Diagnostic Pathology: Transplant Pathology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323553575, 9780323553599

Diagnostic Pathology: Transplant Pathology

2nd Edition

Authors: Anthony Chang Matthew Lindberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323553599
eBook ISBN: 9780323553582
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323553575
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th July 2018
Page Count: 600
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Immunology

Immune Response in Organ Transplantation

Regulatory Immune Cells and Transplant Tolerance

NK Cells

Complement

Laboratory-Based Immune Monitoring in Organ Transplantation

HLA Testing

Human Leukocyte Antigen System

Histocompatibility Testing

Transplantation and HLA

ABO Blood Group Antigens and Transplantation

Apheresis and Transplantation

HLA and Transfusion

Immunosuppressive Drugs

Mechanism of Action of Immunosuppressive Drugs

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in Transplant Patients

History of Immunosuppression Drugs in Transplantation

Kidney Transplantation

History of Kidney Transplantation

Pathologic Classification of Renal Allograft Diseases

Evaluation of the End-Stage Kidney

Evaluation of Allograft Kidney

Evaluation of the Donor Kidney

Evaluation of Transplant Nephrectomy

Evaluation of Fibrosis

Protocol Biopsies

Accommodation

Tolerance

Surgical Complications

Acute Allograft Ischemia

Urine Leak

Lymphocele

Renal Artery or Vein Thrombosis

Transplant Renal Artery Stenosis

Allograft Rejection

Hyperacute Rejection

Acute T-Cell-Mediated Rejection

Chronic T-Cell-Mediated Rejection

Acute Antibody-Mediated Rejection

Chronic Antibody-Mediated Rejection

Recurrent Diseases

Diseases That Recur in Allografts

De Novo Diseases

De Novo Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

De Novo Membranous Glomerulonephritis

Anti-GBM Disease in Alport Syndrome

Hyperperfusion Injury

Engraftment Syndrome

Kidney Diseases in Nonrenal Transplant Recipients

Graft-vs.-Host Glomerulopathies

Drug Toxicities

Calcineurin Inhibitor Toxicity

mTOR Inhibitor Toxicity

Infections

Acute Pyelonephritis

Polyomavirus Nephritis

Adenovirus, Kidney

Cytomegalovirus Infection

Histoplasmosis

Candidiasis

Cryptococcosis

Mucormycosis

Aspergillosis

Coccidioidomycosis

Paracoccidioidomycosis

Microsporidiosis

Tuberculosis

Malakoplakia

Nocardiosis

Liver Transplantation

Pathologic Classification of Liver Allograft Diseases

Gross Evaluation of Failed Native Liver

Evaluation of Failed Liver Allograft

Evaluation of the Donor Liver

History of Liver Transplantation

Posttransplant Surgical Complications

Preservation Injury

Hepatic Artery Thrombosis

Portal Vein Thrombosis

Bile Duct Stricture, Leak, Sludge, Biloma

Hepatic Venous Outflow Obstruction

Hyperperfusion Syndrome

Allograft Rejection

Acute Cellular Rejection, Liver

Antibody-Mediated Rejection, Liver

Chronic (Ductopenic) Rejection

Recurrent Diseases In Liver Allograft

Recurrent Hepatitis B Virus

Recurrent Hepatitis C Virus

Fibrosing Cholestatic HBV or HCV Hepatitis

Recurrent Autoimmune Hepatitis

Recurrent Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Recurrent Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

