Diagnostic Imaging for the General Surgeon, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 91-1
1st Edition
Cutting edge information for all surgeons on the latest imaging techniques! Topics will include basic principles, imaging for breast, thyroid/parathyroid, pancreatic/biliary, active gastrointestinal bleeding, and cervical spine; Hollow Viscous Imaging for SBO--fluoroscopy vs CT; CT Colonoscopy/Virtual Colonoscopy; Ultrasound for Central line, IVC filter placement and for diagnosis and treatment of femoral pseudoaneurysms; CTA For AAA; FAST--including Pericardial evaluation; Imaging for Blunt Carotid and Arterial Injury Screening; CT for Chest, Abdomen, Pelvis; PET Scans; and Bariatic Surgery and Postoperative Imaging, and more!
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 4th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455705092
Thomas Cogbill Author
Department of Surgery, Gundersen Lutheran Health System, La Crosse, WI, USA
Benjamin Jarman Author
Department of Surgery, Gundersen Lutheran Health System, La Crosse, WI, USA