Diagnostic Atlas of Renal Pathology
3rd Edition
Description
Practical, highly visual guidance for efficient, accurate diagnosis of renal disease
Key Features
- More than 700 images of light, immunofluorescence, and electron microscopy for each diagnostic entity with correlations to clinical presentation and pathogenesis.
- Focused, detailed discussions on key characteristic pathologic findings and prognostic, pathogenetic, and etiologic information.
- An in-depth examination of pathophysiology, clinical presentations, and the latest evidence-based practices.
- User-friendly format features tables and sidebars with key points and differential diagnoses, and chapters that include concise, templated discussions regarding the etiology and pathogenesis of the disorder.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
1. Approach to Diagnosis of the Kidney Biopsy
2. Normal Growth and Maturation
3. Glomerular Diseases
PRIMARY GLOMERULAR DISEASES
Glomerular Diseases That Cause Nephrotic Syndrome: Non-Immune Complex
Glomerular Diseases That Cause Nephrotic/Nephritic Syndrome: Complement Related
Glomerular Diseases That Cause Nephrotic Syndrome: Immune Complex
Glomerular Diseases That Cause Hematuria or Nephritic Syndrome: Immune Complex
SECONDARY GLOMERULAR DISEASES
Diseases Associated with Nephrotic Syndrome
Diseases Associated with Nephritic Syndrome or RPGN: Immune Mediated
Diseases Associated with the Nephritic Syndrome or RPGN: Pauci-Immune- or Non-Immune-Mediated
Diseases with Abnormal Basement Membranes
Glomerular Involvement with Bacterial Infections
4. Vascular Diseases
Diabetic Nephropathy
Thrombotic Microangiopathy/ Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura
Scleroderma
Antiphospholipid Antibody Disease
Preeclampsia and Eclampsia
Fibromuscular Dysplasia
Arterionephrosclerosis
Accelerated/Malignant Hypertension
Atheroemboli
5. Tubulointerstitial Diseases
Introduction
Infections of the Kidney
Acute Pyelonephritis
Chronic Pyelonephritis and Reflux Nephropathy
Xanthogranulomatous Pyelonephritis
Malakoplakia
Acute Tubulointerstitial Nephritis - Viral Infection
Acute Tubulointerstitial Nephritis—Drug-Related
Tubulointerstitial Nephritis With Uveitis
Anti-TBM Antibody Nephritis
IgG4-Related Tubulointerstitial Nephritis
Interstitial Nephritis of Sjogren Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Acute Kidney Injury/Acute Tubular Necrosis
Warfarin-Induced Acute Kidney Injury/ Anticoagulant- Related Nephropathy
Heavy Metal Nephropathy (Lead and Cadmium Nephropathy)
Analgesic Nephropathy and Papillary Necrosis
Light Chain Cast Nephropathy and Tubulopathy
Tubular Crystallopathies
Lithium Nephropathy
Aristolochic Acid Nephropathy
6. Endemic Nephropathies
Introduction
Aristolochic Acid Nephropathy
Other Endemic Fibrosing Nephropathies
7. Chronic Kidney Disease
Introduction
Age-Related Sclerosis
Glomerular vs. Tubulointerstitial vs. Vascular Disease
Segmental Glomerulosclerosis: Primary vs. Secondary
8. Renal Transplantation
Introduction
Evaluation of Donor Kidneys
Antibody-Mediated Rejection
Chronic Active Antibody- Mediated Rejection and Transplant Glomerulopathy
Acute T Cell-Mediated Rejection
Chronic T Cell-Mediated Rejection
Interstitial Fibrosis and Tubular Atrophy
Cyclosporin/Tacrolimus Nephrotoxicity
Sirolimus (Rapamycin) Nephrotoxicity
Posttransplant Lymphoproliferative Disease
Viral Infections
Recurrent Renal Disease
9. Cystic Diseases of the Kidney
Introduction
Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease
Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease
Medullary Cystic Diseases
Medullary Sponge Kidney
Acquired Cystic Disease
Cystic Renal Dysplasia
10. Renal Neoplasia
Introduction
Renal Neoplasms
Nephroblastoma (Wilms Tumor)
Renal Angiomyolipoma
Urothelial (Transitional Cell) Carcinoma of the Renal Pelvis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 2nd November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323680875
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323390538
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462488
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462495
About the Author
Agnes Fogo
Dr. Agnes Fogo, M.D., F.A.S.N. serves as Member of Scientific Advisory Board of Angion Biomedica Corp. Dr. Fogo is the John L. Shapiro Chair of Pathology, Professor of Pathology, Medicine and Pediatrics and Director, Division of Renal Pathology and Electron Microscopy at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. An expert in the area of glomerulosclerosis, Dr. Fogo has published over 280 research articles and reviews and has authored two textbooks of renal pathology. She has served as Pathology Editor for the American Journal of Kidney Disease, Associate Editor for American Journal of Pathology and The Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. She is currently Section Editor for Nephrology Dialysis and Transplantation and Associate Editor for Laboratory Investigation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Medicine and Pediatrics, Director, Renal Electron Microscopy laboratory, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Michael Kashgarian
Michael Kashgarian, MD is professor emeritus of and senior research scientist in pathology. He received his medical degree from Yale School of Medicine in 1958, completed his residency in pathology at the Yale-New Haven Medical Center in 1963, and completed a fellowship in laboratory medicine at Yale-New Haven Hospital in 1964. While on the Yale faculty he established a diagnostic renal pathology and electron microscopy laboratory that bears his name. He was also a pioneer in understanding the process of organ rejection. Although Kashgarian has retired, he continues to be active in the diagnosis of renal and cardiac biopsies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Pathology and Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology; Department of Pathology, Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA