Diagnostic Imaging: Spine - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323793995

Diagnostic Imaging: Spine

4th Edition

Authors: Jeffrey S. Ross Kevin R. Moore
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323793995
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th November 2020
Page Count: 1250
Table of Contents

 Congenital and Genetic Disorders    
 Congenital    
1 Normal Anatomical Variations    
2 Normal Anatomy    
3 Measurement Techniques    
4 MR Artifacts    
5 Normal Variant    
6 Craniovertebral Junction Variants    
7 Ponticulus Posticus    
8 Ossiculum Terminale    
9 Conjoined Nerve Roots    
10 Limbus Vertebra    
11 Filum Terminale Fibrolipoma    
12 Bone Island    
13 Ventriculus Terminalis    
 Chiari Disorders    
14 Chiari 0    
15 Chiari 1    
16 Complex Chiari    
17 Chiari 2    
18 Chiari 3    
 Abnormalities of Neurulation    
19 Approach to Spine and Spinal Cord Development    
20 Myelomeningocele    
21 Lipomyelomeningocele    
22 Lipoma    
23 Dorsal Dermal Sinus    
24 Simple Coccygeal Dimple    
25 Dermoid Cysts    
26 Epidermoid Cysts    
 Anomalies of the Caudal Cell Mess    
27 Tethered Spinal Cord    
28 Segmental Spinal Dysgenesis    
29 Caudal Regression Syndrome    
30 Terminal Myelocystocele    
31 Anterior Sacral Meningocele    
32 Sacral Extradural Arachnoid Cyst     
33 Sacrococcygeal Teratoma    
 Anomalies of Notochord and Vertebral Formation    
34 Craniovertebral Junction Embryology    
35 Paracondylar Process    
36 Split Atlas    
37 Klippel-Feil Spectrum    
38 Failure of Vertebral Formation    
39 Vertebral Segmentation Failure    
40 Split Cord Malformation (formerly diastematomyelia)    
41 Partial Vertebral Duplication    
42 Incomplete Fusion, Posterior Element    
43 Neurenteric Cyst    
 Developmental Abnormalities    
44 Os Odontoideum    
45 Lateral Meningocele     
46 Dorsal Spinal Meningocele    
47 Dural Dysplasia    
48 Genetic Disorders    
49 Neurofibromatosis Type 1    
50 Neurofibromatosis Type 2    
51 Schwannomatosis    
52 Achondroplasia    
53 Mucopolysaccharidoses    
54 Sickle Cell Disease    
55 Osteogenesis Imperfecta    
56 Tuberous Sclerosis    
57 Osteopetrosis    
58 Gaucher Disease    
59 Ochronosis    
60 Connective Tissue Disorders    
61 Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia    
DEL Thanatophoric Dwarfism    
 Scoliosis and Kyphosis    
62 Introduction to Scoliosis    
63 Scoliosis    
64 Kyphosis    
65 Degenerative Scoliosis    
66 Flat Back Syndrome    
67 Scoliosis Instrumentation    
 Trauma    
68 Vertebral Column, Discs, and Paraspinal Muscle    
69 Fracture Classification    
70 Atlantooccipital Dislocation    
71 Ligamentous Injury    
72 Occipital Condyle Fracture    
73 Jefferson C1 Fracture    
74 Atlantoaxial Rotatory Fixation    
75 Odontoid C2 Fracture    
76 Burst C2 Fracture    
77 Hangman's C2 Fracture    
78 Apophyseal Ring Fracture    
79 Cervical Hyperflexion Injury    
80 Cervical Hyperextension Injury    
81 Cervical Hyperextension-Rotation Injury    
82 Cervical Burst Fracture     
83 Cervical Hyperflexion-Rotation Injury    
84 Cervical Lateral Flexion Injury    
85 Cervical Posterior Column Injury    
86 Traumatic Disc Herniation    
87 Thoracic and Lumbar Burst Fracture    
88 Facet-Lamina Thoracolumbar Fracture    
89 Fracture Dislocation    
90 Chance Fracture    
91 Thoracic and Lumbar Hyperextension Injury    
92 Anterior Compression Fracture     
93 Lateral Compression Fracture    
94 Lumbar Facet-Posterior Fracture    
95 Sacral Traumatic Fracture    
96 Pedicle Stress Fracture    
97 Sacral Insufficiency Fracture    
 Cord, Dura, and Vessels    
98 SCIWORA    
99 Post-Traumatic Syrinx    
100 Presyrinx Edema    
101 Spinal Cord Contusion-Hematoma    
102 Idiopathic Spinal Cord Herniation    
103 Central Spinal Cord Syndrome    
104 Traumatic Dural Tear    
105 Traumatic Epidural Hematoma    
106 Traumatic Subdural Hematoma    
107 Vascular Injury, Cervical    
108 Traumatic Arteriovenous Fistula    
109 Wallerian Degeneration    
 Degenerative Diseases and Arthritides    
 Degenerative Diseases    
110 Nomenclature of Degenerative Disc Disease    
111 Degenerative Disc Disease    
112 Degenerative Endplate Changes    
113 Degenerative Arthritis of the CVJ    
114 Disc Bulge    
115 Anular Fissure, Intervertebral Disc    
116 Cervical Intervertebral Disc Herniation     
117 Thoracic Intervertebral Disc Herniation    
118 Lumbar Intervertebral Disc Herniation    
119 Intervertebral Disc Extrusion, Foraminal    
120 Cervical Facet Arthropathy    
121 Lumbar Facet Arthropathy    
122 Facet Joint Synovial Cyst    
123 Baastrup Disease    
124 Bertolotti Syndrome    
125 Schmorl Node    
126 Scheuermann Disease    
127 Acquired Lumbar Central Stenosis     
128 Congenital Spinal Stenosis     
129 Cervical Spondylosis    
130 DISH    
131 OPLL    
132 Ossification Ligamentum Flavum    
133 Periodontoid Pseudotumor    
 Spondylolisthesis and Spondylolysis    
134 Spondylolisthesis    
135 Spondylolysis    
136 Instability    
 Inflammatory, Crystalline, and Miscellaneous Arthritides    
137 Adult Rheumatoid Arthritis    
138 Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis    
139 Spondyloarthropathy    
140 Neurogenic (Charcot) Arthropathy    
141 Hemodialysis Spondyloarthropathy    
142 Ankylosing Spondylitis    
143 CPPD    
144 Gout    
145 Longus Colli Calcific Tendinitis    
 Infection and Inflammatory Disorders    
 Infections    
146 Pathways of Spread    
147 Spinal Meningitis    
148 Pyogenic Osteomyelitis    
149 Tuberculous Osteomyelitis    
