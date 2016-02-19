Differentiation and Development
1st Edition
Description
Differentiation and Development is the 15th volume in the continuing series under the title ""Miami Winter Symposia"". This volume summarizes the progress in selected areas of biochemistry and the insights into the molecular basis of biological phenomena. It is divided into 92 chapters that cover topics that represent logical sequel to previous symposia on cloning and genetic manipulation of recombinant DNA.
The introductory chapters discuss the discovered RNA phages with particular emphasis on the use of specific and transformed cells to study cell formation and differentiation. Then, the developmental regulation of protein synthesis and hierarchical controls of nucleolar synthetic functions are discussed. This volume also explains the relationship between cellular events, as well as DNA folding and histone organization in chromatin. The effects of phage infection, DNA damage repair in mycoplasmas, and multiple chorion structural genes are also presented.
This volume looks into the biological features occurring frequently in cell development and differentiation. It studies differentiation and development of various cancer cells and role of several biomolecules in these processes. It also discusses the 3-D structure of a DNA unwinding protein and the role of prostaglandins in cell proliferation and differentiation. The book explains milk proteins and genes during lactogenesis and induction of surface immunoglobulins by lipopolysaccharides. It also examines the genetic control of milk zinc availability and the development of adult muscles in Drosophila abdomen.
The concluding chapters discuss the embryonic gene regulation and biochemical markers for hematopoietic cell differentiation. The origin and significance of tissue-specific histone variant patterns in mammals are explained. Finally, the book covers DNA sequence analysis of chicken ovalbumin gene.
Cell biologists, scientists, and researchers, as well as biochemists, teachers, and students will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Speakers, Chairmen, and Discussants
Preface
The Ninth Feodor Lynen Lecture: In Further Defense of DNA
The Adipose Conversion of 3T3 Cells
Discussion: T. Borun, W. J. Rutter, R. E. Miller, C. West, S. Weinhouse, H. V. Rickenberg, and P. Feigelson
Regulation of the Conversion of 3T3-Fibroblasts into Adipose Cells
Discussion: H. V. Rickenberg, J. M. Cardenas, H. Green, R. A. Hickie, C. West, D. Gershon, M. M. Rasenick, and R. E. Miller
The Use of Transformed Fibroblastic Cells as a Model for Differentiation
Discussion: H. Busch, H. Green, P. Feigelson, E. Adelberg, and E. Silverstein
Viral Transformation of Pancreatic Beta Cells in Culture
Discussion: R. Hay, C. West, W. J. Rutter, and P. Cohen
Pancreas Specific Genes and Their Expression during Differentiation
Discussion: R. Oshima, J. Morrissey, S. Seaver, E. E. Atikkan, and S. Counce-Niddas
Marrow Colony Stimulating Factor from Human Lung
Discussion: S. R. Dienstman, K. Latham, and W. Verdeckis
The Organization and Expression of the Natural Ovalbumin Gene
Discussion: J. D. Gurdon, B. L. Malchy, R. G. Kallen, S. P. Craig, and K. S. McCarty
Regulation of Gene Expression in Normal and Neoplastic Cells
Discussion: H. Lodish, K. McCarty, T. Borun, E. Atikkan, A. Zweidler, H. Smith, A. Kootstra, and H. Busch
The Role of Cyclic Nucleotides in Development
Discussion: P. Feigelson
Transcriptional and Translational Control of Protein Synthesis during Differentiation of Dictyostelium discoideum
Discussion: R. Kallen, T. Maden, W. Cieplinski, and D. Gershon
Hierarchical Controls of Nucleolar Synthetic Functions
Discussion: W. Cieplinski, T. Borun, J. D. Watson, K. McCarty, and V. G. Allfrey
