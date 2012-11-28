Diagnostic Pathology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749690, 9781455747979

Diagnostic Pathology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice, Volume 28-3

1st Edition

Authors: Victoria Cooper
eBook ISBN: 9781455747979
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749690
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th November 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

The latest information on diagnostic pathology for the food animal practitioner! Topics include respiratory diagnostics and pathology, diagnostics of dairy and beef calf diarrhea, gastrointestinal diagnostics and pathology in feedlot cattle, neuropathology and diagnostics in food animals, musculoskeletal and integument pathology in food animals, mastitis diagnostics, ruminant toxicology diagnostics, camelid pathology and diagnostics, abortion diagnostics, field necropsy and diagnostic sample submission, population approaches to diagnostics and epidemiology, and more!

Details

About the Authors

Victoria Cooper Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Veterinary Diagnostic and Production Animal Medicine, Iowa State University

