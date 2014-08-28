Diagnostic Ultrasound: Musculoskeletal - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781937242176, 9780323375429

Diagnostic Ultrasound: Musculoskeletal

1st Edition

Authors: James Griffith
eBook ISBN: 9780323375429
Imprint: AMIRSYS
Published Date: 28th August 2014
Page Count: 1008
Table of Contents

PART 1: ANATOMY

SECTION I: UPPER LIMB

Sternoclavicular and Acromioclavicular Joints

Shoulder

Axilla

Arm

Arm Vessels

Elbow

Forearm

Forearm Vessels

Wrist

Hand

Hand Vessels

Thumb

Fingers

Radial Nerve

Median Nerve

Ulnar Nerve

SECTION II: LOWER LIMB

Hip

Thigh Muscles

Femoral Vessels and Nerves

Knee

Leg Muscles

Leg Vessels

Leg Nerves

Ankle

Tarsus

Foot Vessels

Metatarsals and Toes

SECTION III: TRUNK

Brachial Plexus

Ribs and Intercostal Space

Abdominal Wall and Paraspinal Structures

Groin

Gluteal Muscles

PART 2: DIAGNOSES

SECTION I: INTRODUCTION AND OVERVIEW

Approach to Musculoskeletal Sonography

Musculoskeletal Artifacts

SECTION II: TENDON DISORDERS

Rotator Cuff/Biceps Tendinosis

Rotator Cuff/Biceps Tendon Tear

Non-Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Non-Rotator Cuff Tendon Tears

Tenosynovitis

Elbow Epicondylitis

SECTION III: SOFT TISSUE, BONE, AND JOINT INJURY

Fat Injury

Muscle Infarction

Muscle Injury

Hematoma/Seroma

Ligament Injury

Bone Fracture

SECTION IV: ARTHROPATHIES

Osteoarthritis

Inflammatory Arthritis

Gout and Pseudogout

Developmental Hip Dysplasia

SECTION V: NEUROVASCULAR ABNORMALITIES

Nerve Injury

Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Cubital Tunnel Syndrome

Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome

Vascular Dilatation or Inflammation

SECTION VI: INFECTION

Soft Tissue Infection

Bone Infection

Joint Infection

Postoperative Infection

SECTION VII: ARTICULAR AND PARAARTICULAR MASSES

Hemarthrosis and Lipohemarthrosis

Baker Cyst

Bursitis

Ganglion Cyst

Parameniscal Cyst

Synovial Tumor

SECTION VIII: SOFT TISSUE AND BONE TUMORS

Plantar Fasciitis and Fibromatosis

Lipoma

Epidermoid Cyst

Pilomatricoma

Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans

Vascular Leiomyoma

Superficial Metastases, Lymphoma, and Melanoma

Vascular Anomaly

Foreign Body and Injection Granulomas

Lymph Node Abnormality

Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Bone Tumor

Local Tumor Recurrence

SECTION IX: HERNIA

Abdominal Wall Hernia

Groin Hernia

PART 3: DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSES

SECTION I: GENERAL LUMPS AND BUMPS

Hypoechoic Subcutaneous Mass

Hyperechoic Subcutaneous Mass

Hypoechoic Muscle Mass

Hyperechoic Muscle Mass

Cystic Soft Tissue Mass

Calcified Soft Tissue Mass

Hypervascular Soft Tissue Mass

SECTION II: TENDON ABNORMALITIES

Peritendinous Mass

Tendon Hypoechogenicity

Tendon Hyperechogenicity

Tendon Swelling

SECTION III: NERVE, FASCIA, AND BONE

Swollen Nerve

Fascial Lesion

Bone Surface Lesion

SECTION IV: JOINT ABNORMALITIES

Paraarticular Cystic Mass

Synovial Swelling

Joint Effusion

SECTION V: CHEST AND ABDOMINAL WALL

Chest Wall Lesion

Abdominal Wall Mass

PART 4: INTERVENTIONAL PROCEDURES

SECTION I: BIOPSY

Biopsy Soft Tissue Tumor

Biopsy Bone Tumor

SECTION II: JOINT PROCEDURES

Shoulder Procedures

Elbow Procedures

Hand and Wrist Procedures

Hip and Pelvis Procedures

Knee Procedures

Ankle and Foot Procedures

Description

2015 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Radiology Category!

Diagnostic Ultrasound: Musculoskeletal was written by leading experts in the field as an ideal source for the high-intensity radiological and clinical practices of today. This quick, up-to-date reference employs a user-friendly, practically applicable format and is well suited for radiologists, sonographers, rheumatologists, orthopaedic surgeons, sports physicians, and physiotherapists alike. Complete coverage of ultrasound anatomy, diagnosis, differential diagnosis and ultrasound-guided interventional procedures combines with thousands of illustrative clinical cases and schematic diagrams to make this new resource among the most comprehensive available on the market.

Key Features

  • Readily accessible chapter layout with succinct, bulleted teaching points and almost 3,000 high-quality illustrative clinical cases and schematic designs.
  • All-inclusive section on musculoskeletal ultrasound anatomy, as well as a comprehensive interventional section covering muskuloskeletal ultrasound.
  • Approaches musculoskeletal ultrasound from two different viewpoints: that of a specific diagnosis (Dx section), followed by that of a specific ultrasound appearance (DDx section).
  • Differential diagnosis section features supportive images and text outlining the key discriminatory features necessary in reaching the correct diagnosis.
  • Provides a solid understanding of musculoskeletal ultrasound anatomy and pathology.
  • Comes with Amirsys eBook Advantage™, an online eBook featuring expanded content, additional images, and fully searchable text.

Details

No. of pages:
1008
Language:
English
Copyright:
© AMIRSYS 2015
Published:
Imprint:
AMIRSYS
eBook ISBN:
9780323375429

About the Authors

James Griffith Author

Professor James F. Griffith is an academic clinical radiologist working at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He has 25 years of experience working with musculoskeletal ultrasound in a clinical setting from the initial inception of high-resolution ultrasound into clinical practice. He is a Head of a busy Musculoskeletal Imaging Unit covering all aspects of musculoskeletal imaging, including ultrasound, CT, MR, PET/CT and intervention. This imaging cross integration allows him to fully appreciate the benefits of ultrasound in the work-up and treatment of different musculoskeletal conditions. He has published nearly 300 peer-reviewed papers on various aspects of musculoskeletal imaging, as well as conducting and participating in at least 40 musculoskeletal ultrasound workshops.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Imaging and interventional Radiology, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong (SAR), China

