Diagnostic Pathology: Forensic Autopsy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323756174

Diagnostic Pathology: Forensic Autopsy

1st Edition

Authors: Mary Ann Sens
Editors: Rhome Hughes
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323756174
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th September 2020
Page Count: 600
Description

This expert volume in the Diagnostic Pathology series is an excellent point-of-care resource for practitioners at all levels of experience and training. Specifically designed to assist hospital pathologists and assistants, forensic pathology fellows, pathology residents, and medical examiners, it provides a comprehensive, authoritative discussion of key topics in forensic autopsy. Richly illustrated and easy to use, Diagnostic Pathology: Forensic Autopsy is a one-stop reference on the performance of procedures in this challenging field, ideal as a day-to-day reference or as a reliable training resource.

Table of Contents

Introduction to Forensic Autopsy

Hospital vs. Forensic Autopsy

History of Forensic Autopsy

Death Investigation: Persons and Systems

PreAutopsy Considerations

Scene Investigations

Report of Deaths

External Examination

Photography

Radiology

Identification

Clothing and Personal Effects

Medical Intervention

Postmortem Changes

Specimen and Evidence Collection

Internal Examination

Cardiovascular System

Respiratory System

Hepatobiliary System

Gastrointestinal System

Genitourinary System

Endocrine System

Hematopoietic System

Neck

Head and Central Nervous System

Injuries

Blunt Force Injuries Overview

Findings in Traumatic Brain Injury

Patterned Injuries

Transportation-Related Deaths

Penetrating Injuries Overview

Gunshot Wounds

Sharp Force Wounds

Drug-Related Deaths

Thermal Injuries

Asphyxial Deaths

Carbon Monoxide Deaths

Electrocution

Environmental Exposure

Drowning

Animal Predation

Pediatric Deaths

Sudden Unexpected Deaths in Infants

Nonaccidental Injuries in Infants and Children

Stillbirth/Infancticide

Sudden Unexpected Death in Children

Sudden Natural Deaths

Cardiovascular Disease

The Negative Autopsy

Sudden Unexpected Death in Adults

Seizure-Related Deaths

Pregnancy-Associated Deaths

Deaths Associated with Medical Procedures

Chronic Ethanol Abuse

Miscellaneous Sudden Natural Deaths

Special Topics

In-Custody Deaths

Excited Delirium Syndrome

Starvation and Neglect

Sexual Assault

Acute Psychiatric and Stress-Related Deaths

Serotonin-Syndrome and Drug-Induced Disorders

Ancillary Procedures

Special Dissections

Toxicology Testing

Microbiology Testing

Vitreous Chemistry Analysis

Histology

Forensic Anthropology

Chemistry

Interpretive Toxicology

Alcohol Metabolism and Testing

Cocaine

Methampehetamine and Amphetamine

Heroin and Morphine

Prescription Opiates/Opioids

Benzodiazepines

Antidepressants

Ethylene Glycol

Non-Ethanol Volatives

Gen_Inhalants

Gen_Heavy Metals

Gen_Miscellaneous

The Autopsy Report and The Death Certificate

Manner of Death

Cause of Death

Manner of Death; NAME Guidelines

The Autopsy Report

The Death Certificate

About the Author

Mary Ann Sens

Mary Ann Sens, MD, PhD is Professor and Chair of Pathology, University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and has been in medical practice for more than 20 years. She has served as Executive Vice President, National Association of Medical Examiners from January 2016 to the present. She has served as Coroner, Grand Forks County, ND, September from 2003 to the present. She was awarded a PhD in Physical Inorganic Chemistry from University of South Carolina-Columbia and an MD from Medical University of South Carolina.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair of Pathology, University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and has been in medical practice for more than 20 years

About the Editor

Rhome Hughes

Rhome Hughes, M.D. is a forensic pathology specialist and is board certified in both Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Forensic Pathology. He is currently Assistant Professor of Pathology at University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He currently serves as Deputy Coroner, Grand Forks County.

