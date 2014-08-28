Diagnostic Ultrasound: Musculoskeletal

Professor James F. Griffith is an academic clinical radiologist working at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He has 25 years of experience working with musculoskeletal ultrasound in a clinical setting from the initial inception of high-resolution ultrasound into clinical practice. He is a Head of a busy Musculoskeletal Imaging Unit covering all aspects of musculoskeletal imaging, including ultrasound, CT, MR, PET/CT and intervention. This imaging cross integration allows him to fully appreciate the benefits of ultrasound in the work-up and treatment of different musculoskeletal conditions. He has published nearly 300 peer-reviewed papers on various aspects of musculoskeletal imaging, as well as conducting and participating in at least 40 musculoskeletal ultrasound workshops.