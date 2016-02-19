Differential Equations
1st Edition
Description
Differential Equations is a collection of papers from the "Eight Fall Conference on Differential Equations" held at Oklahoma State University in October 1979. The papers discuss hyperbolic problems, bifurcation function, boundary value problems for Lipschitz equations, and the periodic solutions of systems of ordinary differential equations. Some papers deal with the existence of periodic solutions for nonlinearly perturbed conservative systems, the saddle-point theorem, the periodic solutions of the forced pendulum equation, as well as the structural identification (inverse) problem for illness-death processes. One paper presents an elementary proof of the work of deOliveira and Hale, and applies the stability for autonomous systems in the critical case of one zero root. Another paper explains the necessary and sufficient conditions for structural identification prior to application in states of illness-death processes. An illness-death process is a continuous Markov model with n illness (transient) states each having one (and only one) transfer into a death state. The paper examines two theorems whether these apply to an illness-death process under certain given elements. The collection is an ideal source of reference for mathematicians, students, and professor of calculus and advanced mathematics.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Hyperbolic Problems: Existence and Applications
Stability from the Bifurcation Function
Boundary Value Problems for Lipschitz Equations
Periodic Solutions of Systems of Ordinary Differential Equations
Bifurcation Results for Equations with Nondifferentiable Nonlinearities
The Structure of Limit Sets: A Survey
On Existence of Periodic Solutions for Nonlinearly Perturbed Conservative Systems
Start Points in Semiflows
A Saddle-Point Theorem
Generalized Hopf Bifurcation in Rn and h-Symptotic Stability
The Poincaré-Birkhoff "Twist" Theorem and Periodic Solutions of Second-Order Nonlinear Differential Equations
Periodic Solutions of the Forced Pendulum Equation
On the Structural Identification (Inverse) Problem for Illness-Death Processes
Computer Symbolic Solution of Nonlinear Ordinary Differential Equations with Arbitrary Boundary Conditions by the Taylor Series
A Note on Noncontinuable Solutions of a Delay Differential Equation
The Center of a Flow
On Multiple Solutions of a Nonlinear Dirichlet Problem
Certain "Nonlinear" Dynamical Systems Are Linear
A Model of Complement Activation by Antigen-Antibody Complexes
Solvability of Nonlinear Elliptic Boundary Value Problems Using a Priori Estimates
Attractors in General Systems
Infectious Disease in a Spatially Heterogeneous Environment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483262444