Diagnostic Pathology: Forensic Autopsy
1st Edition
Description
This expert volume in the Diagnostic Pathology series is an excellent point-of-care resource for practitioners at all levels of experience and training. Specifically designed to assist hospital pathologists and assistants, forensic pathology fellows, pathology residents, and medical examiners, it provides a comprehensive, authoritative discussion of key topics in forensic autopsy. Richly illustrated and easy to use, Diagnostic Pathology: Forensic Autopsy is a one-stop reference on the performance of procedures in this challenging field, ideal as a day-to-day reference or as a reliable training resource.
Table of Contents
Introduction to Forensic Autopsy
Hospital vs. Forensic Autopsy
History of Forensic Autopsy
Death Investigation: Persons and Systems
PreAutopsy Considerations
Scene Investigations
Report of Deaths
External Examination
Photography
Radiology
Identification
Clothing and Personal Effects
Medical Intervention
Postmortem Changes
Specimen and Evidence Collection
Internal Examination
Cardiovascular System
Respiratory System
Hepatobiliary System
Gastrointestinal System
Genitourinary System
Endocrine System
Hematopoietic System
Neck
Head and Central Nervous System
Injuries
Blunt Force Injuries Overview
Findings in Traumatic Brain Injury
Patterned Injuries
Transportation-Related Deaths
Penetrating Injuries Overview
Gunshot Wounds
Sharp Force Wounds
Drug-Related Deaths
Thermal Injuries
Asphyxial Deaths
Carbon Monoxide Deaths
Electrocution
Environmental Exposure
Drowning
Animal Predation
Pediatric Deaths
Sudden Unexpected Deaths in Infants
Nonaccidental Injuries in Infants and Children
Stillbirth/Infancticide
Sudden Unexpected Death in Children
Sudden Natural Deaths
Cardiovascular Disease
The Negative Autopsy
Sudden Unexpected Death in Adults
Seizure-Related Deaths
Pregnancy-Associated Deaths
Deaths Associated with Medical Procedures
Chronic Ethanol Abuse
Miscellaneous Sudden Natural Deaths
Special Topics
In-Custody Deaths
Excited Delirium Syndrome
Starvation and Neglect
Sexual Assault
Acute Psychiatric and Stress-Related Deaths
Serotonin-Syndrome and Drug-Induced Disorders
Ancillary Procedures
Special Dissections
Toxicology Testing
Microbiology Testing
Vitreous Chemistry Analysis
Histology
Forensic Anthropology
Chemistry
Interpretive Toxicology
Alcohol Metabolism and Testing
Cocaine
Methampehetamine and Amphetamine
Heroin and Morphine
Prescription Opiates/Opioids
Benzodiazepines
Antidepressants
Ethylene Glycol
Non-Ethanol Volatives
Gen_Inhalants
Gen_Heavy Metals
Gen_Miscellaneous
The Autopsy Report and The Death Certificate
Manner of Death
Cause of Death
Manner of Death; NAME Guidelines
The Autopsy Report
The Death Certificate
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 7th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323756174
About the Author
Mary Ann Sens
Mary Ann Sens, MD, PhD is Professor and Chair of Pathology, University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and has been in medical practice for more than 20 years. She has served as Executive Vice President, National Association of Medical Examiners from January 2016 to the present. She has served as Coroner, Grand Forks County, ND, September from 2003 to the present. She was awarded a PhD in Physical Inorganic Chemistry from University of South Carolina-Columbia and an MD from Medical University of South Carolina.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair of Pathology, University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and has been in medical practice for more than 20 years
About the Editor
Rhome Hughes
Rhome Hughes, M.D. is a forensic pathology specialist and is board certified in both Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Forensic Pathology. He is currently Assistant Professor of Pathology at University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He currently serves as Deputy Coroner, Grand Forks County.