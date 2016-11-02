Diagnostic Atlas of Renal Pathology

Dr. Agnes Fogo, M.D., F.A.S.N. serves as Member of Scientific Advisory Board of Angion Biomedica Corp. Dr. Fogo is the John L. Shapiro Chair of Pathology, Professor of Pathology, Medicine and Pediatrics and Director, Division of Renal Pathology and Electron Microscopy at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. An expert in the area of glomerulosclerosis, Dr. Fogo has published over 280 research articles and reviews and has authored two textbooks of renal pathology. She has served as Pathology Editor for the American Journal of Kidney Disease, Associate Editor for American Journal of Pathology and The Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. She is currently Section Editor for Nephrology Dialysis and Transplantation and Associate Editor for Laboratory Investigation.