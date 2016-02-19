Dialogue for a New Order is a collection of papers that discusses the issues in the relationship of developed and developing nations. The book covers topics such as monetary reforms, strategies for national development, and international resource transfers. The text details the choices that the South has to make in maintaining its political stability and improving its diplomatic ties. Next, the selection presents articles about reforming the international monetary and trade framework. The next part discusses the long-term problems that plague the international community. The last part of the text details the critical policy options, which can enhance global interdependence and accommodate the legitimate interests of all nations. The book will be of great interest to economists, political scientists, sociologists, and game theorists.