Diagnostic Atlas of Renal Pathology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323390538, 9780323680875

Diagnostic Atlas of Renal Pathology

3rd Edition

Authors: Agnes Fogo Michael Kashgarian
eBook ISBN: 9780323680875
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323390538
eBook ISBN: 9780323462488
eBook ISBN: 9780323462495
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd November 2016
Page Count: 560
Description

Practical, highly visual guidance for efficient, accurate diagnosis of renal disease

Key Features

  • More than 700 images of light, immunofluorescence, and electron microscopy for each diagnostic entity with correlations to clinical presentation and pathogenesis.

  • Focused, detailed discussions on key characteristic pathologic findings and prognostic, pathogenetic, and etiologic information.

  • An in-depth examination of pathophysiology, clinical presentations, and the latest evidence-based practices.

  • User-friendly format features tables and sidebars with key points and differential diagnoses, and chapters that include concise, templated discussions regarding the etiology and pathogenesis of the disorder.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

1. Approach to Diagnosis of the Kidney Biopsy

2. Normal Growth and Maturation

3. Glomerular Diseases

PRIMARY GLOMERULAR DISEASES

Glomerular Diseases That Cause Nephrotic Syndrome: Non-Immune Complex

Glomerular Diseases That Cause Nephrotic/Nephritic Syndrome: Complement Related

Glomerular Diseases That Cause Nephrotic Syndrome: Immune Complex

Glomerular Diseases That Cause Hematuria or Nephritic Syndrome: Immune Complex

SECONDARY GLOMERULAR DISEASES

Diseases Associated with Nephrotic Syndrome

Diseases Associated with Nephritic Syndrome or RPGN: Immune Mediated

Diseases Associated with the Nephritic Syndrome or RPGN: Pauci-Immune- or Non-Immune-Mediated

Diseases with Abnormal Basement Membranes

Glomerular Involvement with Bacterial Infections

4. Vascular Diseases

Diabetic Nephropathy

Thrombotic Microangiopathy/ Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Scleroderma

Antiphospholipid Antibody Disease

Preeclampsia and Eclampsia

Fibromuscular Dysplasia

Arterionephrosclerosis

Accelerated/Malignant Hypertension

Atheroemboli

5. Tubulointerstitial Diseases

Introduction

Infections of the Kidney

Acute Pyelonephritis

Chronic Pyelonephritis and Reflux Nephropathy

Xanthogranulomatous Pyelonephritis

Malakoplakia

Acute Tubulointerstitial Nephritis - Viral Infection

Acute Tubulointerstitial Nephritis—Drug-Related

Tubulointerstitial Nephritis With Uveitis

Anti-TBM Antibody Nephritis

IgG4-Related Tubulointerstitial Nephritis

Interstitial Nephritis of Sjogren Syndrome

Sarcoidosis

Acute Kidney Injury/Acute Tubular Necrosis

Warfarin-Induced Acute Kidney Injury/ Anticoagulant- Related Nephropathy

Heavy Metal Nephropathy (Lead and Cadmium Nephropathy)

Analgesic Nephropathy and Papillary Necrosis

Light Chain Cast Nephropathy and Tubulopathy

Tubular Crystallopathies

Lithium Nephropathy

Aristolochic Acid Nephropathy

6. Endemic Nephropathies

Introduction

Aristolochic Acid Nephropathy

Other Endemic Fibrosing Nephropathies

7. Chronic Kidney Disease

Introduction

Age-Related Sclerosis

Glomerular vs. Tubulointerstitial vs. Vascular Disease

Segmental Glomerulosclerosis: Primary vs. Secondary

8. Renal Transplantation

Introduction

Evaluation of Donor Kidneys

Antibody-Mediated Rejection

Chronic Active Antibody- Mediated Rejection and Transplant Glomerulopathy

Acute T Cell-Mediated Rejection

Chronic T Cell-Mediated Rejection

Interstitial Fibrosis and Tubular Atrophy

Cyclosporin/Tacrolimus Nephrotoxicity

Sirolimus (Rapamycin) Nephrotoxicity

Posttransplant Lymphoproliferative Disease

Viral Infections

Recurrent Renal Disease

9. Cystic Diseases of the Kidney

Introduction

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease

Medullary Cystic Diseases

Medullary Sponge Kidney

Acquired Cystic Disease

Cystic Renal Dysplasia

10. Renal Neoplasia

Introduction

Renal Neoplasms

Nephroblastoma (Wilms Tumor)

Renal Angiomyolipoma

Urothelial (Transitional Cell) Carcinoma of the Renal Pelvis

About the Author

Agnes Fogo

Dr. Agnes Fogo, M.D., F.A.S.N. serves as Member of Scientific Advisory Board of Angion Biomedica Corp. Dr. Fogo is the John L. Shapiro Chair of Pathology, Professor of Pathology, Medicine and Pediatrics and Director, Division of Renal Pathology and Electron Microscopy at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. An expert in the area of glomerulosclerosis, Dr. Fogo has published over 280 research articles and reviews and has authored two textbooks of renal pathology. She has served as Pathology Editor for the American Journal of Kidney Disease, Associate Editor for American Journal of Pathology and The Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. She is currently Section Editor for Nephrology Dialysis and Transplantation and Associate Editor for Laboratory Investigation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Medicine and Pediatrics, Director, Renal Electron Microscopy laboratory, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Michael Kashgarian

Michael Kashgarian, MD is professor emeritus of and senior research scientist in pathology. He received his medical degree from Yale School of Medicine in 1958, completed his residency in pathology at the Yale-New Haven Medical Center in 1963, and completed a fellowship in laboratory medicine at Yale-New Haven Hospital in 1964. While on the Yale faculty he established a diagnostic renal pathology and electron microscopy laboratory that bears his name. He was also a pioneer in understanding the process of organ rejection. Although Kashgarian has retired, he continues to be active in the diagnosis of renal and cardiac biopsies.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Pathology and Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology; Department of Pathology, Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA

