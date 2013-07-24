Differential Diagnosis in Obstetrics and Gynecologic Ultrasound - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131234655, 9788131236895

Differential Diagnosis in Obstetrics and Gynecologic Ultrasound

3rd Edition

Authors: R A L Bisset Durr-e-sabih
eBook ISBN: 9788131236895
Paperback ISBN: 9788131234655
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 24th July 2013
Page Count: 314
Description

Written by well-experienced Radiologists with a focus on Ultrasound used in Obstetrics & Gynaecologic conditions. After a decade (the last edition being published in 2002), this much-in-demanded work has been updated with inclusion of  new topics and sonographic images. Under- & Postgraduate students and practicing Obstetricians, Gynaecologists, Radiologists and Radiology Technologists will find this book satisfying thier needs in learning the subject.

Key Features

Preserving the well-appreciated way of imparting information, this edition is updated with the inclusion of sonographic images. Most of these images are arranged to show a range of findings in a particular condition. This edition has new topics and old topics have been extensively rewritten to impart the current knowledge and up-to-date information. Many protocols and practical tips have been added ensuring usefulness for the novice as well as the experienced practitioner of the art of ultrasound.

Table of Contents

PART I: Obstetrics
Chapter 1: Early Pregnancy
Chapter 2: Fetal Well-Being and Growth
Chapter 3: Structural Fetal Abnormalities
Chapter 4: Fetal Face and Neck
Chapter 5: Fetal Thorax
Chapter 6: Fetal Echocardiography
Chapter 7: Fetal Abdomen and Pelvis
Chapter 8: Fetal Genitourinary System
Chapter 9: Fetal Musculoskeletal System

PART II: Gynaecology
Chapter 10: Paediatric and Adolescent Gynaecology
Chapter 11: Fertile and Postmenopausal Women
Chapter 12: Obstetric and Gynaecological Emergencies and Nonobstetric Emergencies Peculiar to Pregnancy

About the Author

