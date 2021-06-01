Diagnostic Ultrasound: Abdomen and Pelvis
2nd Edition
Develop a solid understanding of ultrasound of the abdomen and pelvis with this practical, point-of-care reference in the popular Diagnostic Ultrasound series. Written by leading experts in the field, the second edition of Diagnostic Ultrasound: Abdomen and Pelvis offers detailed, clinically oriented coverage of ultrasound imaging of this complex area and includes illustrated and written correlation between ultrasound findings and other modalities. The most comprehensive reference in its field, this image-rich resource helps you achieve an accurate ultrasound diagnosis for every patient.
- No. of pages:
- 1100
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323794022
Aya Kamaya
Aya Kamaya, MD is an Associate Professor of Radiology at Stanford University. She is the Director of Ultrasound and Body Imaging Fellowship Director. Her clinical focuses are Oncologic Imaging, Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Imaging, Urogenital Imaging, Gynecological Imaging, Thyroid Ultrasound, Ultrasound, and Diagnostic Radiology. Kamaya is the co-lead author from Diagnostic Ultrasound: Abdomen and Pelvis, 1e.
Associate Professor of Radiology, Director, Stanford Body Imaging Fellowship, Director of Ultrasound, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California
Jade Wong-You-Cheong
Jade J. Wong-You-Cheong, MD is a Professor of Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine at the University of Maryland. She also has a secondary appointment in Surgery and is the Vice Chair of Quality and Patient Safety. Wong is the co-lead author from Diagnostic Ultrasound: Abdomen and Pelvis, 1e.
Professor, Department of Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Director of Ultrasound, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, Maryland
