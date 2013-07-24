Differential Diagnosis in Obstetrics and Gynecologic Ultrasound

Preserving the well-appreciated way of imparting information, this edition is updated with the inclusion of sonographic images. Most of these images are arranged to show a range of findings in a particular condition. This edition has new topics and old topics have been extensively rewritten to impart the current knowledge and up-to-date information. Many protocols and practical tips have been added ensuring usefulness for the novice as well as the experienced practitioner of the art of ultrasound.