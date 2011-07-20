Diagnosis and Therapy of Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Status Quo and a Glimpse at the Future, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704651, 9781455712373

Diagnosis and Therapy of Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Status Quo and a Glimpse at the Future, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 15-2

1st Edition

Authors: Adrian Reuben
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704651
eBook ISBN: 9781455712373
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th July 2011
Page Count: 272
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dr. Adrian Reuben updates one of the most highly requested topics in liver disease by inviting highly distinguished authors to address the important aspects of diagnosis and treatment of hepatocelluar carcinoma. State-of-the-art issues are addressed, including the role of oncogenic viruses, molecular and genetic guidelines, and screening and staging. Dr. Reuben, himself, concludes the issue with an important article on an agorithmic approach to diagnosis and treatment: Resect, Ablate, Replace or Intoxicate?

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704651
eBook ISBN:
9781455712373

About the Authors

Adrian Reuben Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Gastroenterology, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.