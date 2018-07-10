Diagnostic Pathology: Transplant Pathology
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Immunology
Immune Response in Organ Transplantation
Regulatory Immune Cells and Transplant Tolerance
NK Cells
Complement
Laboratory-Based Immune Monitoring in Organ Transplantation
HLA Testing
Human Leukocyte Antigen System
Histocompatibility Testing
Transplantation and HLA
ABO Blood Group Antigens and Transplantation
Apheresis and Transplantation
HLA and Transfusion
Immunosuppressive Drugs
Mechanism of Action of Immunosuppressive Drugs
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in Transplant Patients
History of Immunosuppression Drugs in Transplantation
Kidney Transplantation
History of Kidney Transplantation
Pathologic Classification of Renal Allograft Diseases
Evaluation of the End-Stage Kidney
Evaluation of Allograft Kidney
Evaluation of the Donor Kidney
Evaluation of Transplant Nephrectomy
Evaluation of Fibrosis
Protocol Biopsies
Accommodation
Tolerance
Surgical Complications
Acute Allograft Ischemia
Urine Leak
Lymphocele
Renal Artery or Vein Thrombosis
Transplant Renal Artery Stenosis
Allograft Rejection
Hyperacute Rejection
Acute T-Cell-Mediated Rejection
Chronic T-Cell-Mediated Rejection
Acute Antibody-Mediated Rejection
Chronic Antibody-Mediated Rejection
Recurrent Diseases
Diseases That Recur in Allografts
De Novo Diseases
De Novo Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis
De Novo Membranous Glomerulonephritis
Anti-GBM Disease in Alport Syndrome
Hyperperfusion Injury
Engraftment Syndrome
Kidney Diseases in Nonrenal Transplant Recipients
Graft-vs.-Host Glomerulopathies
Drug Toxicities
Calcineurin Inhibitor Toxicity
mTOR Inhibitor Toxicity
Infections
Acute Pyelonephritis
Polyomavirus Nephritis
Adenovirus, Kidney
Cytomegalovirus Infection
Histoplasmosis
Candidiasis
Cryptococcosis
Mucormycosis
Aspergillosis
Coccidioidomycosis
Paracoccidioidomycosis
Microsporidiosis
Tuberculosis
Malakoplakia
Nocardiosis
Liver Transplantation
Pathologic Classification of Liver Allograft Diseases
Gross Evaluation of Failed Native Liver
Evaluation of Failed Liver Allograft
Evaluation of the Donor Liver
History of Liver Transplantation
Posttransplant Surgical Complications
Preservation Injury
Hepatic Artery Thrombosis
Portal Vein Thrombosis
Bile Duct Stricture, Leak, Sludge, Biloma
Hepatic Venous Outflow Obstruction
Hyperperfusion Syndrome
Allograft Rejection
Acute Cellular Rejection, Liver
Antibody-Mediated Rejection, Liver
Chronic (Ductopenic) Rejection
Recurrent Diseases In Liver Allograft
Recurrent Hepatitis B Virus
Recurrent Hepatitis C Virus
Fibrosing Cholestatic HBV or HCV Hepatitis
Recurrent Autoimmune Hepatitis
Recurrent Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Recurrent Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Recurrent Fatty Liver Disease
Infections
Cytomegalovirus
Herpes Simplex Virus
Adenovirus, Liver
Hepatitis E Virus
Epstein-Barr Virus, Liver
Fungal Infections, Liver
Late-Graft Dysfunction
Plasma Cell-Rich Rejection
Graft-vs.-Host Disease, Liver
Heart Transplantation
Pathologic Classification of Cardiac Allograft Diseases
Evaluation of Failed Native and Transplanted Heart
History of Heart Transplantation
Evaluation of Explanted Heart
Ischemic Heart Disease
Dilated Cardiomyopathy
Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
Congenital Heart Disease
Sarcoidosis, Heart
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy
Other Causes of End-Stage Heart Disease
Allograft Rejection
Acute Cellular Rejection, Heart
Antibody-Mediated Rejection, Heart
Chronic Allograft Vasculopathy, Heart
Noninfectious Lesions
Quilty Lesions
Site of Previous Biopsy
Infections
Myocarditis
Lung Transplantation
Pathologic Classification of Lung Allograft Diseases
Examination of Native and Transplanted Lungs
History of Lung Transplantation
Evaluation of Failed Native Lung
Emphysema
Cystic Fibrosis
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
Connective Tissue Disease-Associated Lung Disease
Sarcoidosis, Lung
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
Other Causes of End-Stage Lung Disease
Surgical Complications
Surgical Aspects and Complications, Lung
Allograft Rejection
Pathologic Classification of Rejection
Antibody-Mediated Rejection, Lung
Acute Cellular Rejection, Grade A
Acute Cellular Rejection, Grade B
Chronic Allograft Dysfunction, Lung
Noninfectious Lesions
Organizing Pneumonia
Microaspiration
Infections
Bacterial Infections
Viral Infections
Fungal Infections, Lung
Intestinal Transplantation
Pathologic Classification of Intestinal Allograft Diseases
Indications and Evaluation of Explant
Reperfusion Injury
History of Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplantation
Allograft Rejection/Immunological Injury
Acute Antibody-Mediated Rejection, Intestine
Acute Cellular Rejection, Intestine
Chronic Rejection, Intestine
Stomach Rejection
Colon Rejection
Graft-vs.-Host Disease, Intestine
Infections
Bacterial and Fungal Infections
Adenovirus, Intestine
Rotavirus, Cytomegalovirus, and Herpes Simplex Virus
Epstein-Barr Virus, Intestine
Pancreas Transplantation
Pathologic Classification of Pancreas Allograft Diseases
Clinical Considerations in Pancreas Transplant Evaluation
History of Pancreas Transplantation
Surgical Complications
Surgical Aspects and Complications, Pancreas
Allograft Rejection
Acute Cellular Rejection, Pancreas
Antibody-Mediated Rejection, Pancreas
Chronic Allograft Rejection/Graft Sclerosis
Graft Dysfunction
Recurrent Diabetes Mellitus
Islet Cell Toxicity and Islet Amyloid Deposition
Infections
Intraabdominal and Opportunistic Infections
Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation
History of Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation
Allograft Rejection
Acute T-Cell- and Antibody-Mediated Rejection
Chronic Rejection
Posttransplant Neoplastic Disorders
Posttransplant Lymphoproliferative Disease
Description
Part of the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series, this updated volume by Drs. Anthony Chang and Robert B. Colvin is an ideal point-of-care reference to guide you through the complex realm of transplant pathology. Concise, focused chapters, supported by tables, diagrams, radiographs, and photographs, provide essential information to keep you up to date with the impact of new viral infections, updates from the Banff Allograft Conference, new information on next-generation sequencing, and much more.
Key Features
- More than 20 experts present their collective knowledge to assist you with different aspects of transplant pathology, including rare issues such as the impact of new viral infections (e.g., the Zika virus on transplant patients who are immunosuppressed)
- Packed with high-quality images that provide examples and potential pitfalls of diagnostic lesions that you are likely to encounter
- Time-saving reference features include bulleted text, tables of diagnostic criteria, annotated images, and an extensive index
