Diet Evaluation
1st Edition
A Guide to Planning a Healthy Diet
Authors: G. Richard Jansen Patricia A. Kendall Coerene M. Jansen
eBook ISBN: 9781483218458
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1990
Page Count: 288
Description
Diet Evaluation: A Guide to Planning a Healthy Diet provides knowledge about diet and health along with an accurate and convenient way to assess the nutritional adequacy of individual and family diets. The book discusses health promotion and disease prevention; the prevalence, risk factors, and major complications of coronary heart disease, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, cancer, and osteoporosis. The text also provides dietary recommendations; diet guide nutrient nutri-unit tables; and menu items with maximum quantities of nutrients. Dieticians, nutritionists, and people concerned with their health and fitness will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Nutritional Standards and Guidelines
Who Are Guidelines For
Basis of Diet Guide
How to Use This Guide
Materials Needed
Diet Guide Worksheet
Diet Guide
Information on Food Labels
Step-by-Step Instructions for Evaluating Food Intake
Expanding the Diet Guide with Recipe Evaluation and Information from Food Labels
Converting Information on Nutrition Labels to Nutri-Units
Recipe Evaluation
Summary
Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
Obesity
Prevalence
Factors Involved in the Development of Obesity
Controlling Appetite
Achieving Long-Term Weight Control
Coronary Heart Disease
Prevalence
What Is Coronary Heart Disease
Risk Factors
Non-Diet-Related Risk Factors
Diet-Related Risk Factors
Serum Cholesterol
Serum Triglycerides
Role of Diet
Dietary Fat
Dietary Cholesterol
Dietary Fiber
Diabetes Mellitus
Prevalence
Major Complications
What Is Diabetes
Type 2 (Non-Insulin-Dependent) Diabetes
Occurrence and Cause
Dietary Management of Type 2 Diabetes
Type 1 (Insulin-Dependent) Diabetes
Occurrence and Cause
Dietary Management of Type 1 Diabetes
Hypertension
What Is Hypertension
Prevalence
Reasons for Concern
Development and Treatment of Hypertension
Role of Diet
Obesity
Sodium Intake
Potassium Intake
Calcium Intake
Cancer
Prevalence
Causes of Cancer
What Is the Role of Diet
Cancer Initiation
Cancer Promotion and/or Progression
High-Fat Diet
Dietary Fiber
Osteoporosis
Dietary Recommendations
Guideline 1: Eat a Variety of Food
Guideline 2: Maintain Desirable Weight
Guideline 3: Avoid Too Much Fat, Saturated Fat, and Cholesterol
Guidelines 4 and 5: Eat Foods with Adequate Starch and Fiber, and Avoid Too Much Sugar
Guideline 6: Avoid Too Much Sodium
Guideline 7: If You Drink Alcoholic Beverages, Do So in Moderation
Summary of Diet Recommendations
Diet Guide Nutrient Nutri-Unit Tables
Nutrient Nutri-Unit Values for Foods and Beverages
Appetizers and Snack Foods
Beverages
Breads, Pastas, and Grain Products
Breakfast, All Items
Cooking Ingredients and Sauces
Dairy Products and Eggs
Desserts and Sweets
Eating Out, Fast Foods
Fruits and Fruit Juices
Main Dishes
Main Dishes, Combinations
Sandwiches and Soups
Vegetables (fresh, frozen, canned)
Menu Items with Maximum Quantities of Nutrients
Menu Items with Maximum Quantity of Protein
Menu Items with Maximum Quantity of Sugar
Menu Items with Maximum Quantity of Fat
Menu Items with Maximum Quantity of Saturated Fat
Menu Items with Maximum Quantity of Polyunsaturated Fat
Menu Items with Maximum Quantity of Cholesterol
Menu Items with Maximum Quantity of Sodium
Menu Items with Maximum Quantity of Vitamin A
Menu Items with Maximum Quantity of Vitamin C
Menu Items with Maximum Quantity of Thiamin
Menu Items with Maximum Quantity of Riboflavin
Menu Items with Maximum Quantity of Vitamin B6
Menu Items with Maximum Quantity of Calcium
Menu Items with Maximum Quantity of Iron
Menu Items with Maximum Quantity of Zinc
Menu Items with Maximum Quantity of Potassium
Menu Items with Maximum Quantity of Dietary Fiber
Index of Food Items in Nutri-Unit Tables
About the Author
G. Richard Jansen
Patricia A. Kendall
Coerene M. Jansen
