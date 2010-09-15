Diagnostic Radiology and Ultrasonography of the Dog and Cat
5th Edition
Description
Interpret diagnostic images accurately with Diagnostic Radiology and Ultrasonography of the Dog and Cat, 5th Edition. Written by veterinary experts J. Kevin Kealy, Hester McAllister, and John P. Graham, this concise guide covers the principles of diagnostic radiology and ultransonography and includes clear, complete instruction in image interpretation. It illustrates the normal anatomy of body systems, and then uses numbered points to describe radiologic signs of abnormalities. It also includes descriptions of the ultrasonographic appearance of many conditions in dogs and cats. Updated with the latest on digital imaging, CT, MR, and nuclear medicine, and showing how to avoid common errors in interpretation, this book is exactly what you need to refine your diagnostic and treatment planning skills!
Key Features
- Hundreds of detailed radiographs and ultrasonograms clearly illustrate principles, aid comprehension, and help you accurately interpret your own films.
- The normal anatomy and appearance for each body system is included so you can identify deviations from normal, such as traumatic and pathologic changes.
- Coverage of the most common disorders associated with each body system help you interpret common and uncommon problems.
- Coverage of radiographic principles and procedures includes density, contrast, detail, and technique, so you can produce the high-quality films necessary for accurate diagnosis.
- Clinical signs help you arrive at a clinical diagnosis.
- An emphasis on developing a standardized approach to viewing radiographs and ultrasonograms ensures that you do not overlook elements of the image that may affect proper diagnosis.
- Complete coverage of diagnostic imaging of small animals includes all modalities and echocardiography, all in a comprehensive, single-source reference.
- Discussions of ultrasound-guided biopsy technique help you perform one of the most useful, minimally invasive diagnostic procedures.
- Single chapters cover all aspects of specific body compartments and systems for a logical organization and easy cross-referencing.
- Coverage of different imaging modalities for individual diseases/disorders is closely integrated in the text and allows easier comprehension.
- A consistent style, terminology, and content results from the fact that all chapters are written by the same authors.
Table of Contents
1. The Radiograph
2. The Abdomen
3. The Thorax
4. Bones and Joints
5. The Skull and Vertebral Column
6. Soft Tissues
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 15th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754779
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437711820
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757824
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437701500
About the Author
J. Kevin Kealy
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ECVDI, Former Professor and Head, Department of Veterinary Surgery and Companion Animal Medicine, University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland, Former Head of Radiology, Iowa State University, Ames, IA
Hester McAllister
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ECVDI, Lecturer in Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging, University Veterinary Hospital, School of Veterinary Medicine, University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland
John Graham
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ECVDI, Affiliated Veterinary Specialists, Maitland, FL, USA