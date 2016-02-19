Differences in Visual Perception
1st Edition
The Individual Eye
Description
Differences in Visual Perception: The Individual Eye examines the differences in visual perception that can occur in various circumstances when observers perceive the “same” event. More specifically, the book considers the distinction between “what happens when a person looks at the world directly and when he sits with his eyes closed and thinks.”
This book is organized into five chapters and begins with an overview of differences in perception that are in operation for only a short time, emphasizing the distinction between short and long-term effects and at what point “short” becomes “long.” The reader is then introduced to the development of perception, touching on topics such as the nature-nurture issue, visual acuity and visual discrimination, color-vision, space perception, and attentional processes. The ambiguity of the stimulus is also discussed, along with the perceptual theory known as “transactionalism,” how the visual world is interpreted, and the nature of the input to the visual system. The theme that runs throughout this work is the fact that the same external input does not necessarily bring about in all of us the same perception. This book will prove useful to students as well as established researchers interested in visual perception and cognition.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Introduction
1 Short-term differences in perception
After-images
After-effects
Transformations of the visual world
Eye-strain
Drugs
2 Long-term differences in perception
Perceptual differences of organic origin
Differences in color-vision
Disturbances of shape and space
Classification by reaction to visual stimuli
Attentional processes
Cross-cultural differences in perception
3 The development of perception
The nature—nurture issue
Changes in visual acuity
Color-vision
Space perception
Visual illusions
Eidetic imagery
Development of attentional processes
4 The ambiguity of the stimulus
The transactionalist approach
Ambiguity in two dimensions
Ambiguity in depth perception
Ambiguity in art and literature
5 The interpretation of the visual world
Set
Projective tests
Ways of seeing
Final word
Bibliography
Index
