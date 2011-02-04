Diagnostic Imaging for the General Surgeon, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 91-1

Cutting edge information for all surgeons on the latest imaging techniques! Topics will include basic principles, imaging for breast, thyroid/parathyroid, pancreatic/biliary, active gastrointestinal bleeding, and cervical spine; Hollow Viscous Imaging for SBO--fluoroscopy vs CT; CT Colonoscopy/Virtual Colonoscopy; Ultrasound for Central line, IVC filter placement and for diagnosis and treatment of femoral pseudoaneurysms; CTA For AAA; FAST--including Pericardial evaluation; Imaging for Blunt Carotid and Arterial Injury Screening; CT for Chest, Abdomen, Pelvis; PET Scans; and Bariatic Surgery and Postoperative Imaging, and more!