Forensic Science Series grew out of the recommendations from the 2009 NAS Report: Strengthening Forensic Science: A Path Forward. This volume, Digital and Document Examination, will serve as a graduate level text for those studying and teaching digital forensics and forensic document examination, as well as an excellent reference for forensic scientist’s libraries or use in their casework. Coverage includes digital devices, transportation, types of documents, forensic accounting and professional issues. Edited by a world-renowned leading forensic expert, the Advanced Forensic Science Series is a long overdue solution for the forensic science community.
Key Features
- Provides basic principles of forensic science and an overview of digital forensics and document examination
- Contains sections on digital devices, transportation, types of documents and forensic accounting
- Includes sections on professional issues, such as from crime scene to court, forensic laboratory reports and health and safety
- Incorporates effective pedagogy, key terms, review questions, discussion questions and additional reading suggestions
Readership
Graduate students and educators, as well as entry level professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 27th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128027394
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128027172
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Max Houck Editor
Dr. Max M. Houck is an internationally-recognized forensic expert with research interests in forensic science, education, and the forensic enterprise and its industries. He has worked in all aspects of forensic science, including at the FBI Laboratory. Dr. Houck has published widely in books and peer-reviewed journals. His anthropology and trace evidence casework includes the Branch Davidian Investigation, the September 11 attacks on the Pentagon, the D.B. Cooper case, the US Embassy bombings in Africa, and the West Memphis Three case, among hundreds of others. He served for six years as the Chair of the Forensic Science Educational Program Accreditation Commission (FEPAC). Dr. Houck is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and a founding Co-Editor of the journal Forensic Science Policy and Management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Forensic and Intelligence Services, LLC