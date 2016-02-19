Differential Equations and Applications in Ecology, Epidemics, and Population Problems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121483609, 9780323153423

Differential Equations and Applications in Ecology, Epidemics, and Population Problems

1st Edition

Editors: Stavros Busenberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323153423
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1981
Page Count: 376
Description

Differential Equations and Applications in Ecology, Epidemics, and Population Problems is composed of papers and abstracts presented at the 1981 research conference on Differential Equations and Applications to Ecology, Epidemics, and Population Problems held at Harvey Mudd College. The reported researches consist of mathematics that is either a direct outgrowth from questions in population biology and biomathematics, or applicable to such questions. The content of this volume are collected in four groups. The first group addresses aspects of population dynamics that involve the interaction between spatial and temporal effects. The second group covers other questions in population dynamics and some other areas of biomathematics. The third group deals with topics in differential and functional differential equations that are continuing to find important applications in mathematical biology. The last group comprises of work on various aspects of differential equations and dynamical systems, not essentially motivated by biological applications. This book is valuable to students and researchers in theoretical biology and biomathematics, as well as to those interested in modern applications of differential equations.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Models of Population Dispersal

Diffusion and Hereditary Effects in a Class of Population Models

A Genetics Model with Age Dependence and Spatial Diffusion

Predator-Prey Systems with Diffusion in Nonhomogeneous Terrains

Diffuse Multispecies Competition: Sequence-Dependent Multiple Domains and Domino Collapse

Periodicity and Stability in Epidemic Models: A Survey

A Few Observations on S-I-R Epidemics

Evaluation of a Gonorrhea Vaccine and Other Gonorrhea Control Strategies Based on Computer Simulation Modeling

On the Optimal Harvesting of Age-Structured Populations

Constant-Rate Harvesting and Stocking in Predator-Prey Systems

Models of Predation and Cannibalism in Age-Structured Populations

Stability and Maturation Periods in Age-Structured Populations

Evolution of Mutualism between Species

Almost Periodic Solutions for Single Species Population Equations with Infinite Delays

Stochastic Stability Analysis of Model Ecosystems with Time Delay

On Approach to Equilibrium in Nonlinear Compartmental Systems

Rotating Waves in Models of Excitable Media

A Remark on Periodically Perturbed Bifurcation

Generalized Transversality, Exchange of Stability, and Hopf Bifurcation

Existence and Bifurcation for Nonlinear Operator Equations: An Elementary Approach

Some Higher Order Singular Perturbation Problems

On a Nonlinear Semigroup Theory for Systems

A Representation Formula for Solutions of a Certain Linear System of Generalized Differential Equations

Index






Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323153423

About the Editor

Stavros Busenberg

