Diagnostic Imaging: Spine

Congenital and Genetic Disorders

Congenital

1 Normal Anatomical Variations

2 Normal Anatomy

3 Measurement Techniques

4 MR Artifacts

5 Normal Variant

6 Craniovertebral Junction Variants

7 Ponticulus Posticus

8 Ossiculum Terminale

9 Conjoined Nerve Roots

10 Limbus Vertebra

11 Filum Terminale Fibrolipoma

12 Bone Island

13 Ventriculus Terminalis

Chiari Disorders

14 Chiari 0

15 Chiari 1

16 Complex Chiari

17 Chiari 2

18 Chiari 3

Abnormalities of Neurulation

19 Approach to Spine and Spinal Cord Development

20 Myelomeningocele

21 Lipomyelomeningocele

22 Lipoma

23 Dorsal Dermal Sinus

24 Simple Coccygeal Dimple

25 Dermoid Cysts

26 Epidermoid Cysts

Anomalies of the Caudal Cell Mess

27 Tethered Spinal Cord

28 Segmental Spinal Dysgenesis

29 Caudal Regression Syndrome

30 Terminal Myelocystocele

31 Anterior Sacral Meningocele

32 Sacral Extradural Arachnoid Cyst

33 Sacrococcygeal Teratoma

Anomalies of Notochord and Vertebral Formation

34 Craniovertebral Junction Embryology

35 Paracondylar Process

36 Split Atlas

37 Klippel-Feil Spectrum

38 Failure of Vertebral Formation

39 Vertebral Segmentation Failure

40 Split Cord Malformation (formerly diastematomyelia)

41 Partial Vertebral Duplication

42 Incomplete Fusion, Posterior Element

43 Neurenteric Cyst

Developmental Abnormalities

44 Os Odontoideum

45 Lateral Meningocele

46 Dorsal Spinal Meningocele

47 Dural Dysplasia

48 Genetic Disorders

49 Neurofibromatosis Type 1

50 Neurofibromatosis Type 2

51 Schwannomatosis

52 Achondroplasia

53 Mucopolysaccharidoses

54 Sickle Cell Disease

55 Osteogenesis Imperfecta

56 Tuberous Sclerosis

57 Osteopetrosis

58 Gaucher Disease

59 Ochronosis

60 Connective Tissue Disorders

61 Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia

DEL Thanatophoric Dwarfism

Scoliosis and Kyphosis

62 Introduction to Scoliosis

63 Scoliosis

64 Kyphosis

65 Degenerative Scoliosis

66 Flat Back Syndrome

67 Scoliosis Instrumentation

Trauma

68 Vertebral Column, Discs, and Paraspinal Muscle

69 Fracture Classification

70 Atlantooccipital Dislocation

71 Ligamentous Injury

72 Occipital Condyle Fracture

73 Jefferson C1 Fracture

74 Atlantoaxial Rotatory Fixation

75 Odontoid C2 Fracture

76 Burst C2 Fracture

77 Hangman's C2 Fracture

78 Apophyseal Ring Fracture

79 Cervical Hyperflexion Injury

80 Cervical Hyperextension Injury

81 Cervical Hyperextension-Rotation Injury

82 Cervical Burst Fracture

83 Cervical Hyperflexion-Rotation Injury

84 Cervical Lateral Flexion Injury

85 Cervical Posterior Column Injury

86 Traumatic Disc Herniation

87 Thoracic and Lumbar Burst Fracture

88 Facet-Lamina Thoracolumbar Fracture

89 Fracture Dislocation

90 Chance Fracture

91 Thoracic and Lumbar Hyperextension Injury

92 Anterior Compression Fracture

93 Lateral Compression Fracture

94 Lumbar Facet-Posterior Fracture

95 Sacral Traumatic Fracture

96 Pedicle Stress Fracture

97 Sacral Insufficiency Fracture

Cord, Dura, and Vessels

98 SCIWORA

99 Post-Traumatic Syrinx

100 Presyrinx Edema

101 Spinal Cord Contusion-Hematoma

102 Idiopathic Spinal Cord Herniation

103 Central Spinal Cord Syndrome

104 Traumatic Dural Tear

105 Traumatic Epidural Hematoma

106 Traumatic Subdural Hematoma

107 Vascular Injury, Cervical

