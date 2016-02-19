Diffraction and Imaging Techniques in Material Science P2
2nd Edition
Imaging and Diffraction Techniques
Description
Diffraction and Imaging Techniques in Material Science reviews recent developments in diffraction and imaging techniques used in the study of materials. It discusses advances in high-voltage electron microscopy, low-energy electron diffraction (LEED), X-ray and neutron diffraction, X-ray topography, mirror electron microscopy, and field emission microscopy. Organized into five parts encompassing nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the dynamical theory of the diffraction of high-energy electrons in crystals and methodically introduces the reader to dynamical diffraction in perfect and imperfect crystals, inelastic scattering of electrons in crystals, and X-ray production. It then explores back scattering effects, the technical features of high-voltage electron microscopes, and surface characterization by LEED. Other chapters focus on the kinematical theory of X-ray diffraction, techniques and interpretation in X-ray topography, and interpretation of the contrast of the images of defects on X-ray topographs. The book also describes theory and applications of mirror electron microscopy, surface studies by field emission of electrons, field ionization and field evaporation, and gas-surface interactions before concluding with a discussion on lattice imperfections. Scientists and students taking courses on diffraction and solid-state electron microscopy will benefit from this book.
Table of Contents
Preface to the first edition
Preface to the second edition
Contents
Volume I: Electron Microscopy
Introduction
General review of the experimental methods for the determination of
atomic clusters
Transmission Electron Microscopy
Kinematical theory of electron diffraction
Dynamical theory of electron diffraction
The study of planar interfaces by means of electron microscopy
The weak-beam method of electron microscopy
Identification of small defect-clusters in particle-irradiated crystals by means of transmission electron microscopy
Some applications of transmission electron microscopy to phase transitions
Martensitic transformations: Electron microscopy and diffraction studies
Computed electron micrographs and their use in defect identification
Direct structure imaging in electron microscopy
Particular Aspects of Electron Diffraction
Kikuchi electron diffraction and applications
Study of substitution order-disorder by means of X-ray and electron diffraction
Volume II: Imaging and Diffraction Techniques
High Voltage Electron Microscopy
The theory of high energy electron diffraction
Recent progress in high voltage electron microscopy
Low Energy Electron Diffraction
Surface characterization by low energy electron diffraction
X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction and Topography
Advances in X-ray and neutron diffraction techniques
Techniques and interpretation in X-ray topography
Contrast of images in X-ray topography
Mirror Electron Microscopy
Mirror electron microscopy theory and applications
Field Emission Microscopy
Surface studies by field emission
Developments in field ion microscopy
Subject index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444601865