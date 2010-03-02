Diagnostic Testing, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718089

Diagnostic Testing, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 22-1

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Krau
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718089
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd March 2010
Description

This issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, guest edited by Stephen Krau, PhD, RN, on the topic of Diagnostic Testing will include the following article subjects: Overview of Diagnostic Testing; Electrodiagnostic Testing; Endoscopic Studies; Bronchoscopy Studies; Radiographic Studies; Angiography; Nuclear Scanning Studies; Intravenous Pyleogram;  Manometric Studies; Ultrasound Studies; Urine Tests; Stool Tests; and Centesis Studies.

About the Authors

Stephen Krau Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University, School of Nursing, Nashville, TN