108 Traumatic Arteriovenous Fistula

109 Wallerian Degeneration

Degenerative Diseases and Arthritides

Degenerative Diseases

110 Nomenclature of Degenerative Disc Disease

111 Degenerative Disc Disease

112 Degenerative Endplate Changes

113 Degenerative Arthritis of the CVJ

114 Disc Bulge

115 Anular Fissure, Intervertebral Disc

116 Cervical Intervertebral Disc Herniation

117 Thoracic Intervertebral Disc Herniation

118 Lumbar Intervertebral Disc Herniation

119 Intervertebral Disc Extrusion, Foraminal

120 Cervical Facet Arthropathy

121 Lumbar Facet Arthropathy

122 Facet Joint Synovial Cyst

123 Baastrup Disease

124 Bertolotti Syndrome

125 Schmorl Node

126 Scheuermann Disease

127 Acquired Lumbar Central Stenosis

128 Congenital Spinal Stenosis

129 Cervical Spondylosis

130 DISH

131 OPLL

132 Ossification Ligamentum Flavum

133 Periodontoid Pseudotumor

Spondylolisthesis and Spondylolysis

134 Spondylolisthesis

135 Spondylolysis

136 Instability

Inflammatory, Crystalline, and Miscellaneous Arthritides

137 Adult Rheumatoid Arthritis

138 Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

139 Spondyloarthropathy

140 Neurogenic (Charcot) Arthropathy

141 Hemodialysis Spondyloarthropathy

142 Ankylosing Spondylitis

143 CPPD

144 Gout

145 Longus Colli Calcific Tendinitis

Infection and Inflammatory Disorders

Infections

146 Pathways of Spread

147 Spinal Meningitis

148 Pyogenic Osteomyelitis

149 Tuberculous Osteomyelitis

150 Fungal and Miscellaneous Osteomyelitis

151 Osteomyelitis, C1-C2

152 Brucellar Spondylitis

153 Septic Facet Joint Arthritis

154 Paraspinal Abscess

155 Epidural Abscess

156 Subdural Abscess

157 Abscess, Spinal Cord

158 Viral Myelitis

159 HIV Myelitis

160 Syphilitic Myelitis

161 Opportunistic Infections

162 Echinococcosis

163 Schistosomiasis

164 Cysticercosis

Inflammatory and Autoimmune Disorders

165 Acute Transverse Myelopathy

166 Idiopathic Acute Transverse Myelitis

167 Multiple Sclerosis

168 Neuromyelitis Optica SPECTRUM DISORDER

169 ADEM

170 Guillain-Barré Syndrome

171 CIDP

172 Chronic Recurrent Multifocal Osteomyelitis

173 Grisel Syndrome

174 Paraneoplastic Myelopathy

175 IgG4-Related Disease/Hypertrophic Pachymeningitis

Neoplasms, Cysts, and Other Masses

Neoplasms

176 Introduction and Overview

177 Spread of Neoplasms

178 SINS, NOMS and ESCC

Extradural

179 Imaging of metastatic disease prose intro

180 Blastic Osseous Metastases

181 Lytic Osseous Metastases

182 Hemangioma

183 Osteoid Osteoma

184 Osteoblastoma

185 Aneurysmal Bone Cyst

186 Giant Cell Tumor

187 Osteochondroma

188 Chondrosarcoma

189 Osteosarcoma

190 Chordoma

191 Ewing Sarcoma

192 Lymphoma

193 Leukemia

194 Plasmacytoma

195 Multiple Myeloma

196 Neuroblastic Tumor

197 Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis

198 Angiolipoma

Intradural Extramedullary

199 Schwannoma

200 Melanotic Schwannoma

201 Meningioma

202 Solitary Fibrous Tumor/Hemangiopericytoma

203 Neurofibroma

204 Malignant Nerve Sheath Tumors

205 Metastases, CSF Disseminated

206 Paraganglioma

207 Intramedullary

208 Astrocytoma

209 Cellular Ependymoma

210 Myxopapillary Ependymoma

211 Hemangioblastoma

212 Spinal Cord Metastases

213 Primary Melanocytic Neoplasms/Melanocytoma

214 Ganglioglioma