Transmembrane Control and Cell Surface Recognition
Discussion: A. Marks, R. G. Kallen, I. B. Sabran, C. West, and I. B. Fritz
DNA Folding and Histone Organization in Chromatin
Discussion: J. Cardenas, W. Cieplinski, B. L. Malchy, F. Haurowitz, H. S. Shapiro, A. Kootstra, and R. G. Kallen
Release of 3 Micron Circles after Treatment of Nuclei with Trypsin Changes in Composition and Metabolism of Nuclear Non-Histone Proteins during Chemical Carcinogenesis. Association of Tumor-Specific DNA-Binding Proteins with DNAse I-Sensitive Regions of Chromatin and Observations on the Effects of Histone Acetylation on Chromatin Structure
Discussion: K. McCarty, S. Craig, N. Ghosh, J. Poupko, P. Sarin, H. V. Rickenberg, J. Kallos, R. Patnaik, L. Hnilica, and M. Urban
The Developmentally Regulated Multigene Families Encoding Chorion Proteins in Silkmoths
Discussion: A. C. Stoolmiller and D. Zouzias
Transcription at the Heat-Shock Loci of Drosophila
Discussion: C. West, R. Oshima, T. Maden, K. Latham, and J. Morrissey
Structure and Function of Xenopus Ribosomal Genes
Discussion: R. C. Leif, H. Smith, and J. B. Gurdon
Antigenic Properties of Non-Histone Proteins in Chromatin
Discussion: R. A. Hickie, M. Urban, and T. Maden
Physical Aspects of the Generation of Morphogenese Fields and Tissue Forms
Discussion: R. C. Leif, T. Maden, and J. D. Watson
The Cell-to-Cell Membrane Channel in Development and Growth
The Intercellular Transfer of Molecules in Tissue Culture Cells: A Kinetic Study by Multichannel Microfluorometry
Mutant Mice from Mutagenized Teratocarcinoma Cells
Discussion: R. Oshima, R. C. Leif, R. G. Kallen, L B. Fritz, C. West, H. V. Rickenberg, S. Weinhouse, W. Cieplinski, and W. T. McAllister
Nuclear Transplantation and Gene Injection in the Analysis of Amphibian Development
Discussion: C. C. Liew, I. C. Lo, and S. Yuspa
Free Communications
Increase in Fatty Acid Synthetase Content during the Differentiation of 3T3 Fibroblasts into Adipose Cells
Effect of Short Chain Fatty Acids on the Membrane Microviscosity of Hela Cells as Measured by Fluorescence Anisotropy
Differential Synthesis of Rabbit Aorta Contracting Substance (Thromboxane A2) by Human Lung versus Skin Fibroblasts in Tissue Culture
Genetic Analysis of the Cyclic AMP Chemosensory System of Dictyostelium Discoideum and Its Role in Morphogenesis
Induction of Cadmium-Thionein in Isolated Liver and Tumor Cells
Change in Phenotypic Expression Induced by Cyclic AMP in Differentiation-Arrested Murine Lymphomas
Chromosomal Proteins from the Embryoid Body/Teratocarcinoma System
Identification of Nonhistone Chromatin Proteins in the Chromatin Subunit Devoid of Histone H1 Terminal Differentiation of the Cardiac Muscle Cell
Possible Role of Metabolic Oscillations in the Induction of cAMP Signaling in Dictyostelium discoideum
Differentiation of Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes May Require Induction on the T Cell Membrane of a Free Radical Producing Mechanism
The Macrophage Surface: Specific Constituents Related to Cell Type and Cell Shape
Thyroid Hormone Receptor: Interaction with Histone Hj and Implications for the Mechanism of Regulation of Transcription
Informosomal and Polysomal Messenger RNA: Differential Kinetics of Polyadenylation and Nucleocytoplasmic Transport in Chinese Hamster Cells
Relationships between the Appearance of T Cell Subsets and Surgical Intervention
Enzymatic Acetylation of Histones in Vitro
Origin of Stroma in Human Breast Carcinoma
Differentiation of Cervical Carcinoma Cells Mediated by Inhibitors of DNA Replication
Substances Controlling Morphogenesis in Hydra
Effects of Elevated Cyclic AMP Levels in Cultured Mouse Hepatoma Cells
Isolation of the Brain Specific like Protein S-100 from Teratocarcinomas OTT 6050 and Partial Purification of S-100-like mRNA
