Dietary Interventions in Gastrointestinal Diseases
1st Edition
Foods, Nutrients, and Dietary Supplements
Description
Dietary Interventions in Gastrointestinal Diseases: Foods, Nutrients and Dietary Supplements provides valuable insights into the agents that affect metabolism and other health-related conditions in the gastrointestinal system. It provides nutritional treatment options for those suffering from gastrointestinal diseases including Crohn’s Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Allergies, among others. Information is presented on a variety of foods, including herbs, fruits, soy and olive oil, thus showing that changes in intake can change antioxidant and disease preventing non-nutrients and affect gastrointestinal health and/or disease promotion.
This book serves as a valuable resource for biomedical researchers who focus on identifying the causes of gastrointestinal diseases and food scientists targeting health-related product development.
Key Features
- Provides information on agents that affect metabolism and other health-related conditions in the gastrointestinal tract
- Explores the impact of composition, including differences based on country of origin and processing techniques to highlight compositional differences and their effect on the gastrointestinal tract
- Addresses the most positive results from dietary interventions using bioactive foods to impact gastrointestinal diseases, including reduction of inflammation and improved function of organs
Readership
Biomedical researchers who focus on identifying the causes of liver diseases as well as food scientists targeting health-related product development; also nutritionists and dieticians
Table of Contents
A. Background and overview of diet and GI tract health
1. Plant family, carvacrol and putative protection in gastric cancer
2. The Physics of Fiber in the Gastrointestinal Tract: Laxation, Antidiarrheal, and Irritable Bowel Syndrome
3. Dietary interventions and Inflammatory Bowel Disease
4. The Gastrointestinal system and obesity
5.Constipation: a symptom of chronic food intolerance?
6. Food, Nutrients and Dietary Supplements in Management of Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction (DBGIs), formerly Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders (FGIDs)
7. Vitamin D and Quality of Life of Patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome
B. Nutrition and GI tract
8. Sealing the leaky gut represents a beneficial mechanism of zinc intervention for alcoholic liver disease
9. Exclusive Enteral Nutrition in Children with Crohn Disease: A Focused Nutritional Intervention
10. Gut Microbes in liver diseases: Dietary intervention for promoting hepatic health
C. Probiotics, prebiotics, symbiotics in intestinal functions
11. Feasible options to control colonization of enteric pathogens with designed synbiotics
13. The Role of Prebiotics in Disease Prevention and Health Promotion
14. Probiotics from Food Products and Gastrointestinal Health
15. Prebiotics for gastrointestinal infections and acute diarrhea
16. Probiotics and applications to constipation
D. Microbes and GI tract
17. New functional properties of fermented rice bran (FRB) in food processing and intestinal bowel disease model mice
18. Zataria multiflora and gastrointestinal tract disorders
E. Foods and Macro dietary materials in GI function
19. Influence of the cocoa-enriched diet on the intestinal immune system and microbiota
20. High fiber diets in gastrointestinal tract diseases
21. Dietary interventions in fatty liver
22. Rice bran usage in diarrhea
23. Milk Bacteria and Gastrointestinal Tract: Microbial Composition of Milk
24. Polyphenols in the prevention of Ulcerative colitis: A revisit
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 16th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128144688
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128144695
About the Editor
Ronald Watson
Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London, UK