Recurrent Fatty Liver Disease

Infections

Cytomegalovirus

Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenovirus, Liver

Hepatitis E Virus

Epstein-Barr Virus, Liver

Fungal Infections, Liver

Late-Graft Dysfunction

Plasma Cell-Rich Rejection

Graft-vs.-Host Disease, Liver

Heart Transplantation

Pathologic Classification of Cardiac Allograft Diseases

Evaluation of Failed Native and Transplanted Heart

History of Heart Transplantation

Evaluation of Explanted Heart

Ischemic Heart Disease

Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Congenital Heart Disease

Sarcoidosis, Heart

Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy

Other Causes of End-Stage Heart Disease

Allograft Rejection

Acute Cellular Rejection, Heart

Antibody-Mediated Rejection, Heart

Chronic Allograft Vasculopathy, Heart

Noninfectious Lesions

Quilty Lesions

Site of Previous Biopsy

Infections

Myocarditis

Lung Transplantation

Pathologic Classification of Lung Allograft Diseases

Examination of Native and Transplanted Lungs

History of Lung Transplantation

Evaluation of Failed Native Lung

Emphysema

Cystic Fibrosis

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Connective Tissue Disease-Associated Lung Disease

Sarcoidosis, Lung

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Other Causes of End-Stage Lung Disease

Surgical Complications

Surgical Aspects and Complications, Lung

Allograft Rejection

Pathologic Classification of Rejection

Antibody-Mediated Rejection, Lung

Acute Cellular Rejection, Grade A

Acute Cellular Rejection, Grade B

Chronic Allograft Dysfunction, Lung

Noninfectious Lesions

Organizing Pneumonia

Microaspiration

Infections

Bacterial Infections

Viral Infections

Fungal Infections, Lung

Intestinal Transplantation

Pathologic Classification of Intestinal Allograft Diseases

Indications and Evaluation of Explant

Reperfusion Injury

History of Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplantation

Allograft Rejection/Immunological Injury

Acute Antibody-Mediated Rejection, Intestine

Acute Cellular Rejection, Intestine

Chronic Rejection, Intestine

Stomach Rejection

Colon Rejection

Graft-vs.-Host Disease, Intestine

Infections

Bacterial and Fungal Infections

Adenovirus, Intestine

Rotavirus, Cytomegalovirus, and Herpes Simplex Virus

Epstein-Barr Virus, Intestine

Pancreas Transplantation

Pathologic Classification of Pancreas Allograft Diseases

Clinical Considerations in Pancreas Transplant Evaluation

History of Pancreas Transplantation

Surgical Complications

Surgical Aspects and Complications, Pancreas

Allograft Rejection

Acute Cellular Rejection, Pancreas

Antibody-Mediated Rejection, Pancreas

Chronic Allograft Rejection/Graft Sclerosis

Graft Dysfunction

Recurrent Diabetes Mellitus

Islet Cell Toxicity and Islet Amyloid Deposition

Infections

Intraabdominal and Opportunistic Infections

Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation

History of Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation

Allograft Rejection

Acute T-Cell- and Antibody-Mediated Rejection

Chronic Rejection

Posttransplant Neoplastic Disorders

Posttransplant Lymphoproliferative Disease

Description

Part of the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series, this updated volume by Drs. Anthony Chang and Robert B. Colvin is an ideal point-of-care reference to guide you through the complex realm of transplant pathology. Concise, focused chapters, supported by tables, diagrams, radiographs, and photographs, provide essential information to keep you up to date with the impact of new viral infections, updates from the Banff Allograft Conference, new information on next-generation sequencing, and much more.

Key Features

  • More than 20 experts present their collective knowledge to assist you with different aspects of transplant pathology, including rare issues such as the impact of new viral infections (e.g., the Zika virus on transplant patients who are immunosuppressed)

  • Packed with high-quality images that provide examples and potential pitfalls of diagnostic lesions that you are likely to encounter

  • Time-saving reference features include bulleted text, tables of diagnostic criteria, annotated images, and an extensive index

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323553599
eBook ISBN:
9780323553582
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323553575

About the Authors

Anthony Chang Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Director, UChicago MedLabs, Director, Renal Pathology and Renal Pathology Fellowship, Associate Director, Pathology Residency Program, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Matthew Lindberg Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Benjamin Castleman Distinguished Professor of Pathology, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.