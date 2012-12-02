Dielectrics in Time-Dependent Fields - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444415790, 9780444600691

Dielectrics in Time-Dependent Fields

2nd Edition

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780444600691
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Table of Contents


Preface

Important Symbols

Chapter VIII. Phenomenological Theory of Linear Dielectrics in Time-Dependent Fields

46. Introduction

47. The Response Functions

48. The Complex Dielectric Constant

49. The Complex Dielectric Constant and the Complex Conductivity

50. The Complex Refractive Index

51. The Use of the Complex Dielectric Constant in Problems with Timedependent Field Sources

52. The Kronig-Kramers Relations

53. Resonance and Relaxation

References

Chapter IX. The Empirical Description of Dielectric Relaxation

54. Introduction

55. The Cole-Cole Plot

56. Approximations for the Distribution Function

57. A Single Relaxation Time

58. Generalized Expressions for ℰ(ω)

59. Generalized Expressions for ℰ"(ω) and Fpor(t)

60. Some Simple Distributions of Relaxation Times

61. Superpositions of Distribution Functions

62. Applicability of the Empirical Distributions

63. The Temperature as a Variable

References

Chapter X. The Relationship Between Macroscopic and Molecular Dielectric Relaxation Behaviour

64. Statistical Mechanics of Linear Dissipative Systems and the Relationship Between Response Functions and Correlation Functions

65. The Relationship Between the Macroscopic and the Microscopic Correlation Function

66. Comparison Between Macroscopic and Microscopic Relaxation Behaviour

References

Chapter XI. The Dipole Correlation Function

67. Introduction

68. General Aspects of Molecular Reorientation

69. Short-Time Expansions

70. Freely Rotating Molecules

71. Rotational Diffusion

72. Reorientation by Discrete Jumps

73. Distributions of Relaxation Times

74. Internal Reorientations

75. Associating Liquids

76. High-Frequency Phenomena

77. Results Obtained from Computer Simulations

References

Chapter XII. Polarization in the Infrared and Optical Frequency Range

78. Introduction

79. The Extrapolation of the Refractive Index to Infinite Wavelength

80. The Lorenz-Lorentz Equation and its Corrections

81. Application of the Internal Field Theory to i.r. Bandshape Analysis

References

Chapter XIII. The Kerr Effect and Related Phenomena

82. Introduction

83. The Kerr Effect in Dilute Gases

84. The Kerr Effect in Condensed Systems

85. Electrically Induced n.m.r. Line Splitting

86. Extensions of the Kerr Effect

87. Other Methods for the Inducement of a Birefringence

References

Chapter XIV. The Experimental Determination of Permanent Dipole and Quadrupole Moments

88. Introduction

89. Determinations of Permanent Dipole Moments from Measurements on Gases

90. Determination of the Dipole Moment in Solution with the Debye Equation

91. Theoretical Calculation of the Solvent Effect

92. The Experimental Determination of Molecular Quadrupole Moments

References

Chapter XV. Dielectric Properties of Molecular Solids and Liquid Crystals

93. Introduction

94. Some Electrostatical Problems with Anisotropic Dielectrics

95. The Induced Polarization of Crystals

96. The Solid Rotator Phase

97. Liquid Crystals

98. Heterogeneous Mixtures

References

Appendix IV. Functions of Complex Numbers

1. Complex Numbers

2. Functions of Complex Numbers

3. Transformations in the Complex Plane

4. Complex Integration

5. Taylor Series and Analytic Continuation

6. Singular Points

7. Application of Cauchy's Integral Formula

Reference

Appendix V. Laplace and Fourier Transforms

1. Laplace Transforms

2. Complex Laplace Transforms

3. Special Topics

4. List of Selected Functions and their Laplace Transform

5. Fourier Analysis

6. The Stieltjes Transform and its Inversion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Chemical Name Index

Theory of Electric Polarization, Volume II: Dielectrics in Time-Dependent Fields focuses on the processes, reactions, and principles involved in the application of dielectrics in time-dependent fields, as well as the Kerr effect, statistical mechanics, and polarization.

The publication first examines the phenomenological theory of linear dielectrics in time-dependent fields; empirical description of dielectric relaxation; and the relationship between macroscopic and molecular dielectric relaxation behavior. Concerns cover the relationship between macroscopic and microscopic correlation functions; statistical mechanics of linear dissipative systems and the relationship between response functions and correlation functions; superpositions of distribution functions; and the use of complex dielectric constant in problems with time-dependent field sources.

The book then ponders on the dipole correlation function, polarization in the infrared and optical frequency range, and the Kerr effect and related phenomena. Discussions focus on the Kerr effect in condensed systems, extensions of the Kerr effect, extrapolation of the refractive index to infinite wavelength, results obtained from computer simulations, rotational diffusion, and general aspects of molecular reorientation. The manuscript tackles the dielectric properties of molecular solids and liquid crystals and experimental determination of permanent dipole and quadrupole moments.

The text is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in the application of dielectrics in time-dependent fields.

@qu:Although not directly bearing on magnetic resonance, the material of this classic in the field is so clearly and comprehensively presented that the book is likely to be of interest and value to many workers concerned with the structure of liquids with dielectrics, and with relaxation processes in general. @source: Journal of Magnetic Resonance

