Dictionary of Science and Technology
1st Edition
English-German
Description
Dorian's Dictionary of Science and Technology: English-German, Second Revised Edition focuses on the compilation of terms employed in science and technology.
The book first takes a look at abduction, aberration, abhesion, abating, ablation, abscission, coupling, covering, back iron, cross-breeding, clip, cleats, channel, circuit diagram, connection, conveyors, and supercharger. The manuscript then takes a look at dabbing, dacite, dactyl, daffodil, damp, earmark, earphone, ripening, current prospecting, facilities, gaff, gablet, galaxy, gale, gait, gall, and galipot.
The publication ponders on haddock, Hadley quadrant, H-bomb, habitation, habituation, hemoglobin, hailstorm, hail, halation, ichnography, iceboat, oblate, oblique, electrode structure, obesity, oatmeal, dyeing, and pachyderm. The text then explores wainscoting, waist, wale, waiver, ultrafilter, ultrahigh frequency, ulocarcinoma, elongation, vaccinal fever, vaccination, vaccine, vacancy, and vacuometer.
The text is a dependable source of data for researchers interested in the terms used in science and technology.
Table of Contents
Preface to the First Edition
Vorwort Zur Ersten Auflage
Preface to the Second Edition
Vorwort Zur Zweiten Auflage
Abbreviations
Chapter A
Chapter B
Chapter C
Chapter D
Chapter E
Chapter F
Chapter G
Chapter H
Chapter I
Chapter J
Chapter K
Chapter L
Chapter M
Chapter N
Chapter O
Chapter P
Chapter Q
Chapter R
Chapter S
Chapter T
Chapter U
Chapter V
Chapter W
Chapter X
Chapter Y
Chapter Z
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289588