Develop a solid understanding of ultrasound of the abdomen and pelvis with this practical, point-of-care reference in the popular Diagnostic Ultrasound series. Written by leading experts in the field, the second edition of Diagnostic Ultrasound: Abdomen and Pelvis offers detailed, clinically oriented coverage of ultrasound imaging of this complex area and includes illustrated and written correlation between ultrasound findings and other modalities. The most comprehensive reference in its field, this image-rich resource helps you achieve an accurate ultrasound diagnosis for every patient.