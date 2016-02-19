Dialogue for a New Order - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080251059, 9781483189420

Dialogue for a New Order

1st Edition

Pergamon Policy Studies on International Development

Editors: Khadija Haq
eBook ISBN: 9781483189420
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 328
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dialogue for a New Order is a collection of papers that discusses the issues in the relationship of developed and developing nations. The book covers topics such as monetary reforms, strategies for national development, and international resource transfers. The text details the choices that the South has to make in maintaining its political stability and improving its diplomatic ties. Next, the selection presents articles about reforming the international monetary and trade framework. The next part discusses the long-term problems that plague the international community. The last part of the text details the critical policy options, which can enhance global interdependence and accommodate the legitimate interests of all nations. The book will be of great interest to economists, political scientists, sociologists, and game theorists.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Part I - Trade Union of the Third World

1 Unity for a New Order

2 Unity Alone is Not Strength

3 Heterogeneity and Differentiation - The End for the Third World?

4 Strengthening Third World Negotiating Capacity

Part II - A New International Trade Order

5 Recent Trends in International Trade and the Tokyo Round of Negotiations

6 Compensation for Trade Protectionism


Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189420

About the Editor

Khadija Haq

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.