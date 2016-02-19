Dictionary of Nutrition and Food Technology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780408001434, 9781483100050

Dictionary of Nutrition and Food Technology

4th Edition

Authors: Arnold E. Bender
eBook ISBN: 9781483100050
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 256
Description

Dictionary of Nutrition and Food Technology, Fourth Edition provides definitions of terms, abbreviations, and trade names related to nutrition and food technology.

The coverage of the book includes words from various scientific disciplines, such as chemistry, biochemistry, microbiology, and engineering.

The text will be of great use to specialists from different fields who seek to understand the technical terms used in the food fields.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

J

K

L

M

N

O

P

Q

R

S

T

U

V

W

X

Y

Z


