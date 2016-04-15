Dictionary of Veterinary Nursing - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702066351, 9780702066450

Dictionary of Veterinary Nursing

4th Edition

Authors: Denis Lane Sue Guthrie Sian Griffith
Paperback ISBN: 9780702066351
eBook ISBN: 9780702066450
eBook ISBN: 9780702066467
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th April 2016
Page Count: 320
Description

The fourth edition of the Dictionary of Veterinary Nursing is a must-have, highly practical source of information for student and qualified veterinary nurses and for anyone working in animal care.

Covering all companion animals, equine, poultry and exotic patients this is the only dictionary written specifically for veterinary nurses that covers all aspects of the veterinary nursing curriculum. This new edition has been thoroughly updated and expanded to ensure all the information you require can be easily accessed.

Key Features

  • Presents over 5000 concise but detailed definitions.

  • 27 useful appendices provide a quick reference source for frequently needed data.

  • Line diagrams aid learning and understanding.

Table of Contents

Dictionary A-Z. Appendices.

Details

About the Author

Denis Lane

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Senior Examiner in Veterinary Nursing

Sue Guthrie

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Chief Examiner RCVS Veterinary Nursing Scheme

Sian Griffith

Affiliations and Expertise

Operations Director of the Queen Mother Hospital for Animals, Royal Veterinary College, North Mymms, Hatfield, UK