150 Fungal and Miscellaneous Osteomyelitis    
151 Osteomyelitis, C1-C2    
152 Brucellar Spondylitis    
153 Septic Facet Joint Arthritis    
154 Paraspinal Abscess    
155 Epidural Abscess    
156 Subdural Abscess    
157 Abscess, Spinal Cord    
158 Viral Myelitis    
159 HIV Myelitis    
160 Syphilitic Myelitis    
161 Opportunistic Infections    
162 Echinococcosis    
163 Schistosomiasis    
164 Cysticercosis    
 Inflammatory and Autoimmune Disorders      
165 Acute Transverse Myelopathy    
166 Idiopathic Acute Transverse Myelitis    
167 Multiple Sclerosis    
168 Neuromyelitis Optica SPECTRUM DISORDER    
169 ADEM    
170 Guillain-Barré Syndrome    
171 CIDP    
172 Chronic Recurrent Multifocal Osteomyelitis    
173 Grisel Syndrome    
174 Paraneoplastic Myelopathy    
175 IgG4-Related Disease/Hypertrophic Pachymeningitis    
 Neoplasms, Cysts, and Other Masses    
 Neoplasms    
176 Introduction and Overview      
177 Spread of Neoplasms    
178 SINS, NOMS and ESCC    
 Extradural    
179 Imaging of metastatic disease prose intro    
180 Blastic Osseous Metastases    
181 Lytic Osseous Metastases    
182 Hemangioma    
183 Osteoid Osteoma    
184 Osteoblastoma    
185 Aneurysmal Bone Cyst    
186 Giant Cell Tumor    
187 Osteochondroma    
188 Chondrosarcoma    
189 Osteosarcoma    
190 Chordoma    
191 Ewing Sarcoma    
192 Lymphoma    
193 Leukemia    
194 Plasmacytoma    
195 Multiple Myeloma    
196 Neuroblastic Tumor    
197 Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis    
198 Angiolipoma    
 Intradural Extramedullary    
199 Schwannoma    
200 Melanotic Schwannoma    
201 Meningioma    
202 Solitary Fibrous Tumor/Hemangiopericytoma    
203 Neurofibroma    
204 Malignant Nerve Sheath Tumors    
205 Metastases, CSF Disseminated    
206 Paraganglioma    
207 Intramedullary    
208 Astrocytoma    
209 Cellular Ependymoma    
210 Myxopapillary Ependymoma    
211 Hemangioblastoma    
212 Spinal Cord Metastases    
213 Primary Melanocytic Neoplasms/Melanocytoma    
214 Ganglioglioma    
 Nonneoplastic Cysts, Tumor Mimics and CSF Disorders      
 Cysts    
215 CSF Flow Artifact    
216 Meningeal Cyst    
217 Perineural Root Sleeve Cyst    
218 Syringomyelia    
 Nonneoplastic Masses and Tumor Mimics    
219 Epidural Lipomatosis    
220 Normal Fatty Marrow Variants    
221 Fibrous Dysplasia    
222 CAPNON    
223 Kümmell Disease    
224 Hirayama Disease    
225 CSF leak disorders    
226 SIH    
227 Ventral defects / fast leak    
228 Root sleeve leaks    
229 CSF venous fistula    
 Vascular      
 Vascular Anatomy and Congenital Lesions    
230 Vascular Anatomy    
231 Persistent First Intersegmental Artery    
232 Persistent Hypoglossal Artery    
234 Persistent Proatlantal Artery    
 Vascular Malformations    
235 Type 1 Vascular Malformation (dAVF)    
236 Type 2 Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)    
237 Type 3 Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)    
238 Type 4 Vascular Malformation (AVF)    
239 Conus Arteriovenous Malformation    
240 Posterior Fossa Dural Fistula With Intraspinal Drainage    
241 Epidural fistula    
242 Cavernous Malformation    
 Vascular Misc    
243 Spinal Artery Aneurysm    
244 Spinal Cord Infarction    
245 Subarachnoid Hemorrhage    
246 Spontaneous Epidural Hematoma     
247 Subdural Hematoma    
248 Superficial Siderosis    
249 Hematomyelia/Nontraumatic Cord Hemorrhage    
250 Bow Hunter Syndrome    
251 Vertebral Artery Dissection    
 Systemic Disorders    
252 Spinal Manifestations of Systemic Diseases    
253 Osteoporosis    
254 Paget Disease    
255 Hyperparathyroidism    
256 Renal Osteodystrophy    
257 Hyperplastic Vertebral Marrow    
258 Myelofibrosis    
259 Bone Infarction    
260 Extramedullary Hematopoiesis    
261 Tumoral Calcinosis    
262 Sarcoidosis    
263 Subacute Combined Degeneration     
 Peripheral Nerve and Plexus    
 Plexus and Peripheral Nerve Lesions    
264 Normal Plexus and Nerve Anatomy    
265 Superior Sulcus Tumor    
266 Thoracic Outlet Syndrome    
267 Muscle Denervation    
268 Brachial Plexus Traction Injury    
269 Idiopathic Brachial Plexus Neuritis    
270 Traumatic Neuroma    
271 Radiation Plexopathy    
272 Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor    
273 Peripheral Neurolymphomatosis    
274 Hypertrophic Neuropathy    
275 Femoral Neuropathy    
276 Ulnar Neuropathy    
277 Suprascapular Neuropathy    
278 Median Neuropathy    
279 Common Peroneal Neuropathy    
280 Tibial Neuropathy    
 Spine Postprocedural Imaging      
281 Postoperative Imaging and Complications    
282 Surgical Approaches    
283 Normal Postoperative Change    
284 Postoperative Spinal Complications    
285 Myelography Complications    
286 Vertebroplasty Complications    
287 Failed Back Surgery Syndrome    
288 Recurrent Disc Herniation    
289 Peridural Fibrosis    
290 Arachnoiditis/Adhesions    
291 Arachnoiditis Ossificans    
292 Accelerated Degeneration    
293 Postoperative Infection    
294 Pseudomeningocele    
295 CSF Leakage Syndrome    
296 Postsurgical Deformity    
 Hardware    
297 Metal Artifact    
298 Occipitocervical Fixation    
299 Plates and Screws    
300 Cages    
301 Interbody Fusion Devices    
302 Interspinous Spacing Devices    
303 Cervical Artificial Disc    
304 Lumbar Artificial Disc    
305 Hardware Failure    
306 Bone Graft Complications    
307 rhBMP-2 Complications    
308 Heterotopic Bone Formation    
 Post Radiation and Chemotherapy Complications    
309 Radiation Myelopathy    
310 Post-Irradiation Vertebral Marrow    
311 Anterior Lumbar Radiculopathy    

