Differential Equations and Applications in Ecology, Epidemics, and Population Problems is composed of papers and abstracts presented at the 1981 research conference on Differential Equations and Applications to Ecology, Epidemics, and Population Problems held at Harvey Mudd College. The reported researches consist of mathematics that is either a direct outgrowth from questions in population biology and biomathematics, or applicable to such questions. The content of this volume are collected in four groups. The first group addresses aspects of population dynamics that involve the interaction between spatial and temporal effects. The second group covers other questions in population dynamics and some other areas of biomathematics. The third group deals with topics in differential and functional differential equations that are continuing to find important applications in mathematical biology. The last group comprises of work on various aspects of differential equations and dynamical systems, not essentially motivated by biological applications. This book is valuable to students and researchers in theoretical biology and biomathematics, as well as to those interested in modern applications of differential equations.