Theory of Electric Polarization, Volume II: Dielectrics in Time-Dependent Fields focuses on the processes, reactions, and principles involved in the application of dielectrics in time-dependent fields, as well as the Kerr effect, statistical mechanics, and polarization.

The publication first examines the phenomenological theory of linear dielectrics in time-dependent fields; empirical description of dielectric relaxation; and the relationship between macroscopic and molecular dielectric relaxation behavior. Concerns cover the relationship between macroscopic and microscopic correlation functions; statistical mechanics of linear dissipative systems and the relationship between response functions and correlation functions; superpositions of distribution functions; and the use of complex dielectric constant in problems with time-dependent field sources.

The book then ponders on the dipole correlation function, polarization in the infrared and optical frequency range, and the Kerr effect and related phenomena. Discussions focus on the Kerr effect in condensed systems, extensions of the Kerr effect, extrapolation of the refractive index to infinite wavelength, results obtained from computer simulations, rotational diffusion, and general aspects of molecular reorientation. The manuscript tackles the dielectric properties of molecular solids and liquid crystals and experimental determination of permanent dipole and quadrupole moments.

The text is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in the application of dielectrics in time-dependent fields.