Description

Covering the entire spectrum of this fast-changing field, Diagnostic Imaging: Spine, fourth edition, is an invaluable resource for general radiologists, neuroradiologists, and trainees—anyone who requires an easily accessible, highly visual reference on today’s spinal imaging. Drs. Jeffrey Ross, Kevin Moore, and their team of highly regarded experts provide updated information on disease identification and imaging techniques to help you make informed decisions at the point of care. The text is lavishly illustrated, delineated, and referenced, making it a useful learning tool as well as a handy reference for daily practice.

About the Authors

Jeffrey S. Ross

Jeffrey S. Ross, MD, is the returning co-lead for this edition. He is Professor of Radiology at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science and practices neuroradiology at the Mayo Clinic. Ross was an AJNR Senior Editor from 2006-2015, is a member of the editorial board for 3 other journals, and a manuscript reviewer for 10 journals. He became Editor-in-Chief of the AJNR in July 2015. He received the Gold Medal Award from the ASSR in 2013.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology at Mayo Clinic College and practices neuroradiology at the Mayo Clinic. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Nueroradiology

Kevin R. Moore

Kevin A. Moore, MD, is the returning co-lead for this edition. He is Adjunct Professor of Neuroradiology and Pediatric Radiology at Primary Children’s Medical Center at the University of Utah, and is Board Certified by the American Board of Radiology in Diagnostic Radiology, Pediatric Radiology, and Neuroradiology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor of Neuroradiology and Pediatric Radiology at Primary Children's Medical Center in affiliation with the University of Utah School of Medicine

