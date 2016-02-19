Dietary Fibre - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737785, 9781845698195

Dietary Fibre

1st Edition

Chemical and Biological Aspects

Authors: D A T Southgate Keith W. Waldron I T Johnson G R Fenwick
eBook ISBN: 9781845698195
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737785
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st November 1990
Page Count: 386
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
311.82
265.05
175.00
148.75
290.00
246.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
175.00
148.75
290.00
246.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Dietary fibre, health and the consumer. Part 2 Chemistry of dietary fibre. Part 3 Analytical techniques. Part 4 effect of fibre on the small intestine: Implications for digestion and nutrient absorption. Part 5 dietary fibre in the large intestine: Implications for colorectal function and energy metabolism. Part 6 Dietary fibre and lipid metabolism. Part 7 dietary fibre and the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Description

Advances made in the last two decades have provided increasing insights into the chemical complexity of dietary fibre and this important book reviews the current state of knowledge on the role of fibre in the diet. It covers such areas as the chemistry of dietary fibre, health benefits to the consumer, effects on the small and large intestine, effect on lipid metabolism, implications to the industry and more…

Dietary fibre: Chemical and biological aspects will prove essential reading for food chemists and technologists, nutritionists, biological scientist, clinicians, the food pharmaceutical industries, and regulatory bodies.

Readership

Food chemists and technologists, nutritionists, biological scientist, clinicians, the food pharmaceutical industries, and regulatory bodies

Details

No. of pages:
386
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698195
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855737785

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

D A T Southgate Author

Keith W. Waldron Author

Keith Waldron is Research Leader and Director of the NRP Biorefinery Centre at the Institute of Food Research, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Food Research, UK

I T Johnson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Food Research, UK

G R Fenwick Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Food Research, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.