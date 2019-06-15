Dietary Fiber: Properties, Recovery, and Applications
1st Edition
Description
Dietary Fiber: Properties, Recovery and Applications explores the properties and health effects of dietary fiber, along with new trends in recovery procedures and applications. The book covers the most trending topics of dietary fiber applications, emphasizing polyphenol properties, bioavailability and metabolomics, target sources, recovery and emerging technologies, technological aspects, stability during processing, and applications in the food, beverage and nutraceutical sectors. Written by a team of experts in the field of dietary fiber, this book is ideal for chemists, food scientists, technologists, new product developers and academics.
Key Features
- Thoroughly explores dietary fiber properties and health effects in light of new trends in recovery procedures and applications
- Covers issues in three critical dimensions: properties, recovery and applications
- Focuses on applications in food additives, as well as recovery from plant processing by-products
Readership
Food scientists, technologists, engineers and chemists working with food applications and food processing. Researchers, academics and professionals working in the food industry
Table of Contents
1. Definitions and regulatory perspectives of dietary fiber
2. Classification and technological properties
3. Sustainable sources of dietary fiber
4. Dietary fiber and metabolism
5. Interaction and effect of dietary fiber and phenolic compounds after ingestion
6. Dietary fiber and nutrition
7. Health effect of dietary fiber against diseases
8. Analytical procedures
9. Sustainable sources of dietary fiber
10. Conventional and emerging extraction technologies
11. Prebiotic and dairy applications
12. Applications in bakery products
13. Applications in meat products
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 15th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128164969
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164952
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work in food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry, and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of the Food Waste Recovery Group of the ISEKI-Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an expert evaluator and monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals, whereas he is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has edited nine books from Academic Press: Food Waste Recovery: Processing Technologies and Industrial Techniques (2015), Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry: Tools for Implementation (2016), Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components: Effects of Innovative Processing Techniques (2017), Olive Mill Waste: Recent Advances for Sustainable Management (2017), Handbook of Grape Processing By-Products: Sustainable Solutions (2017), Handbook of Coffee Processing By-Products: Sustainable Applications (2017), Sustainable Food Systems from Agriculture to Industry: Improving Production and Processing (2018), Sustainable Meat Production and Processing (2019), and Separation of Functional Molecules in Food by Membrane Technology (2019), and three books from Woodhead Publishing: Polyphenols: Properties, Recovery, and Applications (2018), Sustainable Recovery and Reutilization of Cereal Processing By-Products (2018), and Innovations in Traditional Foods (2019).
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece