Diagnosis in Chinese Medicine

Part I: Diagnosis by Observation

Section 1: Observation of the Body, Mind and Complexion

1. Observation Of The Body Shape, Physique And Demeanor

2. Observation Of The Mind, Spirit And Emotion

3. Observation Of The Complexion Color

4. Observation Of Body Movements

Section 2: Parts of the Body

5. Observation Of Head, Face And Hair

6. Observation Of The Eyes

7. Observation Of The Nose

8. Observation Of Lips, Mouth, Palate, Teeth, Gums And Philtrum

9. Observation Of The Ears

10. Observation Of Throat And Neck

11. Observation Of The Back

12. Observation Of Women’s Breasts

13. Observation Of The Heartbeat

14. Observation Of The Hands

15. Observation Of The Nails

16. Observation Of The Chest And Abdomen

17. Observation Of Genitalia

18. Observation Of The Four Limbs

19. Observation Of The Legs

20. Observation Of Excretions

21. Observation Of The Skin

22. Observation In Children

Section 3: Tongue Diagnosis

23. Tongue Diagnosis

24. Tongue-Body Color

25. Tongue Body Shape

26. Tongue Coating

27. Tongue Images And Patterns

Part II: Diagnosis by Interrogation

28. Introduction

29. Pain

30. Food And Taste

31. Stools And Urine

32. Thirst And Drink

33. Energy Levels

34. Head

35. Face

36. Throat And Neck

37. Body

38. Chest And Abdomen

39. Limbs

40. Sleep

41. Sweating

42. Ears And Eyes

43. Feeling Of Cold, Feeling Of Heat And Fever

44. Mental-Emotional Symptoms

45. Sexual Symptoms

46. Women’s Symptoms

47. Children’s Symptoms

48. Diagnosing The Causes Of Disease

Part III: Diagnosis by Palpation

49. Diagnosis by Palpation

50. Pulse Qualities

51. Palpation Of Parts Of The Body

52. Palpation Of Channels

Part IV: Diagnosis by Hearing and Smelling

53. Diagnosis By Hearing

54. Diagnosis By Smelling

Part V: Symptoms and Signs

Section 1: Symptoms and Signs of Parts of the Body

55. Head And Face

56. Face Color

57. Ears

58. Nose

59. Throat

60. Mouth, Tongue, Teeth, Gums, Lips, Palate And Philtrum

61. Eyes

62. Neck, Shoulders And Upper Back

63. Chest

64. Limbs

65. Arms

66. Legs

67. Lower Back

68. Body

69. Digestive System And Taste

70. Thirst And Drink

71. Abdomen

72. Defecation

73. Urination

74. Anus

75. Men’s Sexual And Genital Symptoms

76. Sweating

77. Skin Signs

78. Emotional Symptoms

79. Mental And Emotional Symptoms

80. Mental Difficulties

81. Sleep

82. Feeling Of Cold, Feeling Of Heat, Fever

83. Voice, Speech And Sounds

Section 2: Gynecological Symptoms and Signs

84. Menstrual Symptoms

85. Problems At Period Time

86. Problems Of Pregnancy

87. Problems After Childbirth

88. Breast Signs

89. Miscellaneous Gynecological Symptoms

Section 3: Pediatric Symptoms and Signs

90. Children’s Problems

Part VI: Identification of Internal Organ Patterns

91. Heart

92. Spleen

93. Liver

94. Lungs

95. Kidneys

96. Small Intestine

97. Stomach

98. Gall-Bladder

99. Large Intestine

100. Bladder

Appendices

Appendix 1: Case Histories

Appendix 2: Prescriptions

Appendix 3: History of Diagnosis in Chinese Medicine

Glossary

Bibliography

Chinese Chronology