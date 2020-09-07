Diagnostic Pathology: Forensic Autopsy

Mary Ann Sens, MD, PhD is Professor and Chair of Pathology, University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and has been in medical practice for more than 20 years. She has served as Executive Vice President, National Association of Medical Examiners from January 2016 to the present. She has served as Coroner, Grand Forks County, ND, September from 2003 to the present. She was awarded a PhD in Physical Inorganic Chemistry from University of South Carolina-Columbia and an MD from Medical University of South Carolina.