Nonneoplastic Cysts, Tumor Mimics and CSF Disorders

Cysts

215 CSF Flow Artifact

216 Meningeal Cyst

217 Perineural Root Sleeve Cyst

218 Syringomyelia

Nonneoplastic Masses and Tumor Mimics

219 Epidural Lipomatosis

220 Normal Fatty Marrow Variants

221 Fibrous Dysplasia

222 CAPNON

223 Kümmell Disease

224 Hirayama Disease

225 CSF leak disorders

226 SIH

227 Ventral defects / fast leak

228 Root sleeve leaks

229 CSF venous fistula

Vascular

Vascular Anatomy and Congenital Lesions

230 Vascular Anatomy

231 Persistent First Intersegmental Artery

232 Persistent Hypoglossal Artery

234 Persistent Proatlantal Artery

Vascular Malformations

235 Type 1 Vascular Malformation (dAVF)

236 Type 2 Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)

237 Type 3 Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)

238 Type 4 Vascular Malformation (AVF)

239 Conus Arteriovenous Malformation

240 Posterior Fossa Dural Fistula With Intraspinal Drainage

241 Epidural fistula

242 Cavernous Malformation

Vascular Misc

243 Spinal Artery Aneurysm

244 Spinal Cord Infarction

245 Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

246 Spontaneous Epidural Hematoma

247 Subdural Hematoma

248 Superficial Siderosis

249 Hematomyelia/Nontraumatic Cord Hemorrhage

250 Bow Hunter Syndrome

251 Vertebral Artery Dissection

Systemic Disorders

252 Spinal Manifestations of Systemic Diseases

253 Osteoporosis

254 Paget Disease

255 Hyperparathyroidism

256 Renal Osteodystrophy

257 Hyperplastic Vertebral Marrow

258 Myelofibrosis

259 Bone Infarction

260 Extramedullary Hematopoiesis

261 Tumoral Calcinosis

262 Sarcoidosis

263 Subacute Combined Degeneration

Peripheral Nerve and Plexus

Plexus and Peripheral Nerve Lesions

264 Normal Plexus and Nerve Anatomy

265 Superior Sulcus Tumor

266 Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

267 Muscle Denervation

268 Brachial Plexus Traction Injury

269 Idiopathic Brachial Plexus Neuritis

270 Traumatic Neuroma

271 Radiation Plexopathy

272 Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor

273 Peripheral Neurolymphomatosis

274 Hypertrophic Neuropathy

275 Femoral Neuropathy

276 Ulnar Neuropathy

277 Suprascapular Neuropathy

278 Median Neuropathy

279 Common Peroneal Neuropathy

280 Tibial Neuropathy

Spine Postprocedural Imaging

281 Postoperative Imaging and Complications

282 Surgical Approaches

283 Normal Postoperative Change

284 Postoperative Spinal Complications

285 Myelography Complications

286 Vertebroplasty Complications

287 Failed Back Surgery Syndrome

288 Recurrent Disc Herniation

289 Peridural Fibrosis

290 Arachnoiditis/Adhesions

291 Arachnoiditis Ossificans

292 Accelerated Degeneration

293 Postoperative Infection

294 Pseudomeningocele

295 CSF Leakage Syndrome

296 Postsurgical Deformity

Hardware

297 Metal Artifact

298 Occipitocervical Fixation

299 Plates and Screws

300 Cages

301 Interbody Fusion Devices

302 Interspinous Spacing Devices

303 Cervical Artificial Disc

304 Lumbar Artificial Disc

305 Hardware Failure

306 Bone Graft Complications

307 rhBMP-2 Complications

308 Heterotopic Bone Formation

Post Radiation and Chemotherapy Complications

309 Radiation Myelopathy

310 Post-Irradiation Vertebral Marrow

311 Anterior Lumbar Radiculopathy

