Dictionary of Nutrition and Food Technology
4th Edition
Authors: Arnold E. Bender
eBook ISBN: 9781483100050
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 256
Description
Dictionary of Nutrition and Food Technology, Fourth Edition provides definitions of terms, abbreviations, and trade names related to nutrition and food technology.
The coverage of the book includes words from various scientific disciplines, such as chemistry, biochemistry, microbiology, and engineering.
The text will be of great use to specialists from different fields who seek to understand the technical terms used in the food fields.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
I
J
K
L
M
N
O
P
Q
R
S
T
U
V
W
X
Y
Z
About the Author
Arnold E. Bender
