Differential Equations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120455508, 9781483262444

Differential Equations

1st Edition

Editors: Shair Ahmad Marvin Keener A. C. Lazer
eBook ISBN: 9781483262444
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 288
Description

Differential Equations is a collection of papers from the "Eight Fall Conference on Differential Equations" held at Oklahoma State University in October 1979. The papers discuss hyperbolic problems, bifurcation function, boundary value problems for Lipschitz equations, and the periodic solutions of systems of ordinary differential equations. Some papers deal with the existence of periodic solutions for nonlinearly perturbed conservative systems, the saddle-point theorem, the periodic solutions of the forced pendulum equation, as well as the structural identification (inverse) problem for illness-death processes. One paper presents an elementary proof of the work of deOliveira and Hale, and applies the stability for autonomous systems in the critical case of one zero root. Another paper explains the necessary and sufficient conditions for structural identification prior to application in states of illness-death processes. An illness-death process is a continuous Markov model with n illness (transient) states each having one (and only one) transfer into a death state. The paper examines two theorems whether these apply to an illness-death process under certain given elements. The collection is an ideal source of reference for mathematicians, students, and professor of calculus and advanced mathematics.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Hyperbolic Problems: Existence and Applications

Stability from the Bifurcation Function

Boundary Value Problems for Lipschitz Equations

Periodic Solutions of Systems of Ordinary Differential Equations

Bifurcation Results for Equations with Nondifferentiable Nonlinearities

The Structure of Limit Sets: A Survey

On Existence of Periodic Solutions for Nonlinearly Perturbed Conservative Systems

Start Points in Semiflows

A Saddle-Point Theorem

Generalized Hopf Bifurcation in Rn and h-Symptotic Stability

The Poincaré-Birkhoff "Twist" Theorem and Periodic Solutions of Second-Order Nonlinear Differential Equations

Periodic Solutions of the Forced Pendulum Equation

On the Structural Identification (Inverse) Problem for Illness-Death Processes

Computer Symbolic Solution of Nonlinear Ordinary Differential Equations with Arbitrary Boundary Conditions by the Taylor Series

A Note on Noncontinuable Solutions of a Delay Differential Equation

The Center of a Flow

On Multiple Solutions of a Nonlinear Dirichlet Problem

Certain "Nonlinear" Dynamical Systems Are Linear

A Model of Complement Activation by Antigen-Antibody Complexes

Solvability of Nonlinear Elliptic Boundary Value Problems Using a Priori Estimates

Attractors in General Systems

Infectious Disease in a Spatially Heterogeneous Environment

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483262444

About the Editor

Shair Ahmad

Marvin Keener

A. C. Lazer

