Differential Diagnosis of Common Complaints
7th Edition
Description
Logically organized around the 36 most common presenting complaints – 80% of what you’re likely to encounter in daily practice – Differential Diagnosis of Common Complaints, 7th Edition, uses a practical, clinically oriented approach to help you master the differential diagnosis of common symptoms. Using a clear, consistent format, it walks you through the problem-solving process that most physicians use to make a diagnosis. This book is the ideal reference for the beginning student and the busy clinician.
Key Features
- Find information quickly thanks to an alphabetical organization by sign/symptom/disorder and a format that mimics the diagnostic decision-making process in clinical practice.
- Search the entire text online and find links to self-assessment questions, case studies, and relevant content from other Student Consult titles at www.studentconsult.com.
- Develop the clinical reasoning and critical thinking skills that are essential for physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.
- Student Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, references and animations, designed to produce a more rounded learning experience.
Table of Contents
1. Abdominal Pain in Adults
2. Abdominal Pain in Children
3. Backache
4. Belching, Bloating, and Flatulence
5. Breast Lumps
6. Chest Pain
7. Colds, Flu and Stuffy Nose
8. Constipation
9. Cough
10. Diarrhea
11. Dizziness/Lightheadedness and Vertigo
12. Earache
13. Facial Pain
14. Fatigue
15. Fever
16. Forgetfulness
17. Headache
18. Heartburn and Indigestion
19. Insomnia
20. Menstrual Irregularities
21. Menstrual Pain
22. Nausea and/or Vomiting Without Abdominal Pain
23. Pain in the Foot
24. Pain in the Lower Extremity in Adults
25. Pain in the Lower Extremity and Limping in children
26. Pain in the Upper Extremity
27. Palpations
28. Shortness of Breath
29. Skin Problems
30. Sore Throat
31. Swelling of the Legs
32. Urethral discharge and Dysuria
33. Vaginal Discharge and Itching
34. Vision Problems and Other Common Eye Problems
35. Voiding Disorders and Incontinence
36. Weight Gain and Weight Loss
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 2nd October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323512329
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323528122
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323528092
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323528115
About the Author
Andrew Symons
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Vice Chair for Medical Student Education, Department of Family Medicine; Course Director, Clinical Practice of Medicine; Director, Family Medicine Clerkship, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University at Buffalo, The State University of New York. Buffalo, New York
Robert Seller
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Professor of Family Medicine, State University of New York at Buffalo, School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Buffalo, New York