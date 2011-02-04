Diagnostic Imaging for the General Surgeon, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455705092

Diagnostic Imaging for the General Surgeon, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 91-1

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Cogbill Benjamin Jarman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705092
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th February 2011
Description

Cutting edge information for all surgeons on the latest imaging techniques! Topics will include basic principles, imaging for breast, thyroid/parathyroid, pancreatic/biliary, active gastrointestinal bleeding, and cervical spine; Hollow Viscous Imaging for SBO--fluoroscopy vs CT; CT Colonoscopy/Virtual Colonoscopy; Ultrasound for Central line, IVC filter placement and for diagnosis and treatment of femoral pseudoaneurysms; CTA For AAA; FAST--including Pericardial evaluation; Imaging for Blunt Carotid and Arterial Injury Screening; CT for Chest, Abdomen, Pelvis; PET Scans; and Bariatic Surgery and Postoperative Imaging, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455705092

About the Authors

Thomas Cogbill Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgery, Gundersen Lutheran Health System, La Crosse, WI, USA

Benjamin Jarman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgery, Gundersen Lutheran Health System, La Crosse, WI, USA

