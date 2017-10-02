Differential Diagnosis of Common Complaints - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323512329, 9780323528122

Differential Diagnosis of Common Complaints

7th Edition

Authors: Andrew Symons Robert Seller
Paperback ISBN: 9780323512329
eBook ISBN: 9780323528122
eBook ISBN: 9780323528092
eBook ISBN: 9780323528115
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd October 2017
Page Count: 480
Description

Logically organized around the 36 most common presenting complaints – 80% of what you’re likely to encounter in daily practice – Differential Diagnosis of Common Complaints, 7th Edition, uses a practical, clinically oriented approach to help you master the differential diagnosis of common symptoms. Using a clear, consistent format, it walks you through the problem-solving process that most physicians use to make a diagnosis. This book is the ideal reference for the beginning student and the busy clinician.

Key Features

  • Find information quickly thanks to an alphabetical organization by sign/symptom/disorder and a format that mimics the diagnostic decision-making process in clinical practice.

  • Search the entire text online and find links to self-assessment questions, case studies, and relevant content from other Student Consult titles at www.studentconsult.com.

  • Develop the clinical reasoning and critical thinking skills that are essential for physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.

  • Student Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, references and animations, designed to produce a more rounded learning experience.

Table of Contents

1. Abdominal Pain in Adults

2. Abdominal Pain in Children

3. Backache

4. Belching, Bloating, and Flatulence

5. Breast Lumps

6. Chest Pain

7. Colds, Flu and Stuffy Nose

8. Constipation

9. Cough

10. Diarrhea

11. Dizziness/Lightheadedness and Vertigo

12. Earache

13. Facial Pain

14. Fatigue

15. Fever

16. Forgetfulness

17. Headache

18. Heartburn and Indigestion

19. Insomnia

20. Menstrual Irregularities

21. Menstrual Pain

22. Nausea and/or Vomiting Without Abdominal Pain

23. Pain in the Foot

24. Pain in the Lower Extremity in Adults

25. Pain in the Lower Extremity and Limping in children

26. Pain in the Upper Extremity

27. Palpations

28. Shortness of Breath

29. Skin Problems

30. Sore Throat

31. Swelling of the Legs

32. Urethral discharge and Dysuria

33. Vaginal Discharge and Itching

34. Vision Problems and Other Common Eye Problems

35. Voiding Disorders and Incontinence

36. Weight Gain and Weight Loss

About the Author

Andrew Symons

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Vice Chair for Medical Student Education, Department of Family Medicine; Course Director, Clinical Practice of Medicine; Director, Family Medicine Clerkship, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University at Buffalo, The State University of New York. Buffalo, New York

Robert Seller

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Professor of Family Medicine, State University of New York at Buffalo, School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Buffalo, New York

