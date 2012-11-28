Diagnostic Pathology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice, Volume 28-3

The latest information on diagnostic pathology for the food animal practitioner! Topics include respiratory diagnostics and pathology, diagnostics of dairy and beef calf diarrhea, gastrointestinal diagnostics and pathology in feedlot cattle, neuropathology and diagnostics in food animals, musculoskeletal and integument pathology in food animals, mastitis diagnostics, ruminant toxicology diagnostics, camelid pathology and diagnostics, abortion diagnostics, field necropsy and diagnostic sample submission, population approaches to diagnostics and epidemiology, and more!