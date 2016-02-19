Differential Equations and Applications in Ecology, Epidemics, and Population Problems
1st Edition
Description
Differential Equations and Applications in Ecology, Epidemics, and Population Problems is composed of papers and abstracts presented at the 1981 research conference on Differential Equations and Applications to Ecology, Epidemics, and Population Problems held at Harvey Mudd College. The reported researches consist of mathematics that is either a direct outgrowth from questions in population biology and biomathematics, or applicable to such questions. The content of this volume are collected in four groups. The first group addresses aspects of population dynamics that involve the interaction between spatial and temporal effects. The second group covers other questions in population dynamics and some other areas of biomathematics. The third group deals with topics in differential and functional differential equations that are continuing to find important applications in mathematical biology. The last group comprises of work on various aspects of differential equations and dynamical systems, not essentially motivated by biological applications. This book is valuable to students and researchers in theoretical biology and biomathematics, as well as to those interested in modern applications of differential equations.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Models of Population Dispersal
Diffusion and Hereditary Effects in a Class of Population Models
A Genetics Model with Age Dependence and Spatial Diffusion
Predator-Prey Systems with Diffusion in Nonhomogeneous Terrains
Diffuse Multispecies Competition: Sequence-Dependent Multiple Domains and Domino Collapse
Periodicity and Stability in Epidemic Models: A Survey
A Few Observations on S-I-R Epidemics
Evaluation of a Gonorrhea Vaccine and Other Gonorrhea Control Strategies Based on Computer Simulation Modeling
On the Optimal Harvesting of Age-Structured Populations
Constant-Rate Harvesting and Stocking in Predator-Prey Systems
Models of Predation and Cannibalism in Age-Structured Populations
Stability and Maturation Periods in Age-Structured Populations
Evolution of Mutualism between Species
Almost Periodic Solutions for Single Species Population Equations with Infinite Delays
Stochastic Stability Analysis of Model Ecosystems with Time Delay
On Approach to Equilibrium in Nonlinear Compartmental Systems
Rotating Waves in Models of Excitable Media
A Remark on Periodically Perturbed Bifurcation
Generalized Transversality, Exchange of Stability, and Hopf Bifurcation
Existence and Bifurcation for Nonlinear Operator Equations: An Elementary Approach
Some Higher Order Singular Perturbation Problems
On a Nonlinear Semigroup Theory for Systems
A Representation Formula for Solutions of a Certain Linear System of Generalized Differential Equations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th November 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153423