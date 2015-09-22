Diagnostic Pathology: Hospital Autopsy
1st Edition
Description
Diagnostic Pathology: Hospital Autopsy, a volume in the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series, is the first reference to present autopsy pathology in the way in which it is practiced clinically. The unique approach in presenting classic autopsy techniques also emphasizes the role of molecular studies and other laboratory and ancillary tests (cytology, radiographic analysis) not commonly thought of during autopsy practice. The practices covered will help maximize diagnostic information from each and every autopsy. Complete coverage of every aspect of autopsy practice—including clinical presentation with chart review, technical and diagnostic aspects of autopsy performance, and reporting—makes this an invaluable guide for the resident in training and practicing pathologist.
Key Features
- Cases presented as seen in clinical practice , from clinical chart review through autopsy performance and important reporting criteria
- Topical chapters are organized more broadly while disease-specific chapters are similar to other surgical pathology chapters in the Diagnostic Pathology series
- Detailed dissection descriptions in the organ system chapters provide step-by-step guidance with even the most difficult technical aspects of autopsy performance
- Approximately 1,500 high-quality, carefully annotated color images provide important clinical and diagnostic information
- Chapters covering every system and expanded sections with key clinical information help the pathologist perform the most comprehensive evaluations
- Case presentation highlights important aspects of reporting that impact clinicians as well as next of kin
- Expert Consult eBook version included, which allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 22nd September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323400589
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323395397
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323376761
About the Authors
Billie Fyfe Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey
Dylan Miller Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Department of Pathology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Director of Electron Microscopy and Immunostains, Intermountain Central Laboratory, Salt Lake City, Utah