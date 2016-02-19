Dictyostelium Discoideum: Molecular Approaches to Cell Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125641289, 9780080859262

Dictyostelium Discoideum: Molecular Approaches to Cell Biology, Volume 28

1st Edition

Serial Editors: James Spudich
eBook ISBN: 9780080859262
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th May 1987
Page Count: 515
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
161.00
112.70
112.70
112.70
128.80
112.70
112.70
128.80
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
515
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080859262

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

James Spudich Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF CELL BIOLOGY, STANFORD UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.