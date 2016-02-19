Differences in Visual Perception - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122048500, 9780323159326

Differences in Visual Perception

1st Edition

The Individual Eye

Authors: Jules Davidoff
eBook ISBN: 9780323159326
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 244
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Differences in Visual Perception: The Individual Eye examines the differences in visual perception that can occur in various circumstances when observers perceive the “same” event. More specifically, the book considers the distinction between “what happens when a person looks at the world directly and when he sits with his eyes closed and thinks.”
This book is organized into five chapters and begins with an overview of differences in perception that are in operation for only a short time, emphasizing the distinction between short and long-term effects and at what point “short” becomes “long.” The reader is then introduced to the development of perception, touching on topics such as the nature-nurture issue, visual acuity and visual discrimination, color-vision, space perception, and attentional processes. The ambiguity of the stimulus is also discussed, along with the perceptual theory known as “transactionalism,” how the visual world is interpreted, and the nature of the input to the visual system. The theme that runs throughout this work is the fact that the same external input does not necessarily bring about in all of us the same perception. This book will prove useful to students as well as established researchers interested in visual perception and cognition.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Introduction

1 Short-term differences in perception

After-images

After-effects

Transformations of the visual world

Eye-strain

Drugs

2 Long-term differences in perception

Perceptual differences of organic origin

Differences in color-vision

Disturbances of shape and space

Classification by reaction to visual stimuli

Attentional processes

Cross-cultural differences in perception

3 The development of perception

The nature—nurture issue

Changes in visual acuity

Color-vision

Space perception

Visual illusions

Eidetic imagery

Development of attentional processes

4 The ambiguity of the stimulus

The transactionalist approach

Ambiguity in two dimensions

Ambiguity in depth perception

Ambiguity in art and literature

5 The interpretation of the visual world

Set

Projective tests

Ways of seeing

Final word

Bibliography

Index


Details

No. of pages:
244
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323159326

About the Author

Jules Davidoff

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.