Differential Equations with Mathematica - 4th Edition

Differential Equations with Mathematica

4th Edition

Authors: Martha L. Abell James P. Braselton
Paperback ISBN: 9780128047767
eBook ISBN: 9780128047774
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th September 2016
Page Count: 880
Description

Differential Equations with Mathematica, Fourth Edition is a supplementing reference which uses the fundamental concepts of the popular platform to solve (analytically, numerically, and/or graphically) differential equations of interest to students, instructors, and scientists.

Mathematica’s diversity makes it particularly well suited to performing calculations encountered when solving many ordinary and partial differential equations. In some cases, Mathematica’s built-in functions can immediately solve a differential equation by providing an explicit, implicit, or numerical solution. In other cases, mathematica can be used to perform the calculations encountered when solving a differential equation.

Because one goal of elementary differential equations courses is to introduce students to basic methods and algorithms so that they gain proficiency in them, nearly every topic covered this book introduces basic commands, also including typical examples of their application. A study of differential equations relies on concepts from calculus and linear algebra, so this text also includes discussions of relevant commands useful in those areas. In many cases, seeing a solution graphically is most meaningful, so the book relies heavily on Mathematica’s outstanding graphics capabilities.

Key Features

  • Demonstrates how to take advantage of the advanced features of Mathematica 10
  • Introduces the fundamental theory of ordinary and partial differential equations using Mathematica to solve typical problems of interest to students, instructors, scientists, and practitioners in many fields
  • Showcases practical applications and case studies drawn from biology, physics, and engineering

Readership

All users of Mathematica who encounter differential equations in their research, in particular beginning users such as students, instructors, engineers, and professionals using Mathematica to solve and visualize solutions to differential equations

Table of Contents

1. Preface
2. Introduction to Differential Equations
3. First-Order Ordinary Differential Equations
4. Applications of First-Order Ordinary Differential Equations
5. Higher-Order Differential Equations
6. Applications of Higher-Order Differential Equations
7. Systems of Ordinary Differential Equations
8. Applications of Systems of Ordinary Differential Equations
9. Laplace Transform Methods
10. Eigenvalue Problems and Fourier Series
11. Partial Differential Equations
12. Appendix: Getting Started
13. The Mathematica Menu
14. Bibliography
15. Index

About the Author

Martha L. Abell

Martha L. Abell and James P. Braselton are graduates of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Ohio State University, respectively, and teach at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro where they have extensive experience in Mathematica-assisted instruction at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. In addition, they have given numerous presentations on Mathematica, throughout the United States and abroad. Other books by the authors include Differential Equations with Mathematica, Second Edition and Statistics with Mathematica.

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA

James P. Braselton

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA

