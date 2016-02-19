Diffraction and Imaging Techniques in Material Science P2 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444851291, 9780444601865

Diffraction and Imaging Techniques in Material Science P2

2nd Edition

Imaging and Diffraction Techniques

Editors: S Amelinckx
eBook ISBN: 9780444601865
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 412
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Diffraction and Imaging Techniques in Material Science reviews recent developments in diffraction and imaging techniques used in the study of materials. It discusses advances in high-voltage electron microscopy, low-energy electron diffraction (LEED), X-ray and neutron diffraction, X-ray topography, mirror electron microscopy, and field emission microscopy. Organized into five parts encompassing nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the dynamical theory of the diffraction of high-energy electrons in crystals and methodically introduces the reader to dynamical diffraction in perfect and imperfect crystals, inelastic scattering of electrons in crystals, and X-ray production. It then explores back scattering effects, the technical features of high-voltage electron microscopes, and surface characterization by LEED. Other chapters focus on the kinematical theory of X-ray diffraction, techniques and interpretation in X-ray topography, and interpretation of the contrast of the images of defects on X-ray topographs. The book also describes theory and applications of mirror electron microscopy, surface studies by field emission of electrons, field ionization and field evaporation, and gas-surface interactions before concluding with a discussion on lattice imperfections. Scientists and students taking courses on diffraction and solid-state electron microscopy will benefit from this book.

Table of Contents


Preface to the first edition

Preface to the second edition

Contents

Volume I: Electron Microscopy

Introduction

General review of the experimental methods for the determination of

atomic clusters

Transmission Electron Microscopy

Kinematical theory of electron diffraction

Dynamical theory of electron diffraction

The study of planar interfaces by means of electron microscopy

The weak-beam method of electron microscopy

Identification of small defect-clusters in particle-irradiated crystals by means of transmission electron microscopy

Some applications of transmission electron microscopy to phase transitions

Martensitic transformations: Electron microscopy and diffraction studies

Computed electron micrographs and their use in defect identification

Direct structure imaging in electron microscopy

Particular Aspects of Electron Diffraction

Kikuchi electron diffraction and applications

Study of substitution order-disorder by means of X-ray and electron diffraction

Volume II: Imaging and Diffraction Techniques

High Voltage Electron Microscopy

The theory of high energy electron diffraction

Recent progress in high voltage electron microscopy

Low Energy Electron Diffraction

Surface characterization by low energy electron diffraction

X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction and Topography

Advances in X-ray and neutron diffraction techniques

Techniques and interpretation in X-ray topography

Contrast of images in X-ray topography

Mirror Electron Microscopy

Mirror electron microscopy theory and applications

Field Emission Microscopy

Surface studies by field emission

Developments in field ion microscopy

Subject index




Details

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444601865

About the Editor

S Amelinckx

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.