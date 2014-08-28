Diagnostic Ultrasound: Musculoskeletal
1st Edition
Table of Contents
PART 1: ANATOMY
SECTION I: UPPER LIMB
Sternoclavicular and Acromioclavicular Joints
Shoulder
Axilla
Arm
Arm Vessels
Elbow
Forearm
Forearm Vessels
Wrist
Hand
Hand Vessels
Thumb
Fingers
Radial Nerve
Median Nerve
Ulnar Nerve
SECTION II: LOWER LIMB
Hip
Thigh Muscles
Femoral Vessels and Nerves
Knee
Leg Muscles
Leg Vessels
Leg Nerves
Ankle
Tarsus
Foot Vessels
Metatarsals and Toes
SECTION III: TRUNK
Brachial Plexus
Ribs and Intercostal Space
Abdominal Wall and Paraspinal Structures
Groin
Gluteal Muscles
PART 2: DIAGNOSES
SECTION I: INTRODUCTION AND OVERVIEW
Approach to Musculoskeletal Sonography
Musculoskeletal Artifacts
SECTION II: TENDON DISORDERS
Rotator Cuff/Biceps Tendinosis
Rotator Cuff/Biceps Tendon Tear
Non-Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Non-Rotator Cuff Tendon Tears
Tenosynovitis
Elbow Epicondylitis
SECTION III: SOFT TISSUE, BONE, AND JOINT INJURY
Fat Injury
Muscle Infarction
Muscle Injury
Hematoma/Seroma
Ligament Injury
Bone Fracture
SECTION IV: ARTHROPATHIES
Osteoarthritis
Inflammatory Arthritis
Gout and Pseudogout
Developmental Hip Dysplasia
SECTION V: NEUROVASCULAR ABNORMALITIES
Nerve Injury
Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome
Vascular Dilatation or Inflammation
SECTION VI: INFECTION
Soft Tissue Infection
Bone Infection
Joint Infection
Postoperative Infection
SECTION VII: ARTICULAR AND PARAARTICULAR MASSES
Hemarthrosis and Lipohemarthrosis
Baker Cyst
Bursitis
Ganglion Cyst
Parameniscal Cyst
Synovial Tumor
SECTION VIII: SOFT TISSUE AND BONE TUMORS
Plantar Fasciitis and Fibromatosis
Lipoma
Epidermoid Cyst
Pilomatricoma
Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans
Vascular Leiomyoma
Superficial Metastases, Lymphoma, and Melanoma
Vascular Anomaly
Foreign Body and Injection Granulomas
Lymph Node Abnormality
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Bone Tumor
Local Tumor Recurrence
SECTION IX: HERNIA
Abdominal Wall Hernia
Groin Hernia
PART 3: DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSES
SECTION I: GENERAL LUMPS AND BUMPS
Hypoechoic Subcutaneous Mass
Hyperechoic Subcutaneous Mass
Hypoechoic Muscle Mass
Hyperechoic Muscle Mass
Cystic Soft Tissue Mass
Calcified Soft Tissue Mass
Hypervascular Soft Tissue Mass
SECTION II: TENDON ABNORMALITIES
Peritendinous Mass
Tendon Hypoechogenicity
Tendon Hyperechogenicity
Tendon Swelling
SECTION III: NERVE, FASCIA, AND BONE
Swollen Nerve
Fascial Lesion
Bone Surface Lesion
SECTION IV: JOINT ABNORMALITIES
Paraarticular Cystic Mass
Synovial Swelling
Joint Effusion
SECTION V: CHEST AND ABDOMINAL WALL
Chest Wall Lesion
Abdominal Wall Mass
PART 4: INTERVENTIONAL PROCEDURES
SECTION I: BIOPSY
Biopsy Soft Tissue Tumor
Biopsy Bone Tumor
SECTION II: JOINT PROCEDURES
Shoulder Procedures
Elbow Procedures
Hand and Wrist Procedures
Hip and Pelvis Procedures
Knee Procedures
Ankle and Foot Procedures
Description
Diagnostic Ultrasound: Musculoskeletal was written by leading experts in the field as an ideal source for the high-intensity radiological and clinical practices of today. This quick, up-to-date reference employs a user-friendly, practically applicable format and is well suited for radiologists, sonographers, rheumatologists, orthopaedic surgeons, sports physicians, and physiotherapists alike. Complete coverage of ultrasound anatomy, diagnosis, differential diagnosis and ultrasound-guided interventional procedures combines with thousands of illustrative clinical cases and schematic diagrams to make this new resource among the most comprehensive available on the market.
Key Features
- Readily accessible chapter layout with succinct, bulleted teaching points and almost 3,000 high-quality illustrative clinical cases and schematic designs.
- All-inclusive section on musculoskeletal ultrasound anatomy, as well as a comprehensive interventional section covering muskuloskeletal ultrasound.
- Approaches musculoskeletal ultrasound from two different viewpoints: that of a specific diagnosis (Dx section), followed by that of a specific ultrasound appearance (DDx section).
- Differential diagnosis section features supportive images and text outlining the key discriminatory features necessary in reaching the correct diagnosis.
- Provides a solid understanding of musculoskeletal ultrasound anatomy and pathology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1008
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © AMIRSYS 2015
- Published:
- 28th August 2014
- Imprint:
- AMIRSYS
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323375429
About the Authors
James Griffith Author
Professor James F. Griffith is an academic clinical radiologist working at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He has 25 years of experience working with musculoskeletal ultrasound in a clinical setting from the initial inception of high-resolution ultrasound into clinical practice. He is a Head of a busy Musculoskeletal Imaging Unit covering all aspects of musculoskeletal imaging, including ultrasound, CT, MR, PET/CT and intervention. This imaging cross integration allows him to fully appreciate the benefits of ultrasound in the work-up and treatment of different musculoskeletal conditions. He has published nearly 300 peer-reviewed papers on various aspects of musculoskeletal imaging, as well as conducting and participating in at least 40 musculoskeletal ultrasound workshops.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Imaging and interventional Radiology, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong (SAR), China