Dielectrics in Time-Dependent Fields
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Important Symbols
Chapter VIII. Phenomenological Theory of Linear Dielectrics in Time-Dependent Fields
46. Introduction
47. The Response Functions
48. The Complex Dielectric Constant
49. The Complex Dielectric Constant and the Complex Conductivity
50. The Complex Refractive Index
51. The Use of the Complex Dielectric Constant in Problems with Timedependent Field Sources
52. The Kronig-Kramers Relations
53. Resonance and Relaxation
References
Chapter IX. The Empirical Description of Dielectric Relaxation
54. Introduction
55. The Cole-Cole Plot
56. Approximations for the Distribution Function
57. A Single Relaxation Time
58. Generalized Expressions for ℰ(ω)
59. Generalized Expressions for ℰ"(ω) and Fpor(t)
60. Some Simple Distributions of Relaxation Times
61. Superpositions of Distribution Functions
62. Applicability of the Empirical Distributions
63. The Temperature as a Variable
References
Chapter X. The Relationship Between Macroscopic and Molecular Dielectric Relaxation Behaviour
64. Statistical Mechanics of Linear Dissipative Systems and the Relationship Between Response Functions and Correlation Functions
65. The Relationship Between the Macroscopic and the Microscopic Correlation Function
66. Comparison Between Macroscopic and Microscopic Relaxation Behaviour
References
Chapter XI. The Dipole Correlation Function
67. Introduction
68. General Aspects of Molecular Reorientation
69. Short-Time Expansions
70. Freely Rotating Molecules
71. Rotational Diffusion
72. Reorientation by Discrete Jumps
73. Distributions of Relaxation Times
74. Internal Reorientations
75. Associating Liquids
76. High-Frequency Phenomena
77. Results Obtained from Computer Simulations
References
Chapter XII. Polarization in the Infrared and Optical Frequency Range
78. Introduction
79. The Extrapolation of the Refractive Index to Infinite Wavelength
80. The Lorenz-Lorentz Equation and its Corrections
81. Application of the Internal Field Theory to i.r. Bandshape Analysis
References
Chapter XIII. The Kerr Effect and Related Phenomena
82. Introduction
83. The Kerr Effect in Dilute Gases
84. The Kerr Effect in Condensed Systems
85. Electrically Induced n.m.r. Line Splitting
86. Extensions of the Kerr Effect
87. Other Methods for the Inducement of a Birefringence
References
Chapter XIV. The Experimental Determination of Permanent Dipole and Quadrupole Moments
88. Introduction
89. Determinations of Permanent Dipole Moments from Measurements on Gases
90. Determination of the Dipole Moment in Solution with the Debye Equation
91. Theoretical Calculation of the Solvent Effect
92. The Experimental Determination of Molecular Quadrupole Moments
References
Chapter XV. Dielectric Properties of Molecular Solids and Liquid Crystals
93. Introduction
94. Some Electrostatical Problems with Anisotropic Dielectrics
95. The Induced Polarization of Crystals
96. The Solid Rotator Phase
97. Liquid Crystals
98. Heterogeneous Mixtures
References
Appendix IV. Functions of Complex Numbers
1. Complex Numbers
2. Functions of Complex Numbers
3. Transformations in the Complex Plane
4. Complex Integration
5. Taylor Series and Analytic Continuation
6. Singular Points
7. Application of Cauchy's Integral Formula
Reference
Appendix V. Laplace and Fourier Transforms
1. Laplace Transforms
2. Complex Laplace Transforms
3. Special Topics
4. List of Selected Functions and their Laplace Transform
5. Fourier Analysis
6. The Stieltjes Transform and its Inversion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Chemical Name Index
Description
Theory of Electric Polarization, Volume II: Dielectrics in Time-Dependent Fields focuses on the processes, reactions, and principles involved in the application of dielectrics in time-dependent fields, as well as the Kerr effect, statistical mechanics, and polarization.
The publication first examines the phenomenological theory of linear dielectrics in time-dependent fields; empirical description of dielectric relaxation; and the relationship between macroscopic and molecular dielectric relaxation behavior. Concerns cover the relationship between macroscopic and microscopic correlation functions; statistical mechanics of linear dissipative systems and the relationship between response functions and correlation functions; superpositions of distribution functions; and the use of complex dielectric constant in problems with time-dependent field sources.
The book then ponders on the dipole correlation function, polarization in the infrared and optical frequency range, and the Kerr effect and related phenomena. Discussions focus on the Kerr effect in condensed systems, extensions of the Kerr effect, extrapolation of the refractive index to infinite wavelength, results obtained from computer simulations, rotational diffusion, and general aspects of molecular reorientation. The manuscript tackles the dielectric properties of molecular solids and liquid crystals and experimental determination of permanent dipole and quadrupole moments.
The text is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in the application of dielectrics in time-dependent fields.
Details
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1978
1st January 1980
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
9780444600691
- 9780444600691
Reviews
@qu:Although not directly bearing on magnetic resonance, the material of this classic in the field is so clearly and comprehensively presented that the book is likely to be of interest and value to many workers concerned with the structure of liquids with dielectrics, and with relaxation processes in general. @source: Journal of Magnetic Resonance