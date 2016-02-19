Dietary Fibre
1st Edition
Chemical and Biological Aspects
Table of Contents
Part 1 Dietary fibre, health and the consumer. Part 2 Chemistry of dietary fibre. Part 3 Analytical techniques. Part 4 effect of fibre on the small intestine: Implications for digestion and nutrient absorption. Part 5 dietary fibre in the large intestine: Implications for colorectal function and energy metabolism. Part 6 Dietary fibre and lipid metabolism. Part 7 dietary fibre and the food and pharmaceutical industries.
Description
Advances made in the last two decades have provided increasing insights into the chemical complexity of dietary fibre and this important book reviews the current state of knowledge on the role of fibre in the diet. It covers such areas as the chemistry of dietary fibre, health benefits to the consumer, effects on the small and large intestine, effect on lipid metabolism, implications to the industry and more…
Dietary fibre: Chemical and biological aspects will prove essential reading for food chemists and technologists, nutritionists, biological scientist, clinicians, the food pharmaceutical industries, and regulatory bodies.
Readership
Food chemists and technologists, nutritionists, biological scientist, clinicians, the food pharmaceutical industries, and regulatory bodies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 386
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1991
- Published:
- 1st November 1990
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698195
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855737785
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
D A T Southgate Author
Keith W. Waldron Author
Keith Waldron is Research Leader and Director of the NRP Biorefinery Centre at the Institute of Food Research, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Food Research, UK
I T Johnson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Food Research, UK
G R Fenwick Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Food Research, UK