Dictionary of Veterinary Nursing
4th Edition
Description
The fourth edition of the Dictionary of Veterinary Nursing is a must-have, highly practical source of information for student and qualified veterinary nurses and for anyone working in animal care.
Covering all companion animals, equine, poultry and exotic patients this is the only dictionary written specifically for veterinary nurses that covers all aspects of the veterinary nursing curriculum. This new edition has been thoroughly updated and expanded to ensure all the information you require can be easily accessed.
Key Features
- Presents over 5000 concise but detailed definitions.
- 27 useful appendices provide a quick reference source for frequently needed data.
- Line diagrams aid learning and understanding.
Table of Contents
Dictionary A-Z. Appendices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 15th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702066351
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702066450
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702066467
About the Author
Denis Lane
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Senior Examiner in Veterinary Nursing
Sue Guthrie
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Chief Examiner RCVS Veterinary Nursing Scheme
Sian Griffith
Affiliations and Expertise
Operations Director of the Queen Mother Hospital for Animals, Royal Veterinary College, North Mymms, Hatfield, UK