Studies of a Heme Requirement in the Differentiation of Friend Erythroleukemia Cells
Role of Lipids in Morphogenese Proliferation of Mouse Mammary Epithelium
Analysis of Rat DNA Purified by Nonhistone Chromosomal Protein-DNA Interactions
Accessibility of DNA in Chromatin to the Covalent Binding of a Chemical Carcinogen
Properties of Messenger Ribonucleoprotein Particles of Embryonic Muscle Cells and Their Role in Translational Control
Evidence for a Catalytic Mechanism Involved in the Actions of Glucocorticoid Receptors on Chromatin
Conversion of Nonmuscle Cells into Functional Striated Myotubes by 5-Azacytidine
A Study of Estrogen Receptor-DNA Interaction by a Competition Method
The Effect of Ethionine on Lymphocyte Activation and Associated Macromolecular Synthesis
Competitive Labeling Analysis of Chromatin Structure —
Inhibition of Accumulation of Messenger RNA for a Brain-Specific Protein in Rat Glial Cells by Colchicine
The Three-Dimensional Structure of a DNA Unwinding Protein: The Gene 5 Product of fd Bacteriophage
Modulation of Granulopoiesis by Prostaglandins and 1-Methyl 3-Isobutyl Xanthine
Regulation of Glutamine Synthetase in 3T3-L1 Adipocytes
The Effect of 5-Bromodeoxyuridine on the Induction of Cyclic AMP Phosphodiesterase in 3T3-L Fibroblasts
Milk Proteins and Their mRNAs during the Lactogenic Differentiation of Rat Mammary Gland
Partial Purification of Prolactin RNA from Bovine Anterior Pituitary Glands
Quantitative Differentiation in Vitro of Exponentially Growing Embryonal Carcinoma Cells at Low Density
Induction of Surface Immunoglobulin (slg) Expression on a Murine B-Cell Leukemia by Lipopolysaccharide (LPS)
Temporal and Spacial Distribution of Messenger RNA in Primate Spermatogenic Cells
Genetic Control of Milk Zinc Availability
Stuttering: High Level Mistranslation in Animal and Bacterial Cells
Effect of Cytochalasin B on the Expression of Mitogen Receptors in Cultured Chick Embryo Fibroblasts (CEF)
Development of Adult Muscles in the Abdomen of Drosophila
Sequence and Structure of the ACTH/LPH Precursor Protein and mRNA
Appearance of a Species-Specific Sperm Nuclear Protein in the Spermatogenic Sequence Demonstrated by Cytoimmunofluorescence
Evidence for an Intrinsic Developmental Program during Growth and Differentiation of Skeletal Muscle Fiber
Hypostomal Dominance—A Role for Nerve Cells
Sequence Complexity Studies with Poly (A)-MRNA from Murine Neuroblastoma Cells in Suspension Culture
Sites in Simian Virus 40 Chromatin which Are Preferentially Cleaved by Endonucleases
Embryonic Gene Regulation: Role of a Specific Inducer RNA in Control of Heartlike Differentiation in Early Chick Embryo
Patterns of Protein Synthesis as Measured in Vivo in Simple Embryoid Bodies and Teratocarcinomas
Continued Expression of DOPA Oxidase in Chick Melanocyte X Chick Fibroblast Heterokaryons Association of Cyclic GMP with Gene Expression in Polytene Chromosomes of Drosophila
Biochemical Markers for Hematopoietic Cell Differentiation and Leukemias
Differential Effect of Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) on Cloned Cell Strains of Neural Origin
Regulation of DNA-Dependent: RNA Polymerase I Activity in Rat Liver Nuclei
Pancreas Histone 1 Phosphorylation in Development, Regeneration, and Cancer
Regulation of Dihydrofolate Reductase Gene Expression in 3T6 Cells during Transition from the Resting to Growing State
Increased Nuclease-Susceptibility of Active Chromatin at Heat-Shock Loci in Drosophila
Keratin Production as a Marker for Normal Differentiation in Mouse Epidermal Cell Cultures
Early Volume Changes during Differentiation of Friend Leukemic Cells
The Origin and Significance of Tissue-Specific Histone Variant Patterns in Mammals
The Ovalbumin Structural Gene Sequence in Native Chick DNA Are Not Contiguous
DNA Sequence Analysis of the Chicken Ovalbumin Gene
