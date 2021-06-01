Diagnostic Ultrasound: Abdomen and Pelvis - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323794022

Diagnostic Ultrasound: Abdomen and Pelvis

2nd Edition

Authors: Aya Kamaya Jade Wong-You-Cheong
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323794022
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 1100
Description

Develop a solid understanding of ultrasound of the abdomen and pelvis with this practical, point-of-care reference in the popular Diagnostic Ultrasound series. Written by leading experts in the field, the second edition of Diagnostic Ultrasound: Abdomen and Pelvis offers detailed, clinically oriented coverage of ultrasound imaging of this complex area and includes illustrated and written correlation between ultrasound findings and other modalities. The most comprehensive reference in its field, this image-rich resource helps you achieve an accurate ultrasound diagnosis for every patient. 

Details

No. of pages:
1100
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323794022

About the Authors

Aya Kamaya

Aya Kamaya, MD is an Associate Professor of Radiology at Stanford University. She is the Director of Ultrasound and Body Imaging Fellowship Director. Her clinical focuses are Oncologic Imaging, Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Imaging, Urogenital Imaging, Gynecological Imaging, Thyroid Ultrasound, Ultrasound, and Diagnostic Radiology. Kamaya is the co-lead author from Diagnostic Ultrasound: Abdomen and Pelvis, 1e.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Radiology, Director, Stanford Body Imaging Fellowship, Director of Ultrasound, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California

Jade Wong-You-Cheong

Jade J. Wong-You-Cheong, MD is a Professor of Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine at the University of Maryland. She also has a secondary appointment in Surgery and is the Vice Chair of Quality and Patient Safety. Wong is the co-lead author from Diagnostic Ultrasound: Abdomen and Pelvis, 1e.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Director of Ultrasound, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, Maryland

