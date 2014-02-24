Differential Forms
2nd Edition
Theory and Practice
Differential forms are a powerful mathematical technique to help students, researchers, and engineers solve problems in geometry and analysis, and their applications. They both unify and simplify results in concrete settings, and allow them to be clearly and effectively generalized to more abstract settings. Differential Forms has gained high recognition in the mathematical and scientific community as a powerful computational tool in solving research problems and simplifying very abstract problems. Differential Forms, 2nd Edition, is a solid resource for students and professionals needing a general understanding of the mathematical theory and to be able to apply that theory into practice.
- Provides a solid theoretical basis of how to develop and apply differential forms to real research problems
- Includes computational methods to enable the reader to effectively use differential forms
- Introduces theoretical concepts in an accessible manner
Pure and applied mathematicians, physicists, and engineers; Graduate students and advanced undergraduates in these fields
- Dedication
- Preface
- 1: Differential Forms in , I
- 1.0 Euclidean spaces, tangent spaces, and tangent vector fields
- 1.1 The algebra of differential forms
- 1.2 Exterior differentiation
- 1.3 The fundamental correspondence
- 1.4 The Converse of Poincaré’s Lemma, I
- 1.5 Exercises
- 2: Differential Forms in , II
- 2.1 -forms
- 2.2 -Forms
- 2.3 Orientation and signed volume
- 2.4 The converse of Poincaré’s Lemma, II
- 2.5 Exercises
- 3: Push-forwards and Pull-backs in
- 3.1 Tangent vectors
- 3.2 Points, tangent vectors, and push-forwards
- 3.3 Differential forms and pull-backs
- 3.4 Pull-backs, products, and exterior derivatives
- 3.5 Smooth homotopies and the Converse of Poincaré’s Lemma, III
- 3.6 Exercises
- 4: Smooth Manifolds
- 4.1 The notion of a smooth manifold
- 4.2 Tangent vectors and differential forms
- 4.3 Further constructions
- 4.4 Orientations of manifolds—intuitive discussion
- 4.5 Orientations of manifolds—careful development
- 4.6 Partitions of unity
- 4.7 Smooth homotopies and the Converse of Poincaré’s Lemma in general
- 4.8 Exercises
- 5: Vector Bundles and the Global Point of View
- 5.1 The definition of a vector bundle
- 5.2 The dual bundle, and related bundles
- 5.3 The tangent bundle of a smooth manifold, and related bundles
- 5.4 Exercises
- 6: Integration of Differential Forms
- 6.1 Definite integrals in
- 6.2 Definition of the integral in general
- 6.3 The integral of a -form over a point
- 6.4 The integral of a -form over a curve
- 6.5 The integral of a -form over a surface
- 6.6 The integral of a -form over a solid body
- 6.7 Chains and integration on chains
- 6.8 Exercises
- 7: The Generalized Stokes’s Theorem
- 7.1 Statement of the theorem
- 7.2 The fundamental theorem of calculus and its analog for line integrals
- 7.3 Cap independence
- 7.4 Green’s and Stokes’s theorems
- 7.5 Gauss’s theorem
- 7.6 Proof of the GST
- 7.7 The converse of the GST
- 7.8 Exercises
- 8: de Rham Cohomology
- 8.1 Linear and homological algebra constructions
- 8.2 Definition and basic properties
- 8.3 Computations of cohomology groups
- 8.4 Cohomology with compact supports
- 8.5 Exercises
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 24th February 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123946171
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123944030
Steven Weintraub
Steven H. Weintraub is a Professor of Mathematics at Lehigh University. He received his Ph.D. from Princeton University, spent many years at Louisiana State University, and has been at Lehigh since 2001. He has visited UCLA, Rutgers, Oxford, Yale, Gottingen, Bayreuth, and Hannover. Professor Weintraub is a member of the American Mathematical Society and currently serves as an Associate Secretary of the AMS. He has written more than 50 research papers on a wide variety of mathematical subjects, and ten other books.
Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA, USA
"…a very nice book…covers things at a more leisurely pace, with many examples...would go a long way toward making the subject more popular and accessible."--SIAM Review, Differential Forms, Second Edition
"This is a rigorous and well-written treatment of differential forms with a careful and detailed progression from very basic notions."--MAA.org, 24-Sep-14