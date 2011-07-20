Diagnosis and Therapy of Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Status Quo and a Glimpse at the Future, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 15-2

Dr. Adrian Reuben updates one of the most highly requested topics in liver disease by inviting highly distinguished authors to address the important aspects of diagnosis and treatment of hepatocelluar carcinoma. State-of-the-art issues are addressed, including the role of oncogenic viruses, molecular and genetic guidelines, and screening and staging. Dr. Reuben, himself, concludes the issue with an important article on an agorithmic approach to diagnosis and treatment: Resect, Ablate, Replace or Intoxicate?