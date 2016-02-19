Differential Equations with Applications to Mathematical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120567409, 9780080958774

Differential Equations with Applications to Mathematical Physics, Volume 192

1st Edition

Editors: W. Ames
eBook ISBN: 9780080958774
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th January 1993
Page Count: 351
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
69.95
59.46
78.00
66.30
55.71
47.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
351
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080958774

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

W. Ames Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS AND COMPUTER SCIENCE AND DEPARTMENT OF MECHANICAL ENGINEERING UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE NEWARK, DELAWARE

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.