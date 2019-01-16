Dietary Interventions in Liver Disease
1st Edition
Foods, Nutrients, and Dietary Supplements
Description
Dietary Interventions in Liver Disease: Foods, Nutrients, and Dietary Supplements provides valuable insights into the agents that affect metabolism and other health-related conditions in the liver. It provides nutritional treatment options for those suffering from liver disease. Information is presented on a variety of foods, including herbs, fruits, soy and olive oil, thus illustrating that variations in intake can change antioxidant and disease preventing non-nutrients that affect liver health and/or disease promotion. This book is a valuable resource for biomedical researchers who focus on identifying the causes of liver diseases and food scientists targeting health-related product development.
Key Features
- Provides information on agents that affect metabolism and other health-related conditions in the liver
- Explores the impact of composition, including differences based on country of origin and processing techniques
- Addresses the most positive results from dietary interventions using bioactive foods to impact liver disease, including reduction of inflammation and improved function
Readership
Biomedical researchers who focus on identifying the causes of liver diseases as well as food scientists targeting health-related product development
Table of Contents
1. Genome-Based Nutrition in Chronic Liver Disease
2. Current management and therapeutic strategies for alcoholic liver disease
3. Features of hepatic encephalopathy
4. The liver before and after bariatric surgery
5. Oxidative stress and dysfunction of the intracellular proteolytic machinery: a pathological hallmark of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
B. Fruits Improves liver health
6. Polyphenols in the management of chronic liver diseases including hepatocellular carcinoma
7. Phytochemicals in the prevention of ethanol-induced hepatotoxicity: a revisit
8. Protective actions of polyphenols in the development of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
9. Phytotherapy for the Liver
C. Herbs and plants for treating liver disease
10. Curcuma longa, the polyphenolic curcumin compound and pharmacological effect on liver
11. Nymphaea alba and liver protection
12. The Flavone Baicalein and its Use in Gastrointestinal Disease
13. Pyrroloquinoline quinone: Its profile and effects on the liver: implications for health and disease prevention
14. Herbal Weight Loss Supplements: from Dubious Efficacy to Direct Toxicity
15. Tea (Camellia sinensis L. Kuntze) as hepatoprotective agent: a revisit
16. Hepatoprotective Effects of the Indian Gooseberry (Emblica officinalis Gaertn): a revisit
D. Dietary macronutrients and micronutrients for healthy liver function
17. Dietary Interventions in Liver Disease
18. The effects of dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) on liver disorders
19. Molecular mechanisms of the protective role of wheat germ oil against oxidative stress-induced liver disease
20. Critical Role of Hepatic Fatty-acyl Phospholipid Remodeling in Obese and Non-Obese Fatty Liver Mouse Models
21. Vitamin D3 and liver protection
22. The Role of Carbohydrate Response Element Binding Protein in the Pathogenesis of Liver Disease
23. Dietary Interventions in Liver Disease: Foods, Nutrients, and Dietary Supplements
24. Fish Oil Supplements during Perinatal Life: Impact on the Liver of Offspring
25. Purple Rice Bran Improve Hepatic Insulin Signaling via Activation of Akt and Stabilization of IGF in Diabetic Rats
E. Toxic dietary materials including alcohol induced liver dysfunction: treatment
26. Heavy Metals and low oxygen microenvironment- its impact on liver metabolism and dietary supplementation
27. Cadmium and Fullerenes in Liver Diseases
28. Beneficial effects of natural compounds on heavy metal-induced hepatotoxicity
29. Nutritional and Dietary Intervention for Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
30. Dietary management of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) supplementation: A perspective on the role of n-3 PUFA-derived lipid mediators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 16th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128144671
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128144664
About the Editor
Ronald Watson
Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London